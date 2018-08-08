Candace Owens rips radio host who floated conspiracy theory after she was swarmed by Antifa

Conservative pundit Candace Owens blasted a Fox News contributor on Tuesday for injecting a conspiracy theory into his commentary on her confrontation with Antifa.
Chris Hahn, a radio host and former aide to New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, elicited the ire of Ms. Owens on Monday after he told Fox’s Laura Ingraham that a protest in Philadelphia seemed “dubious.”
The incident, which forced Ms. Owens and Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk to quickly exit a coffee shop, went viral on social media.
“I’m suspicious of this — whether or not this is real or not. I’m not saying I know for sure. I don’t,” Mr. Hahn said. “But it’s kind of weird to me, you [Ms. Ingraham] are a much bigger star and you can go out to breakfast and nobody is protesting you. So I’m a little dubious on this whole thing.”
Ms. Owens likened the protest to a political flash mob; Antifa members on local contact lists can quickly act after receiving notifications.
So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us
This is the face of the Democrats
Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018
“.@ChristopherHahn should be ashamed of himself for insinuating we coordinated WITH ANTIFA to harass us,” Mrs. Owens tweeted Tuesday. “For the record, 4 of them were eating at the same restaurant as us. They said nothing and TEXTED their gang members to show up. Once they had back up, they started shouting.”
Ms. Owens, Turning Point’s communications director, was soon surrounded by strangers with whistles, noises makers and megaphones.
To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force.
Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast.
Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
.@ChristopherHahn should be ashamed of himself for insinuating we coordinated WITH ANTIFA to harass us. For the record, 4 of them were eating at the same restaurant as us. They said nothing and TEXTED their gang members to show up. Once they had back up, they started shouting. https://t.co/67tY32Oep6
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 7, 2018
“One, two, three: F— the bourgeoisie,” they chanted at one point.
“Fascist piece of s—t! F— you,” and “f— white supremacy!” were also shouted at the pair.
“These people shouted at me, called me and the black police officers ‘racist traitors,” Ms. Owens said during a Tuesday appearance on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.
“I don’t get the mechanics of how they were in the same place you were and then all of a sudden there was a protest out there,” Mr. Hahn, who also took part, said over the phone. “I don’t get it. I still don’t get it.”
Mr. Hahn concluded Tuesday’s radio interview by saying that he believed Ms. Owens. He also condemned the protesters.
.@ChristopherHahn should be ashamed of himself for insinuating we coordinated WITH ANTIFA to harass us. For the record, 4 of them were eating at the same restaurant as us. They said nothing and TEXTED their gang members to show up. Once they had back up, they started shouting.
.@RealCandaceO confronts Christopher Hahn over his accusations she coordinated with Antifa. | #TheBrianKilmeadeShow @foxnewsradio https://t.co/KCK7JAcd6M
— Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) August 7, 2018
To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Chris Hahn is first and foremost, a democrat. He sits there grinning like a pig eating you-know-what all the time, and constantly lies in his teeth … which is what democrats do, because that’s all they can do. He sits there and says that he does not approve of this kind of antifa behavior, then prooves he’s lying in his teeth by adding that he suspects that the whole thing was all set up by the two victims. I totally fail to understand why Fox programs, like Laura Ingram, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson keep having these slimy, lying liberal democrats as guests and panelists on their shows! They can maintain their claim to “fair and balanced” by simply showing video clips of idiotic liars like Schumer, Pelosi and Schiff (sp?) running off at their mouths, and then go ahead and comment on how disingenuous and dis-honest they are … that way we wouldn’t have to sit and watch them actively participating (and lying their faces off) on a conservative and truthful station. Chris Hann is a typical, lying, liberal, democrate moron.
Why does fox even give these moronic clowns a forum to talk? You know they are going to lie. It can only be fair and balanced if only the truth is spoken. I’ll bet they get paid also. There should be a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen saying “this person has lied on numerous previous interviews”
IMO its because they have to ‘seem to still be fair and balanced’..
