Canada’s Supreme Court rules against the Bible

Here’s why we’ve been raising our voices for so many years and why we’ve said that those who came out the closet want to put us into the closet. It’s why we’ve said that LGBT activism was never simply about “tolerance” – it was about the silencing of competing views.
In a ruling that is sure to send shock waves through the nation, Canada’s Supreme Court ruled 7-2 against Trinity Western University’s (TWU) Law School. In effect, what the court declared is that universities must choose between biblical standards and accreditation. Put another way, the court ruled that Christianity and higher education are incompatible. I am not exaggerating in the least.
Here’s a brief summary of the case for those who are not familiar with it. Trinity Western is a Christian university that requires its students and faculty to live by basic Christian standards. This means that to be a student or faculty member in good standing, you can’t commit fornication or adultery, nor can you engage in homosexual relationships.
There’s nothing surprising with these requirements, and there are thousands of schools in North America with similar standards. These include Christian schools from K-12, Christian colleges, Bible schools, seminaries, and universities.
These standards have long been part of TWU’s mandatory covenant, which requires “that all students and faculty pursue a holy life ‘characterized by humility, self-sacrifice, mercy and justice, and mutual submission for the good of others.’ It requires members to abstain from using vulgar language, lying or cheating, stealing, using degrading materials such as pornography, and ‘sexual intimacy that violates the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman.'”
Again, this is gospel 101, the basic requirements of Christian discipleship. And it is honorable that TWU seeks to live this out on its campus.
Unfortunately, when TWU opened its law school, it fell afoul of Canada’s LGBT activists and their allies. They argued that TWU was discriminating against LGBT students, because of which students graduating with a bona fide law degree should not be allowed to practice law in Canada.
There was a ray of hope for TWU when a regional court ruled in its favor. But now, “In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the majority of justices found the law societies of British Columbia and Ontario have the power to refuse accreditation based on Trinity Western University’s so-called community covenant.”
Or, to paraphrase, the Supreme Court ruled that if a Christian law school wants accreditation, it must abandon biblical values. How else can this be interpreted?
“The majority judgment said the covenant would deter LGBT students from attending the proposed law school, and those who did attend would be at risk of significant harm.”
Significant harm? If so, why? Because of biblical teaching. Because of Christian values. This is the locus of the battle. This is the point of conflict.
Parse it however you like, but this is the hardcore truth.
“[The judgment] found the public interest of the law profession gives it the right to promote equality by ensuring equal access, support diversity within the bar and prevent harm to LGBT students.”
In other words, “diversity” according to the LGBT lexicon. Diversity meaning “the LGBT way or the highway.” Diversity meaning, “all views are welcome other than biblical Christian views.”
That’s why we’ve been raising our voices for so many years. That’s why we’ve been warning. That’s why we’ve said that those who came out the closet want to put us into the closet. That’s why we’ve said that LGBT activism was never simply about “tolerance.” It was about the silencing of competing views.
And if it could happen in Canada, it could happen in America. (For the skeptics and mockers, give me one good reason why this could not happen here. And note that TWU was not some tiny school hidden in a corner. It has “40 undergraduate programs and 17 graduate programs.”)
On a more personal, individual level, what happens to all the law students at TWU? What happens to those who spent years studying and invested tens of thousands of dollars in getting a law degree, only to be banned from practicing law in Canada because their school holds to Christian values? What about the significant harm experienced by them?
Honestly, I don’t know where TWU goes from here. And I don’t know how the believers in Canada will respond.
But I can say this to my friends and colleagues and fellow-educators and communicators here in America: We either use our liberties or lose them. We either stand fast and stand tall and stand strong, or we cower in a corner. We either do what’s right today, or we apologize to our children tomorrow.
It’s time to push back.
What will you do?
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Join the discussion
No surprise in a country where to get a message on radio, the message cannot even call sodomy as a sin (and this has been the case since prior to 2010)!
Wow. Just wow. Seems like Canada got way too many liberal idiots from CA that fled up there.
That’s the ONLY reason i can see them doing this.
Not me. I see the obvious reason. Liberals hate God.
All of them. Some pretend to love God but I see no evidence beyond lip service. I don’t see Libs reading the Bible. I don’t see Libs standing up for the name of Jesus. I don’t see any real fruit.
What I do see is Libs caving on abortion, falling silent about the Muslim invasion, giving disgusting Swamp dwellers like Hillary a free pass on everything (she’s pure evil) and giving Trump no slack at all ever. There are countless YouTube videos asking Libs what they think about Trump doing _____ and they denounce him forcefully. But then when told it was really Obama who did this and Trump reversed it they meekly walk away confused.
Also I see Libs demanding the govt perform the work of the Church. Jesus is the head of the Church, not Uncle Sam.
So at best, Libs pay lip service to Jesus. None of them believe the Lib politicians are trying to stamp out Christianity, no matter how much proof you offer them.
