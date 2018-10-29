Censored: Fox Business pulls ‘Lou Dobbs’ episode after Judicial Watch guest referenced ‘Soros-occupied State department’

Three days after a guest baselessly spouted a conspiracy theory on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Fox Business announced that the episode will be pulled from any future airings.

On Thursday, Chris Farrell, a director at the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, pushed the idea that the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. border is being funded by philanthropist George Soros.

“This is criminal involvement on the part of these leftist groups. It’s highly organized, a very sophisticated organization,” Farrell said on the show. “A lot of these folks also have affiliates who are getting money from the Soros-occupied State Department.”

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

The episode was re-aired Saturday, shortly after an anti-Semitic gunman shot and killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Robert Bowers, the suspected killer, posted similar conspiracy theories on the social media website Gab.

“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings,” Gary Schreier, the Senior Vice President of Programming at Fox Business, said in a statement to the Daily News.

The network also said that Farrell would no longer appear as a guest on Fox Business Network or Fox News Channel.

Dobbs himself has frequently tweeted about conspiracy theories tied to Soros, who is often used as a stand-in to represent all Jewish people.

“Soros or Kochs? @realDonaldTrump Suggests Someone Is Paying Migrants in Caravan,” he tweeted on Oct. 20 with a link to a Breitbart article.

“Soros Bears Investigating! The Left is the Lunatic Fringe!” he wrote in April 2017.

“While Soros, Obama and the Left Pay to Perform Their Racist and Violent Street Theatre, Our President-Elect is Working,” Dobbs tweeted in November 2016, days after President Trump was elected.

Last week, Soros was one of several high-profile Democrats who was mailed an explosive device. Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Trump supporter living in Florida, has been accused of mailing at least 14 homemade bombs, including to former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

