CBS gives Ocasio-Cortez a platform to say, ‘No question’ Donald Trump is racist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday there is “no question” that President Trump is a racist.

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism. But he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it and created a platform for those things,” the new New York congresswoman told Anderson Cooper in her “60 Minutes” interview.

She argued that the president’s rhetoric includes the “historic dog whistles of white supremacy.”

“When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s — it’s night and day,” she said.

In a statement to CBS, the White House slammed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’ comments as “sheer ignorance” and said the president “has repeatedly condemned racism and bigotry in all forms.”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]