Canadian court to dad: Your daughter isn’t a girl — Is America next?

The Supreme Court of British Columbia has found a father guilty of “family violence” because he refuses to refer to his 14-year-old daughter – who suffers gender dysphoria and wants to be a boy – as a male. According to a report by The Federalist, Justice Francesca Marzari said the father had engaged in “expressions of rejection of [her] gender identity” because of his choice to continue to affirm – in public – that she (identified in court records as “AB”) is a girl.

“This Court has … determined that it is a form of family violence to AB for any of his family members to address him by his birth name, refer to him as a girl or with female pronouns (whether to him directly or to third parties), or to attempt to persuade him to abandon treatment for gender dysphoria.” (Source: Court Docket E190334, April 15, 2019)

Dr. Charles McVety, president of Canada Christian College, argues “there’s nothing more immutable” than a person’s gender.

“You cannot change your gender, you can’t change your chromosomes, you can’t change your genes,” he tells OneNewsNow. “But our society has lost its collective mind.”

The “world we live in,” McVety says, expects parents to adhere to political correctness rather than to the truth.

“We live in a world that unfortunately is now denying reality,” he continues. “[It’s] a world of relativism, a world where reason [and] logic has been thrown out the window and even called misogynistic.”

The college president says Christians have a responsibility to stand for the truth, irrespective of the rest of the world or the courts, and to spearhead a return to biblical truth.

The court has ordered the father not to speak publicly about the matter, barred him from interviews with the media, and ordered him not to expose his daughter to material that speaks against the transgender ideology.

