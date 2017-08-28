Catholic School Removes Statues of Jesus and Mary to Become More Inclusive

Removal of a number of statues and other smaller Catholic icons from the campus of San Domenico School in San Anselmo has raised concerns among some parents.
In an email to the school’s board of directors, Dominican Sisters of San Rafael and the head of school, Shannon Fitzpatrick objected to the removal of the statues and other steps the school has taken in an effort to make the school more inclusive.
“Articulating an inclusive foundation appears to mean letting go of San Domenico’s 167-year tradition as a Dominican Catholic school and being both afraid and ashamed to celebrate one’s heritage and beliefs,” wrote Fitzpatrick, whose 8-year-old son attends the school.
She added, “In our time here, the word ‘Catholic’ has been removed from the mission statement, sacraments were removed from the curriculum, the lower school curriculum was changed to world religions, the logo and colors were changed to be ‘less Catholic,’ and the uniform was changed to be less Catholic.”
Responding to follow-up questions Monday, Fitzpatrick wrote, “There are other families having the same concerns I do. Many parents feel if the school is heading in a different direction then the San Domenico community should have been notified before the signing of the enrollment for the following year.”
Cheryl Newell, who had four children graduate from San Domenico, said, “I am extremely disappointed in the school and the direction they’ve been going. This isn’t a new thing that they’ve been intentionally eroding their Catholic heritage. They’re trying to be something for everyone and they’re making no one happy,”
Ceremony
Kim Pipki, whose daughter left San Domenico two years ago after graduating from ninth grade, said some of the statues were also important to families who aren’t Catholic.
“The one main statue that has everyone fired up is the baby Jesus and Mary one,” Pipki said. “It was at the center of the primary school courtyard.”
Pipki said the school had a ceremony during which children would place a crown on the statue of Mary.
“It was less about God and more about passing on some traditions,” Pipki said. “People were shocked that the statues were pitched in the basement.”
Amy Skewes-Cox, who heads San Domenico School’s board of trustees, said the relocation and removal of some of the school’s 180 religious icons was “completely in compliance” with San Domenico’s new strategic plan, approved unanimously by the board of trustees and the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael last year. She said at least 18 icons remain, including a statue of St. Dominic at the center of the campus.
She noted that it was unfortunate the removal of the statues occurred at about the same time as the unrest in Charlottesville over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, and that the issues are “totally different” and have “absolutely no connection other than it is change, and people have a hard time with change.”
All faiths
Sister Maureen McInerney, prioress general of the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, said she hadn’t visited the campus lately and was under the impression statues had been relocated on campus rather than removed entirely.
“I try not to get into the details of the operation. That really isn’t my place,” McInerney said. “So if there has been a reduction in the number of statues but there are still many statues around the campus, I think that would be fine.
“San Domenico is a Catholic school; it also welcomes people of all faiths,” McInerney said. “It is making an effort to be inclusive of all faiths.”
One of the strategic plan’s stated goals is to “strengthen San Domenico’s identity as an independent school” and clearly articulate its “inclusive spiritual foundation.”
San Domenico was founded by the Dominican Sisters in 1850 as an independent, Catholic school — meaning that it is not owned or operated by a parish or religious order.
“San Domenico is both a Catholic school and an independent school,” said Head of School Cecily Stock, “but what we were finding after doing some research is that in the broader community we are known as being a Catholic school and are not necessarily known as an independent school. We want to make sure that prospective families are aware that we are an independent school.”
No catechism
Of the 660 students who attend the K-12 school, 121 are boarding students and 98 of these are international students from British Columbia, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mexico, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. The students attending San Domenico come from a variety of religious backgrounds besides Christianity: Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Islam.
Stock said schools operated by the Catholic Church, such as St. Isabella, Marin Catholic and St. Anselm, tend to have larger class sizes and lower tuition costs. Tuition for an incoming kindergarten student at San Domenico is $29,850.
Skewes-Cox said, “If you walk on the campus and the first thing you confront is three or four statues of St. Dominic or St. Francis, it could be alienating for that other religion, and we didn’t want to further that feeling.”
Stock said the parents of some prospective students who visited the campus expressed concern about this.
In her email to the school, Fitzpatrick wrote that she became concerned with the direction of San Domenico when it removed “first reconciliation and first communion from the second-grade curriculum,” last year.
Stock said the year before last the school began offering catechism after school and then last year phased it out entirely.
