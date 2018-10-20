Caravan of 3,000 Central Americans crosses into Mexico

Thousands of Central American migrants have defied Donald Trump and streamed over the international bridge from Guatemala into Mexico, where some clashed with riot police in an attempt to continue their journey north.
Singing the Honduran national anthem and chanting “Yes we could!”, the crowd of about 3,000 people – including entire families pushing wheelchairs and strollers – walked across the bridge over the muddy Suchiate river on Friday afternoon.
Locals cheered and handed out bottles of water, while Guatemalan police officers stood to the side of the road and watched the migrants pass.
Ivys Osorio, 31, said he was trying to return to Houston, where he lived for 16 years before he was deported in 2016 – and where his wife still lives. “I thought they weren’t going to let us cross – but now I feel getting closer to her,” he said.
An army helicopter hovered on the northern bank of the river, some at the front crowd clashed with a line of Mexican police with riot shields, who fired pepper spray at the migrants.
A few dozen migrants managed to push past, but most of the crowd formed lines on the bridge as they waited to be processed by Mexican migration officials.
The dramatic scenes came a week after a group of migrants set out from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula, to escape crushing poverty and the violence which has turned their country into one of the most dangerous nations in the world.
The exhausted marchers had spent the night under rainy skies on the streets and in a park in the border town of Tecún Umán, where the shelter for migrants and a local Catholic parish were filled to capacity.
Few were aware of Trump’s attempts to deter the caravan with threats to cut aid payments and deploy troops on the US border.
“I think he’s just trying to scare people,” said Heidy Bonilla, 19, rocking her six-month old son, Jeyden. Bonilla had joined the caravan with her mother Mayra, 52; both women were – like many female migrants – trying to escape domestic violence.
“God has the final word – only he can decide what happens next.”
What awaited them across the border was uncertain.
Mexico’s government has said only migrants with the proper papers will be allowed entry into the country, although anyone wishing to seek asylum was free to do so. In Tecún Umán on Friday morning, representatives from the UN refugee agency were handing out leaflets explaining how to claim refugee status in Mexico.
Mexico received 14,596 claims in 2017 – more than a six-fold increase from 2014 – but half of the claims made last year are still unresolved, prompting the National Human Rights Commission to warn of the “pending collapse of the refugee protection system in Mexico”.
Mexico appeared to be attempting to avoid a rerun of a previous caravan of migrants, which formed over Easter and swelled in size, capturing the attention of conservative US media – and Trump.
One of that caravan’s organisers, Irineo Mujica, a dual US-Mexican citizen, was arrested during a peaceful protest on Thursday. Video on social media showed him being stuffed into an immigration institute van as protesters resisted.
Late on Thursday, Trump retweeted a video of Mexican federal police arriving at the Guatemalan border and wrote: “Thank you Mexico, we look forward to working with you!”
But for many in the caravan, Trump’s hostility seemed illogical.
“Latinos are the base of the USA; he needs people like us,” said Carlos Orellana, 23, who said he was heading north in search of employment as a welder.
Illegal immigration to the US from Mexico is much lower than in the early 2000s, but growing numbers of families are fleeing the “northern triangle” of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to escape poverty, violence and the early effects of climate change.
Carlos Omar Caballeros, 48 was travelling with his 17-year-old daughter who didn’t want to be named because they were fleeing threats and extortion by one of the many street gangs that dominate the region.
He was scornful at Trump’s threat to withhold aid to the Honduran government of President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was re-elected in December amid allegations of widespread electoral fraud. Like many Hondurans, Caballeros blames the US for supporting the 2009 military coup against the country’s elected government.
“They destabilise our country, wreck our economy, and protect the corrupt, who keep all the money the US sends. We don’t care if they stop the aid – we never see any of it,” he said.
Caballeros ran his hand through his white hair, then wiped tears of anger from his face. “All we want is to get out of that hell we were living in San Pedro [Sula],” he said.
If even ONE of these illegal invaders gets onto American soil, the American Citizens should take matters into our own hands, and expel them. Dead or alive. Their choice.
Headline News; “ Illegal Immigrant Caravan in search of an American Oasis crosses raging river only to find a dry hole.”,,,,,as Mexican authorities finally step up and fade the heat. The old time “I’d walk a mile for a Camel” becomes “I’ll march 900 miles to smoke America.”,,,,,,in violence and stolen social benefits.
