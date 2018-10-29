Censored: Fox Business pulls ‘Lou Dobbs’ episode after Judicial Watch guest referenced ‘Soros-occupied State department’

Three days after a guest baselessly spouted a conspiracy theory on “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Fox Business announced that the episode will be pulled from any future airings.
On Thursday, Chris Farrell, a director at the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, pushed the idea that the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico toward the U.S. border is being funded by philanthropist George Soros.
“This is criminal involvement on the part of these leftist groups. It’s highly organized, a very sophisticated organization,” Farrell said on the show. “A lot of these folks also have affiliates who are getting money from the Soros-occupied State Department.”
Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018
The episode was re-aired Saturday, shortly after an anti-Semitic gunman shot and killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Robert Bowers, the suspected killer, posted similar conspiracy theories on the social media website Gab.
“We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight. This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings,” Gary Schreier, the Senior Vice President of Programming at Fox Business, said in a statement to the Daily News.
The network also said that Farrell would no longer appear as a guest on Fox Business Network or Fox News Channel.
Dobbs himself has frequently tweeted about conspiracy theories tied to Soros, who is often used as a stand-in to represent all Jewish people.
“Soros or Kochs? @realDonaldTrump Suggests Someone Is Paying Migrants in Caravan,” he tweeted on Oct. 20 with a link to a Breitbart article.
“Soros Bears Investigating! The Left is the Lunatic Fringe!” he wrote in April 2017.
“While Soros, Obama and the Left Pay to Perform Their Racist and Violent Street Theatre, Our President-Elect is Working,” Dobbs tweeted in November 2016, days after President Trump was elected.
Last week, Soros was one of several high-profile Democrats who was mailed an explosive device. Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Trump supporter living in Florida, has been accused of mailing at least 14 homemade bombs, including to former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
I have many Jewish friends and they don’t consider george soros a friend, as a teenager he led many Jewish people from the boxcars to the ovens. He’s a Nazi sympathizer. PERIOD
This Fox representative probably was told “LOUIS FARRAKHAN” was a friend of the Jewish People. He needs to be fired.
As a TEN YEAR old he did this. Not even a teenager.
Why was a 9 year old Jewish boy spared by the Nazis who wanted all Jews eliminated? 9 year olds can be evil. As a nine year old Jewish boy, he should have been destined for the gas chambers.. unless he agreed to do something evil.
Robert, George Soros was born in 1930 which makes him 88 years old now. In 1939 he was 9 years old. In 1946 he was 16 years old.
We know who George Soros is today. There are plenty of documented incidents of his actions against the American form of government, against Hungary and against freedom in many other countries. Just look them up.
Why was SOROS allowed into te US after he was kicked out of several other Countries including Great Britain? Besides what he possible has done (or not ) to the Jewish people during WW2.
He was responsible for financial ruin to several Countries and now here he is causing Political instability. He and his family was giving US Citizenship. I just hope he still could be deported for TREASON!
Freeze all of Soros’ accounts here and abroad and this crap will stop immediately!! That would be all the proof we need to take that scumbag off to jail and end 99% of the problems in OUR country!!!!!!
As a Jew, I strongly resent anyone associating George Soros, a Nazi collaborator, with the Jewish people. Besides his history as a collaborator, he is actively working to undermine the nation of Israel as well as his native Hungry. While I cannot verify that Soros and his ilk have or have not infiltrated the State Department, I find nothing anti-Semitic about the charge. I am much troubled by Fox associating Soros with the Jewish people.
Judicial Watch is one of the most truthful organizations in America. They have exposed many political misdeeds through use of the Freedom of Information Act. I too am disturbed that Fox Business has joined CNN in suppressing truthful information.
The next step is to make public the information they have about Soros infiltrating the State Department and rub Fox Business’ nose in it.
Chris Farrell was telling the truth which is hard to hear for those are complicit in the destruction of the United States!! SOROS IS FUNDING THE INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES!! THESE CARAVANS ARE NO DIFFERENT THAT IF CHINA OR RUSSIA WERE STAGING THEIR TROOPS AT OUR SOUTHERN BORDER TO INVADE THE UNITED STATES!!
I can think of many names for Mr. Soros. But I am surprised that philanthropist would jump to anyone’s mind who knows anything about him.
One thing for sure and is being completely ignored by MSM is someone is funding that migrant horde making its way from Central America.
There not only needs to be enough food to feed them but someone to prepare it, changes of clothing, laundry, showers toilets, bedding, first-aid, gas for all the vehicles
It takes a lot of auxiliary support to move that many people
Someone is paying for it and organizing it
Soros called his family upbringing anti-Jewish. He was a Nazi appropriating Jewish property. He is still an anti-Semite. DNA testing cannot exonerate him from that truth. For a claim of anti-Semitism to be made against his critics is itself anti-Semitic.
I do not have a TV, I get an email from Judicial watch on the internet. It’s hard to pin anything on Soro’s, he lets others do his dirty work. Looks like he is putting his son, Alex, in place to continue when he is sick or dead.