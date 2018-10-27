Central American invasion advances more quickly toward US, treks 62 miles in one day

ARRIAGA, Mexico – The caravan’s arrival in the U.S. continues to advance as the migrants moved Friday with amazing speed, doing 62 miles before noon.
That compares to just 20 miles on Saturday, dawn to dusk.
Their advance is aided not just by the generosity of everyday Mexicans offering rides to hitchhikers. The Mexican Federal Police, which stopped trucks and buses on the Pan American Highway Friday morning, then filled the vehicles with dozens of waiting migrants needing a lift.
Exactly how many remain in the caravan is unknown. The mayor of nearby Huixla on Wednesday estimated 6,000. Officially, Mexico says there are fewer than 4,000.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
The Mexicans seem to think they will get a benefit for allowing these foreigners to transit their country. Closing the border and cutting off the flow of American commerce and money until Mexico agrees to pay for the wall, might make their displeasure greater than the perceived benefits and they might start to do the right thing. Also the manufacturers who sought profits by cheap labor in safety there, might realize things are only safe in America,,,,just ask the illegal immigrants. Import taxes on American Companies and goods manufactured in Mexico might return our jobs and also finance building the wall. Doing the same thing over and over is indeed insanity. Cowardly Politicians like Obama who believe the concept “Those who do nothing, do nothing wrong.” have disproved it in reality.
Mexico has now proven they do not want to be in new trade agreement, so remove all aliens from our soil and we will save billions: no more on welfare, WIC, EBT, etc., no more allowing money sent out any more (some 7 billion dollars here), return all children we are giving great care&costing us billions of dollars every year back to Mexico, by train as before 6K children brought over by train & dumped here, and send back all DACA/dreamers/whole families down all generations so WHOLE family is together, and many again on our welfare, and with probably close to 20 billion dollars or more the walls S & N will be up & guard locations at top every few yards and they are electrified. These are paid cared for warriors and not anyone fleeing from poverty. If they want something good to do, go back and take back own countries. Sorry, globalists and democrats but we are REAL AMERICANS and we will win this WAR just as we helped England and France win their wars. I also would urge removal of all muslims, many invited in by the muslim Obama, as they want sharia law and hate our flag and Constitutional laws, so we don’t need them here either AND many of them are on our welfare and are so low IQ to way too much inbreeding that they can’t even be taught. Our country is at WAR without & within and thank God we have many who are skilled gun men and women to do what has to be done, AND Trump better send armed to shoot military and not “supporters” which is a big nothing n a WAR.
We will indeed save billions by sending Mexican illegals back to Mexico. The highest figure I’ve seen for what is confiscated from us to support illegal aliens is $345 BILLION a year. Most of the illegals are Mexican.
If we sent them all back, every three years we would save over a TRILLION – not that our criminal politicians wouldn’t just blow it on another anti-American scheme.
It is way past time foreign aid to Mexico was cut off. It is now time to also cut off all of the monies illegals send to Mexico from the USA.
And remove all monies being sent to any country when we need that money to bring down the national debt gifted to us by Obama. They are not our citizens so why are we paying them at all. Also lets remove Puerto Rico as a territory that is useless, worthless and also costs us a fortune. Time to start clearing up a lot of garbage probably mostly started up and passed by democrats.
The headline is wrong. They are not “Trecking”, indicating walking, but riding.
As a veteran of many one-day horseback rides (over level ground, not in the mountains) I can attest to the fact that 20 miles (with a stop for lunch and to rest the horses) is a good day ON HORSEBACK.
These people are not walking 62 miles in a half a day – that is absurd.
Seal/barricade the border roads.
Stop *ALL* monetary transactions (especially the Western Union types of transfers by individuals).
Concertina wire 5-10 miles on each side (left to right) of any border crossing. The US Army does
this real well, real fast. Just let a few of invaders get stuck, others will think twice.