“We had very few families interested. I think last year it was fewer than five,” Stock said. “It just made sense to have the students prepare for communion with their local parishes where they would be with a larger group of students.”
Stock said, “Over the last few years we’ve had fewer Catholic students as part of the community and a larger number of students of various faith traditions. Right now about 80 percent of our families do not identify as Catholic.”
World religions
Rather than indoctrinate students in Catholic theology, San Domenico provides students with instruction in world religions and philosophy.
“It’s really about empowering each student and giving them the information so they can discover their own purpose, their own truth,” Stock said. “We believe the best way to understand your own faith is to learn about the faiths of others.”
Mirza Khan, the school’s director of philosophy, ethics and world religions, said, “The Dominican teaching philosophy is not to teach there is only one truth. It is to foster conversation, to intentionally invite in participants that have different perspectives in a very open-ended process of philosophical and spiritual inquiry. That has been a long-standing part of the Dominican tradition.”
Khan, whose father and grandfather were Sufi teachers in India, received a bachelor’s degree in comparative religion at Bard College. Before becoming a teacher at San Domenico about 10 years ago, he worked as a research assistant to a professor at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Khan said during his time in Jerusalem he got to see first-hand how devastating it can be when religions are in conflict.
An idea, if you really want to make it “more inclusive”, you can copy Catholic schools in India which have a “moral science” (a double misnomer) stream for non-Catholics and Catechism for Catholics.
Better approach would be “you are in a Catholic school, you get cent-percent Catholic curriculum; if you’re uncomfy with that, go elsewhere!” — which I daresay is plenty inclusive!
(posted by a Protestant; I even ran latter idea by an elder at a church I attended some years ago, and got immediate agreement)
Why is it only Christians have to give in to the PC crowd? Being Catholic means not being afraid to say so. Legitimate Catholics should pull their children and let the PC crowd have the school. One important point; follow the money!!!
“It is making an effort to be inclusive of all faiths.” Huh?
Does this include satanism, Muslims or any other anti-Christ organization?
If you are wise and you have a child in this cult school, it would be very beneficial to you and your child not to permit them one more minute any association with this cult school!
Looks like this “$” has become more important to this school of hypocrites.
Interestingly enough, the word “catholic” (lower case) means “all inclusive.”
In more news the Muslim mosques will now fly the Jewish Star and in the Jewish Synoagogues they are now including a large cross with Jesus on it. REALLY??? When are Christians going to stand up and say enough? If you don’t like a certain religion or belief then don’t go to that school. BYU is never going to serve alcohol on campus so if you want to drink then don’t attend BYU. Being inclusive means you can attend the school…not dictate what they display, teach, or act…if you don’t like it go somewhere else!
August 26, 2017
The Second Circuit Court decided that Catholic diocesan schools have a religious purpose
(go figure!) and therefore it’s the Church’s discretion to decide who leads them.
Reported Matt Archbold’s “Report Card” column
The decision was unanimous, which is a well-deserved embarrassment to the attorney who
filed the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of New York, which he compared to “slave owners.”
Meanwhile, a judge has also upheld the right of a New Jersey Catholic school to prevent girls
from playing on a boys’ basketball team—and to deny enrollment to a family that has tried
to force the school into submission.
Again, the court simply deferred to the school’s judgment. “The court does not have the authority
to meddle in this decision,” it ruled, because a Catholic school is free to make decisions rooted in
its religious beliefs.
That’s enough. Be more inclusive, BS. Ok, do what you want, I’m done with you idiots.
It is quite disgusting and contrary to Christ’s instruction to make disciples of all the world.
The secular and multi culti cringe is betrayal of Christ.If pupils of other backgrounds do not want to join in Christian/Catholic services or instructions exemptions can be made, but there can be no compromise on the purpose of the school or its logos, statues and other manifestations of its adherence to Christ. Comparative religion is for adults.
How sad and distressing! Political correctness enveloping a Catholic institution. This must be stopped by the parents and teacher associations.
Its not the first, and unfortunately i fear it won’t be the last to cave in.. AND IMO till the ‘faithful’ PAYING up to support those churches, vote with their FEET and thus their “tithes”, it won’t change.
Correct! Is it any wonder that the Catholic and the other Christian religions are losing members? The farther they get from the Lord, the farther they get from the people!
Leftists in this Catholic school think that de-emphasizing its Catholic heritage and nature will appeal more to the world? Maybe they need some Baha’i-Faith teachers and administrators to make this change more PC. Mix it all together and believe everything.
