Catching up with a gun grabber
David Hogg, leftist power salute. - File Photo

Catching up with a gun grabber

David Hogg now wants to raise your taxes.

The gun-control advocate took to Twitter on Wednesday to push a new form of anti-gun law, using the Congress’s power to tax.

“Congress ought to create a federal tax on gun sales to fund gun violence research,” he wrote.

Reaction to his tweet fell along predictable party lines. O ne commenter sarcastically said “Stop making sense David, the Kochs hate that,” while another urged him to run for Congress (something he has publicly said he might do).

The hostile comments included “We will still buy our guns young wimp” and “How about we tax free speech as well. But we all don’t have billionaires funding us.”

Several people even mentioned an idea once satirically floated by comedian Chris Rock.

“Tax the hell out of bullets,” suggested “FL_lewoo.”

Tax the hell out of bullets

— FL_lewoo 🌊🌊🌊 (@FL_lewoo) November 28, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

Join the discussion

  1. One more mindless federal program where the pigs eat from the government trough, the biggest Hoggs consume all the food where even their own young get shoved aside in their gluttony, and more useless government jobs are created in fear, never for production let alone PROTECTION. This Hogg will love you like the Razorback hogs loved “Old Yeller” with the same effect that less of the nations own wounds will be bound up in healing, only more opened in political attack.

    • This ‘know nothing’ and ‘do nothing’ is so irrelevant that I’m surprised he is still a poster boy for the anti-gun crowd. There has always been a huge Federal Excise Tax on all firearms (liberals like these) but this fool wouldn’t know anything about it. ‘Bullets are taxed also. Bankrupt the NRA? Good luck with that one.

  4. This little twit is barely out of high school!
    Maybe, just maybe, we’ll listen to what he has to say after a few years in the workforce, but until then, “hey Hogg……be quiet.”

    • I doubt we will listen to him even then. He has proven himself unworthy of our ears with his mindless, devoid of actual knowledge, Dem talking points.

  5. I don’t know, David my succeed in getting elected to Congress if he ran for office in California. After all, the dim-wits there elected Jerry Brown to three terms as governor, while inflicting Nancy Pelosi upon the nation.

    As an alternative, Mr. Hogg seek Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezcould’s endorsement to run as a NY representative in one of the legislature’s “…three chambers of Congress.”

  6. Going, going and soon to be gone, except for some inane article that needs ‘click bait’. What a dork. Did he every get accepted at an institition of higher indoctrination? Imagine have to interface with this guy at work?

  7. I don’t have any trouble at all imagining a totally possible scenario in which David Hogg would pray to God to have possession of an “assault rifle,” and know how to use it. The little twerp lives in a world of delusion, and would be squashed like a bug by marauders if an EMF shut down our electrical grid for more than a week.

Leave a Reply

