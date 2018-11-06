Central Americans straggle into Mexico City to shelter at stadium

Mexico City (EFE).- About 1,500 members of the leading caravan of Central American migrants traveling north through Mexico arrived in Mexico City on the weekend, spending the night in a sports stadium, and it is expected that in the coming days the number of mainly Honduran migrants in the capital will rise to 5,000, human rights officials reported.

The Federal District Human Rights Commission (CDHDF) and the Mexico City government – both the current one and the recently elected one – are taking initial measures to provide humanitarian aid to the migrants at the Jesus Martinez “Palillo” stadium, the CDHDF said.

Commission chief Nashieli Ramirez said at a press conference that assorted capital government departments and agencies, along with national and international civil organizations, are already providing the migrants with health services, food, shelter and security, along with legal information so that the people can make decisions.

Ramirez said that on Nov. 6 and 7, about 5,000 migrants are expected to begin arriving in the capital and they will be able to remain in the area for whatever time may be necessary.

“We have the space in terms of humanitarian aid. We absolutely cannot begin a process of criminalization for anyone. Right now, we’re prepared for whatever time is involved – that’s what we’re talking about,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Mexico City Government Secretary Guillermo Orozco emphasized the city’s coordination with the CDHDF and the transition team of Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take over as mayor in December, to guarantee humanitarian aid to the members of the migrant caravan.

The incoming city government secretary, Rosa Icela Rodriguez, said that in this humanitarian crisis the support and solidarity of local residents is needed.

The first migrants arriving in the city on the weekend spent the night in tents set up at the stadium, one of which was specially designated for women and children.

Once a majority of them have gathered in the capital, the migrants will decide when to resume their trek to the US border, as well as what route – or routes – they will follow.