They’ll probably start hiring Muslims to their faculty.
We have a Catholic school here…they changed their name to Lourdes Academy…instead of Our Lady of Lourdes School…our beloved Mother Mary was slighted in my view …. sad times…very sad times…left is taking our religious belief away…and the muslims are too…the left infiltrated our churches long ago with Priests who did children wrong…they should have never been allowed to be moved in the church to other parishes…they are not Catholic Priests in my book…they started the down fall of our precious church (we the people of the religious values)…sad times…prayers for all in our nation…keep your hearts open to Jesus and Mary and Joseph…Amen…
So, does this mean that these “Catholics” do not regard their beliefs as “universal” anymore? They want other religions to have the same sway at a “Catholic school?” This is utter stupidity and should be denounced by anyone with common sense.
Oh boy…now we will be truly free…??? what is happening…Pope Frances where are you on this one? So saddened by this…these little statues are to be put in the building…why??? this is not a Catholic school any more in my view…just a charter school…it will be closing soon…because the left doesn’t like them either…sad…watch out parents…
I’m not Catholic. That doesn’t make them inclusive, it makes them stupid. Whan religion starts that kind of nonsense, rather than people conforming to something they want to associate with, it means that the hand basket became a bushel basket, with wheels to go faster.
They need to take away the word Catholic. This school is no longer a Catholic School. No one is forcing any parent into signing up their child in this school. They should fire the administration who is destroying this school. What a disgrace!
I agree! Not only is it not “Catholic”, it is not even “catholic”, (which would include all Christian denominations with Christ at the core of their beliefs). They are really just a secular charter school. I can’t imagine any vowed religious being willing to be part of such a facade.
Absolutely abhorrent ! Very shortly there will be no Catholic Church as we know it. No Truth.
I know I am going to take a lot of heat for this but most of you missed some key information. That school is not a Catholic school. It is a private school that was founded by the religious order Dominican Sisters of San Rafael. They started the school using Catholic tenets but over the years have changed to accommodate the wide range of beliefs that the majority of their students have. When 80% of the students are not Catholic you are going to have a very hard time convincing anyone that it is a Catholic school. If parents want a traditional Catholic school they should research the schools within their parish.
If it’s not a Catholic school then why are the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael the board of directors? Are you saying the Dominican Sisters are not Catholic, Chucky?
Sister Maureen McInerney, prioress general of the Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, said it’s a Catholic school. If the sisters are no longer Catholic they should rename themselves and the school.
And if they ARE a catholic school, WHY Did they accept so many NON catholic students??
This is a sad day for the millions of Catholic believers that would choose God’s will over financial gain; or as this school’s administration identify/justify their decision; ‘Inclusivity’…., (God ‘is’ watching and judging; Repent; quickly)
They are not leaving God. They have already left. They just want to get rid of the pesky reminders. I don’t imagine God wants his name associated with this vile group.
Typical of of liberals. Rather than starting their own godless institutions they would rather slither into an established Christian institution and destroy it from within.
This destruction has been in process for at least 10 years: “Mirza Khan, the school’s director of philosophy, ethics and world religions…Khan, whose father and grandfather were Sufi teachers in India”, That should tell you all you need to know.
That’s my opinion but God will have the final word.
It comes down to this…if you deny Him then He will deny you to His Father. False prophets and weak faiths have led to this.
Pick a side because luke warm doesn’t cut it in our Faith. I believe and I will stand strong and that’s that. Amen and Praise My Lord Jesus.
Being inclusive means we welcome you to our country and our schools, however you are not welcomed to change us, our way of life, religion, language, customs, etc. It’s the West’s complacency that has allowed these demands from political opportunists, naysayers and misinformed. Learn from history! There will be no stopping of increasing demands from these groups. The west will be destroyed,! Now we know that the left will be up in arms calling such basic premises provocative and the other usual accusations, but beware!
It’s not surprising. Its the next logical step considering that the RCC has already gotten rid of having a real Pope.
Considering the fact that Mizra Kahn is the head of the school’s religious training and most likely a Sufi Muslim like his grandfather and father, I wonder if he had any involvement with persuading the school board to remove the various statues since many observant Muslims are offended by any representation of humans or animals. I find Mr. Kahn’s concern about the conflict of religions while working in a Christian setting to be somewhat suspect since Muslims tend to be the aggressors in the vast majority of religious conflicts occurring around the world. Islam means submission and there is no longer any conflict when one side submits to the other