The bad thing about giving one of those loud, professional agitating democRATS on “Fair And Balanced” FoxNews is that they take over the thing they participate in and loud mouth it, talk over everyone, and never shut up. It is beyond me to reason why the FoxNews host doesn’t pull the plug on them or disconnect their access to the program while they are ranting and raving…I can’t stand a democRAT or RINO period!!! Speaking of democRATS pretending to be a RINO, John McCain, is he still alive? We need a true Conservative Republican taking his place…
“@ChristopherHahn should be ashamed of himself for insinuating we coordinated WITH ANTIFA to harass us. For the record, 4 of them were eating at the same restaurant as us. They said nothing and TEXTED their gang members to show up. Once they had back up, they started shouting.”
Sounds about right for bullies. And a bullying organization. Keep quiet until you have “back-up”, i.e., superior numbers, then start mouthing off and screaming and throwing stuff. Strength in numbers. Fundamentally, ANTIFA are pu$$ies (think of another word for cats) and they only show up when they have an overwhelming advantage in numbers. They won’t take on anyone if the numbers are equal or if they’re in the minority. Just bullies…
Chris Hahn, who I admit “triggers” me, is a partisan schmuck who apparently never learned to shave. His facial hair, that is…
[Sounds about right for bullies. And a bullying organization. Keep quiet until you have “back-up”, i.e., superior numbers, then start mouthing off and screaming and throwing stuff. Strength in numbers. Fundamentally, ANTIFA are pu$$ies (think of another word for cats) and they only show up when they have an overwhelming advantage in numbers. They won’t take on anyone if the numbers are equal or if they’re in the minority. Just bullies]
And people wonder why i despise ANYONE who supports antifa..
No one who isn’t corrupt or an idiot (or both) wonders!
Hahn is, purely and simply a hack, an actor playing a part. He just does what he does and is simply not real good at it.
Expect no more than this out of Chris Hahn. After all, he worked for Chuck Schumer. That’s all we need to know to prove he’s an idiot and banned from Fox.
I think the reason Chris Hahn and his ilk are on Hannity, Ingraham, etc., is because the duplicity and disdain they show for conservatives is on display for all to see. They consider us the unwashed masses. For the record, I have all my teeth, a couple of BAs & studied to -and became – a nurse. I shower regularly. 😀 The elitist nimrods can try and denigrate me & other conservatives, but they just show their collective ***ets. I am a patriot, and I think these brown shirt tactics (including online media censorship/banning) is reprehensible and only cements in my mind that we have it right, and they are trying to keep others from knowing we’re correct in our convictions. If their ideas were that great, they wouldn’t fear ours being publicized.
I realize that Fox News strives to be fair and balanced by inviting left-wing ideologues like Chris Hahn to comment on current events. However, when someone is so duplicitous and biased that they will attempt to deny the obvious, Fox needs to permanently replace that guest with a leftist who will at least acknowledge indisputable facts. Fox needs to invite Chris Hahn to take a long walk off a short pier.
I’d even go to say Fox should STOP trying to be ‘fair and balanced’. GO FULL ON Conservative, making it really the only conservative outlet on major TV, to counter balance the entire rest of the spectrum. All of which are firmly in the libtard camp.
Chris Hahn only agrees with the LGBT official line. He is one of them.
The video shows a bullhorn, shouting, and whistles near the victims’ ears. This should be regarded as a physical sonic assault.
Idiot Commucrat guests are why I no longer watch Fox except for Lou Dobbs who doesn’t have the idiots on. I watch One America News Network—only two commentary segments both conservative and ZERO idiot commucrat guests
It certainly should be considered physical assault. That’s why every time i’ve seen this happen, i spent the following night, dreaming about being able to screech like the character “black canary” from Arrow. So i can show these cretins, just exactly what loud noise does to someone’s ear drums..
Chris Hahn is one of a number of nerve racking libertard idiots that I cannot stand to watch on FOX. You can run a video of Hillary shooting a person in the head at high noon in the busiest intersection in New York City and going through their pockets and Hahn would say she was just fund raising or redistributing it to some homeless person. As for that idiot with the bull horn, Candace showed some extreme restraint. I would have punched that horn back into the idiot’s face with the heel of my hand. I think those of you in the know are aware how that would end.
It is simply a matter of time until some “conservative” will decide to “Not Take It Anymore,” and stack up, like cord wood, in the streets, a few of these purveyors of hate and assault! You stick some bullhorn or siren up to my ear, and make any sound, the sound you won’t hear will be what causes the explosion in your feeble brain!
Anyone remember the attacks by the physical attacks by conservatives against the liberals? Me neither.