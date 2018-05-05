Catholic university panned for ‘The Queer Self’ class: ‘What’s zir story?

A Wisconsin university affiliated with the Jesuit order is Catholic “only in name,” according to a student who cites the school’s expanding course offerings in gender and sexuality studies.

Zachary Petrizzo, president of the Marquette University College Republicans, said courses like “Masculinities” and “The Queer Self” are a departure from the school’s Jesuit heritage.

These classes “take away from what a Marquette education should be focused on, that of tradition, faith and reason,” Mr. Petrizzo told The College Fix.

Earlier this year, the Center for Gender and Sexual Studies at Marquette announced it would be offering additional courses in the Fall 2018 semester.

One flyer described “Masculinities” as an “in-depth perspective of men and masculinities of all backgrounds with an emphasis on violence, hyper masculinity, sexuality, socialization, health and fathering.”

A poster promoting “The Queer Self: Narrative Explorations of Intersectional Identity” included drawings of five androgynous individuals with unusual haircuts. Each drawing included a caption like “What’s pers story?” or “What’s their story?” A title at the top of the page asked the reader, “What’s zir story?”

A description of the course said it “explores narrative psychology as a method of examining the complexities of queer identity.”

“We examine gender-nonconformity and transgender dynamics as well as a variety of sexual orientations and behaviors from a social justice orientation,” the description continued. “The major assignment in this course – to interview and analyze the life story of a self-identified queer adult – pulls from feminist methodology in that it empowers the one being studied and it creates a collaborative mode of inquiry.”

Ed de St. Aubin, the psychology professor who teaches “The Queer Self,” said the class does not run afoul of Marquette’s Catholic heritage.

“We are not a seminary,” he told The College Fix. “We are a University with a Catholic and Jesuit foundation. The courses I teach are science based and it would be wrong to NOT offer these courses to our students.”

“Masculinities” and “The Queer Self” join other staples of the gender and sexual studies curriculum at Marquette, including “Race and Gender Issues in Mass Media,” “Women in Western Civilization,” “Feminist Philosophy,” “Africana Philosophy,” “The Psychology of Gender Roles,” “Sociology of Sex and Gender,” and “Witches, Magic, & Demons.”

The Milwaukee university has shown other signs of straying from its Christian founding.

Earlier this year, the school allowed students to celebrate Ash Wednesday and support the LGBT community at the same time—with “glitter ashes.”

