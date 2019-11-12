Home » News

Canadian hockey icon fired after politically incorrect comments about immigrants

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am November 12, 2019
5

Don Cherry, Left. Photo made from YT video.

The Canadian sports broadcast network Sportsnet has fired color commentator Don Cherry two days after he made discriminatory comments criticizing what he saw as immigrants’ unwillingness to honor Canadian veterans.

“Sports brings people together — it unites us, not divides us. Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” a statement from Sportsnet public relations said. “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Cherry, 85, spoke on a national telecast Saturday night about his belief that immigrants to Canada choose not to follow the national tradition of wearing poppies for Remembrance Day, Canada’s version of Veterans Day.

“You people that come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said.

“These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

His comments were widely taken to be disparaging, with the implication that immigrants are freeloaders. The NHL released a statement calling Cherry’s remarks “offensive and contrary to the values that we believe in.”

Cherry is perhaps the most recognized hockey commentator in Canada and has worked on “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcasts since 1981. He coached the Boston Bruins and the Colorado Rockies in the 1970s.

5 Comments

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:24 pm November 12, 2019 at 12:24 pm

In Canada, like the US, no one has the right to express a personal opinion … EVERYTHING MUST ADHERE TO PRINCIPLES OF PC!

    lomax
    lomax
    2:23 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Political correctness is a form of thought and speech control by the government and others that seeks to control what you think and say. It is totally contrary to the First Amendment in the US Constitution. I don’t know about Canada’s rights or even if they have rights there. I do know that there were a lot of Canadians that were killed in WWII. They were very effective fighters and they and the US fighters together saved a lot of countries from speaking German or Japanese today. They deserve the profound respect of all of us today. I agree with what he said and thinks. I wonder how many Canadians today lack the spine to stand up against PC. I know there are a lot of people in the US that do. Most are so called Democrats.

speedle
speedle
2:00 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Political correctness is now the law of the land (even in Canada), overriding the premises of the first amendment. It appears that Karl Marx is getting the last laugh.

ac0522
ac0522
2:11 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Yes, indeedy, the coalition of political tyrants & self serving corporate giants in North America & Europe demand foreign cheap labor & subservient foreign born voters so it has become an important strategy for the power mongers to protect, pander to, defend & show favor to even the most welfare dependent, hostile or belligerent foreign migrants even if it means trivializing & dismissing the sacrifice made by dead & wounded war veterans.

gentlemanjim
gentlemanjim
2:45 pm November 12, 2019 at 2:45 pm

Coming to a country near Canada!

Leave a Reply



