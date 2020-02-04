Caucus app blamed for Iowa vote count chaos was created by tech firm Shadow, Inc. that is run by staff from Hillary Clinton and Obama’s campaigns

‘Inconsistencies’ with an app that was supposed to track the results of the Democrat caucuses in Iowa threw the vote into chaos overnight – with zero per cent of precincts reporting early Tuesday.

The app was created by Shadow, Inc., a technology firm that was created in January last year after data and messaging service Groundbase was acquired by Democrat non-profit ACRONYM.

Shadow’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all worked on the Hillary for America campaign which was defeated by Donald Trump in 2016.

Other staff include alumni of Obama’s presidential campaign, as well as Google, Apple and former DNC staffers.

Iowa’s Democrat Party Knew Of Problems With Election App One Week Before Caucus Date

Officials in Iowa reportedly knew there were problems with the mobile app used to tally the results in Monday’s caucus. The state’s Democrat Party released a statement late Monday to announce its decision to delay the release of the official results. They cited “inconsistencies” in the results as the reason for the postponement.

The Democrats went on to specify the delay was not because of a hack in an apparent effort to quell possible theories of election interference. On top of the supposed “inconsistencies,” however, many county chairs in Iowa have said they reported problems with the new app in the week before the caucus date. One chair from Polk County said not only were there unresolved problems with the app, but local Democrat officials weren’t provided any training on how to use it.