This entire illegal immigrant caravan invasion has been orchestrated by some group(s) with the intention of embarrassing President Trump. However I think the Dem’s ploy will blow up in their faces as the vast majority of the American public in not in favor of illegal immigration. Pretty ironic how well dressed all of these illegal invaders are and there was even footage of the caravan’s leaders handing out money to those marching towards the US. God only knows what else the Dems will pull between now and the midterm elections. Seems as if nothing is beneath them and they have zero shame in using anyone or anything to advance their failed agenda and policies.
To the extent that the reputation of certain illegal immigrants being “hard workers” is deserved, recriminations need to be leveled at their respective governments, whose policies (and/or corruption) make it impossible for even their most resourceful citizens to improve their lot in their home countries.
Ever notice that, after major storms, Haiti cries out for foreign aid and we send hundreds of volunteers and millions of dollars in response–while in the Dominican Republic, on the other half of the same island, seems perfectly capable of taking care of itself? The only difference between the two is that Haiti has “enjoyed” a corrupt, inept government for decades, which has had a corrosive effect on its culture. The quickest way to get Haiti self-sufficient would be for it to disband its government and join the D.R..
They are all hard workers, as are all other illegal immigrants. That’s why Mexico is fighting so hard to prevent them from ever crossing the border.
Oh wait…
All you leftist Liberals, just send the word to this group that you would be willing to house, clothe, feed and provide health treatments to 10 of these people. It would only take 4-500 houses to do all this.
Step Up!
How about the UN vote to takeover failed states like Honduras and cede their territories / populations to the control of democratic nations able and interested in making them viable countries for their indigenous people?
If as the guy says they are living in hell then they need to take their thousands of people and storm / overthrow their own govt to get reforms / relief from their misery and not force their way into our country to belligerently demand that American citizens be forced to take care of them no matter the social and financial burden for us to do so.
We have plenty of sick, homeless, illiterate and impoverished American citizens who at least speak our language to take care of and we cannot be responsible for the welfare of of Central and South American populations who refuse to protest / demand reforms of their own govts but instead storm into USA to make demands of us.
But they can’t have it both ways (both sides of the fence as it were). You can’t complain that you come from a hell hole country and then get offended when Trump calls that same country a s**t hole (supposedly). Either it is or it isn’t.
Libs always want both sides of every argument, because they can’t understand logic.
Another example:
They said GW Bush was the stupidest President ever. They were continually insulting his intelligence. But then he was an evil mastermind who tricked all the Dems into approving the Gulf War. So which is it? Was he a brilliant mastermind or the dumbest man ever to draw breath?
Yet another:
In the 70’s there were some climate goons who predicted a coming Ice Age. Then in the 80’s these SAME PEOPLE predicted Global Warming. To date, they still haven’t admitted they were wrong about the Ice Age.
You
Can’t
Have
Both
BTW I just googled the whole 70’s Ice Age thing and the Libs are spam-peddaling it out of existence. They’re trying to hand-wave it like it never happened.
From one source (lost the link) they were saying that “not all scientists agreed” so it wasn’t a “real” prediction. OK well not all scientists agree on Global Warming today, so it must be fake too, right?
Also, keep in mind that the scientists who did agree with the Ice Age agreed with the Ice Age. By definition. It’s the same ones who ended up pushing AGW in the 80’s. But they never officially retracted their statements with the magic words “I was wrong.”
These people are incapable of admitting any error. They are 100% convinced that they’re 100% right about everything. This isn’t science. It’s a cult of personality.
Also keep in mind that Scientific Consensus brought us the Flat Earth Theory being taught as fact. When Columbus sailed for the New World there were those who said he would sail over the edge. People were afraid to try it. They were convinced the world was flat because “they said so”. And they were all so sure about it. This is called Scientific Consensus.
LINK
We know Columbus had to buck the trend because he mentioned in his memoirs that he was relying on the Book of Isaiah (God sitting upon the circle of the Earth) as a promise that the Earth really was round. So no, the vast majority didn’t already know the world was round.
One man with Scientific Proof that the world was round outweighs millions of people in Europe with Scientific Consensus that the world was flat.
MORE
Every leading scientist at the time agreed Edison could never make the incandescent light bulb. But then he proved them wrong. Proof beats Consensus. Can you name any of those other scientists? Neither can I. Nobody remembers the names of fools who rely on Consensus.
Instead of fleeing their Country, why don’t all these people attempt to CHANGE the situation, so they can STAY in their OWN Country where they belong ! It is always easy to just RUN from a bad situation, but change takes WORK. They don’t belong in Mexico, and they DEFINITELY DON’T belong in America !