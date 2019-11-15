Carbon Free Public Housing at Taxpayer Expense

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have joined forces and unveiled another facet of their Green New Deal that will supposedly make sure every man, woman and child has suitable housing — the best that taxpayers can pay for, anyway.

Here’s a partnership of loons.

They want $180 billion over the next 10 years to fix up public housing in a way that creates a carbon-free habitat.

It’s like a bad bar joke: There was a socialist, a Marxist and an American who sat down for a drink to discuss U.S. policy … it’s anybody’s guess in this scenario whether Sanders is the socialist or the Marxist, and ditto for Ocasio-Cortez. We already know they can’t play the American.

Anyhow: Sanders says “this bill shows that we can address our climate and affordable housing crisis by making public housing a model of efficiency, sustainability and resiliency,” The Hill reported.

He said some other stuff — but it was equally stupid. Why not just stuff border control and education into the mix, as well? As in building environmentally friendly schools and apartment complexes on the border so incoming illegals have places to stay and recycle their trash?

Then came Ocasio-Cortez, chucking in her two cents: “The Green New Deal for Public Housing Act will train and mobilize the workforce to decarbonize the public housing stock and improve the quality of life for all residents.”

Great. So it’s Environment meet Housing meet Corporate World, i.e., “workforce.” A trifecta of government take-over.

Apparently, a couple of Democrats — including Sanders’ fellow presidential aspirant, Sen. Elizabeth Warren — have endorsed the bill. Which will go nowhere, of course, because sanity, so far, with Republicans in charge, still stands tall over in the Senate.

But this is how socialists-slash-Marxists operate: Chip, chip, chip. A little to the left here, a little more to the left there — until one day, America citizens wake up and see: What used to be left has turned moderate. What used to be radical has gone mainstream.

That’s how the loons win. By slowly, ever slowly, turning lunacy into normal.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter @ckchumley.