Actually there some 300+ MILES that need to be walled off and not just CA and AZ so a few miles won’t help as many are crossing over easily on not guarded areas, and also entering by boat on the East Coast, so need to cover that area as well. WE cannot be a real country until invaders learn that we are not going to allow any of this garbage to continue. Niceness is over, and we are prepared for the WAR they have created and were paid to march/really ride over to out border. Read where 62 miles a day – sure by truck and buses and no way by foot as most are too lazy to walk long distances. Well fed, well dressed, and think they can take over our country. Just let them try!
Was flipping thru the cable news channels and one of these illegal invaders stated pretty cockily that under international law they can and will enter the US and nobody has the right or authority to stop them. Heard another report that part of the caravan is diverting their trek to end up entering into California. What can President Trump do if California defies federal law and refuses to cooperate with keeping these illegal invaders out? What he should do since he isn’t getting any cooperation from the libtards in funding the wall and I doubt that the Army will be given orders to openly fire on anyone is make it less attractive for these invaders to come prancing in at will like they own the place. He should sign an executive order significantly reducing all the welfare freebies that these invaders are scrambling into this country for. We all know its not about being granted asylum because if that were the case then they could apply for asylum in the first country which offers it, Mexico. They all want to come here because they know they will be given free medical, free housing ,free education, SNAP benefits, tax free income etc etc all at taxpayer’s expense.
Really? Walk into our country without permits? They have proven they are mentally disturbed warriors as we do not want open borders and we will protect our country so just try and enter even into CA. We are armed and ready! You want WAR, then you shall get WAR and you won’t like it. No mercy will be given to invaders who think and even believe we can’t protect our borders.
“The Mexican Federal Police…..stopped trucks and buses …….. then filled the vehicles with dozens of waiting migrants needing a lift.”
And that’s how you walk 62 miles before lunch!
So obviously, now, the Mexican government is involved directly.
Sounds like a war to me. Only one side is shooting though.
Trump’s executive order should limit all the welfare freebies to fractional amounts of whatever it currently is to make them realize that if they want to break the law by entering illegally that there is no pot of gold on the other end awaiting them and they will have to work to support themselves and provide proof of employment to collect these fractional amount of benefits. In addition to providing proof of employment they should have DNA collected, be fingerprinted and have their facial images scanned by facial recognition software to curtail collecting these benefits in multiple states under multiple names. Once these invaders realize that the spigot has been turned off to barely a trickle I think you will see the vast majority of them start doing a U-Turn and heading back home. In addition to that why can’t the US Army Corps of Engineers be used to start erecting the border security wall? They did build a vast portion of this countries infrastructure including highways, bridges etc. Years ago, we saw the first few waves of Guatemalans coming into the US and it was 99.99% all males pretty much looking to work as day laborers. What I have seen in the past 8 years is a pretty large wave of Guatemalan females join them here in the US. Thing is this though, you don’t see these females with 1 or 2 kids but 5 or 6 young children that look like they’ve been popped out one after the other and only months apart in age.
“Thing is this though, you don’t see these females with 1 or 2 kids but 5 or 6 young children that look like they’ve been popped out one after the other and only months apart in age.”
That used to be called Irish Twins. Now Hispanic Quints is the norm?
Isn’t it amazing how many children these people are willing to dump in countries that they claim are horrendous?
I wouldn’t drop a dog in one of those countries, much less produce human cannon fodder for them.
The majority of the invaders are military aged males under the age of 40. These cowards need to take control of their local government first, and start working their way up to the national levels. If they are fleeing violence, as they say they are, they should be reciprocating violence and regain control of their neighborhoods, towns, and states first, and only flee as a last resort.
Instead of having our troops scattered around the world bring them back home and protect our borders with them. Also send a message world wide that America is first in our country and anyone in any country that threatens us will be wiped off the face of the earth. Then send every illegal in our country back where they came from
Men, women and children marching for 15 hours at 4 mph? Don’t come to the USA, you’ll degrade down to 2 mph for 1 hour. 2 miles a day means you would never get here. Central and South America must be healthier, stay there!
You people are terrible. Just look at the hope and wonder written on the faces of all those 3-to-5-year old innocent children in the photo. Okay, maybe pre-teen children. Oh, wait, late teen .. okay, twenties and thirties, well dressed and apparently well fed. But, still … Have you no compassion?