CBC asks Sessions to help find D.C. kids

The Congressional Black Caucus is asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to devote federal resources to help find at least 22 young black and Latino girls who have gone missing in the last three months.
Derrica Wilson of the Black and Missing Foundation says black and Latino girls deserve the same nationwide attention as Elizabeth Smart. She made national headlines in 2002 when she went missing in Utah in 2002. She was found several months later.
“We can name the Chandra Levys, the Elizabeth Smarts, the Jaycee Dugards, the Natalie Holloways,” says Wilson. “But people don’t know names like Pamela Butler or Unique Harris or Relisha Rudd, just to name a few.”
There are more than a dozen that have gone missing in the D.C. area in the last three months.
Statistics from the city show approximately 500 children have gone missing since the beginning of the year, Fox News reported. A police spokesman said many children leave voluntarily and are located quickly.
One ongoing problem is that minority children are often classified as “runaways,” which means an Amber Alert is not activated, Wilson tells OneNewsNow.
Wilson is calling on media outlets and law enforcement to take reports of missing kids from minority neighborhoods seriously from the very beginning, then build campaigns around them to bring them home.
Among the young girls missing in the D.C. area is 13-year-old Aniya McNeil and 15-year-old Jaqueline Lassey.
“We can’t go nowhere by ourselves,” one young girl told local media. “We can’t do nothing because we have to keep worrying about somebody trying to take us.”
—-
Why is there even a Congressional ‘Black’ Caucus? Where is the Congressional ‘White’ Caucus?
Getting really sick of this double standard.
Ouch. May the Lord protect those young girls and return them home safely. Isn’t the DC police force doing the same things investigations for everyone missing in DC? If not, they should be.
It’s not often I will agree with the CBC, even in part, but I will say that if you’re a blonde female from a well to do or at least middle class family you will definitely get a lot more media coverage.
The media plays a big role in finding the missing. You just don’t see the same amount of coverage for poor people or minorities. The CBC should take the facts about media coverage public. The groups that look for the missing can only do so much if the media won’t cover their cases.
One of the sites that I came across while working on my reply about some black kidnap victims was that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children works very closely with Walmart employees.
The Center actually does have a page listing the children that are recovered safely. Sadly, many aren’t. But once again, as you said, it is the media that determines which stories are promoted.
Snowy, while the media (via tv) may be guilty of focusing more on white kids taken, damn near every newspaper or billboard i have seen which advertizes missing and exploited kids, is i would say, 85-90% FOLL of black kids or teens.. So where exactly the “Inequality” here?? Especially when blacks make up not even 20% of the population?
For the young girl saying she is afraid to go anywhere because she has to “keep worrying about somebody trying to take us.” Can she give us a hint as to who she is afraid of? Is there some identifiable group she is concerned about? Maybe getting that information to the police would make a difference…
Very true. Is perhaps her neighborhood filled with a latino gang? Or black gang? is it inundated with padeos?? Could that be why she fears going out?? More info is needed!
Uhm, it was just about a month ago when an Amber Alert was issued for a six-year-old girl from Bridgeport, Conn., Aylin Sofia Hernandez, whose father murdered her mother and stabbed a family friend who happened to be there. The difference here was that the police knew she’d been abducted as soon as it happened.
“A police spokesman said many children leave voluntarily and are located quickly.” With many of the other missing children, there’s no clear abduction.
Right, wrong or otherwise Elizabeth Smart, Jaycee Duggart and Natalie Holloway all had significant aspects about their cases that caught the media’s attention. Carlina White, (a.k.a. Nejdra “Netty” Nance) became the subject of a Lifetime movie after she fortunately discovered that she had been the victim of a kidnapping when she was an infant. Erica Pratt also received significant media coverage after she was abducted and managed to safely escape. Both of those stories ended happily. Far too many others haven’t. Not every story makes the papers. I personally know of two young women from our area who willingly went with older males and almost ended up in the sex trade except for the intervention of the police and other law enforcement agencies. It is difficult to know why the editors choose one story over another, but at the end of the day, that’s exactly what they do.
Appointing righteous Supreme Court Justices , and making good legislation instead of legalizing criminality will help.
Black Barack Obama, White Clinton Democrats ,and Liberal Legislators have made human trafficking easy for sexual predators.
Look at what is normalized to students from Kindergarten to University as sex education, by adult educators, and special interest group activists, by Liberal Democrat Government Legislation, and Liberal appointed Supreme Court Injustices?
Good Legislation will make The US even better than before. With President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence there is hope, unless they cave to the Liberals like European, and Canadian Conservative Parties have.
Has the CBC made this demand before of the Obama Administration? Or is this just more harassment of a Trump Administration member? I’m totally in support of finding these missing children, and all missing children. But I also well expect to hear the CBC screaming that Sessions is wasting resources investigating anything Democrat-related while there are still missing minority-children. The CBC will happily exploit the sad plight of these children to further their agendas.
The part of all this i hate, is the title of that website lined.. “Black and missing”, Providing equal opportunity to all missing people??!
Almost like they are saying that if it wasn’t for this site, no blacks that are missing would ever get highlighted on websites, billboards etc.. WHICH is a total load of bull!….
Once again, we are proven that “Only if there is something PRO black” can it be seen as “equal opportunity”. A total oxymoron if i have ever heard of one..