Some Christians are stuck in the past while the world has moved on in the last two thousand years. Good people recognize that homosexuality is a form of love. When Christianity denies love, then it shows itself as not being worthy of respect.
Yep, like Sodom and Gomorrah.
“homosexuality is a form of love”
G-d is love and it is not the form he takes
2Ti 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Actually the whole chapter is rather instructive
2Ti 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2Ti 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
2Ti 3:3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
2Ti 3:4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of G-d;
2Ti 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
2Ti 3:6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
2Ti 3:7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
Part 1 of 2
Part 2 of 2
2Ti 3:8 Now as Jannes and Jambres withstood Moses, so do these also resist the truth: men of corrupt minds, reprobate concerning the faith.
2Ti 3:9 But they shall proceed no further: for their folly shall be manifest unto all men, as theirs also was.
2Ti 3:10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience,
2Ti 3:11 Persecutions, afflictions, which came unto me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra; what persecutions I endured: but out of them all the Lord delivered me.
2Ti 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
2Ti 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.
2Ti 3:14 But continue thou in the things which thou hast learned and hast been assured of, knowing of whom thou hast learned them;
2Ti 3:15 And that from a child thou hast known the holy scriptures, which are able to make thee wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus.
2Ti 3:16 All scripture is given by inspiration of G-d, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:
2Ti 3:17 That the man of G-d may be perfect, throughly furnished unto all good works.
Want more?
Inherit the kingdom
http://www.e-sword.net
Mat 10:8 ….: freely ye have received, freely give.
Thousands of dollars of free books and if you read them, riches without end
Christian teachings are really just common sense rules for the good of human society. In practical terms, homosexuality is against nature. Left to themselves, a homosexual society would die out naturally. That is why it is an abomination.
“In practical terms, homosexuality is against nature. Left to themselves, a homosexual society would die out naturally”
Actually, if the species did not desire sexual pleasure it would die out.
It is just that in a hunter/gatherer society the group of individuals living together usually cannot exceed fifty, has a lot to do with human excrement
But in a band of such individuals, there are competing forces to keep sexual desire in check. Making sure sisters do not discredit the family and that brothers do not appear weak.
It is when large civilizations emerge where the natural order of things is disrupted, but the one thing we do find is every successful civilization which had a large groups of individuals co-existing is the father
The concept of a father is the foundation of law and what we hold as rational thought and homosexuals do not make fathers
It is why the feminazis are at war with them, not homosexuals but fathers. Homosexuality blurs the lines of gender and makes gender feminist impotent, which really shows what they imagined was false. One of the few things Hillary got right, they are the real enemy of gender feminist.
These are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against nature,
who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies and bigots of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
To fully advance the causes of radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBT lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.”
ooohh canada a fall from grace we see.
a nation run by atheist liberals.
After we reform NAFTA, Canada may become a parking lot when they can no longer fill their pockets with our taxpayers’ money.
And people wonder why i feel we need a wall on BOTH BORDERS..
Seems to me there are lots of law schools in Canada. So how can a prospective student be harmed by TWU as TWU is not prohibiting students from enrolling elsewhere? Looney is as Looney does = Canadian Court system.
Its the same here. How many times in recent memory, have we heard of some LGBTQ group whine that THIS SPECIFIC school discriminates, cause they don’t let them in, due to religious bias (when its a BLOODY RELIGIOUS SCHOOL and they KNEW that when they applied), and as such, they sued to force the school to accept them/change to accommodate them.
TOO DAM MANY TIMES for my liking..
The LGBTQ agenda is to kill the Bible because it does not agree with their lifestyle. They cannot learn that everyone will NEVER like or approve of them. Most groups face that challenge somewhere. Too many people cave to the bigots and bullies in LGBTQ who seem to think it is their turn to bully others because they were, or heard of it being done in the past. This is acting like Little 4th grade children. Graduates from TWU should apply for jobs in Canada and the USA so they are not discriminated against because of their religion.
I suppose the proof is in their dollar; the loonie…
Just like the baker vs. the gay couple. THEY are special and WILL be heard!
Yep, and government, in the US anyway is not to aprove or disaprove anyone or group values.
Yet they seem to think that they are not violating government’s role.
They decry, if you can then I can. True, so why the push to enforce you can’t!
“Seems to me there are lots of law schools in Canada”
Where they turn out dolts like the seven on their Supreme Court
The word law comes from laid down, it is settled, at peace, and has no need to force one to its will, it is those who break the peace where all force must be used against them
All discrimination laws are anti-law, against the law
Peace leaves all men at perfect liberty as long as they do not harm another by forcing them to their will, but now the court of Canada thinks the law is about forcing others to their will.
It is anti-law, outside the law and against it.
Which explains why the court does not want anyone to actually be teaching THE LAW
Okay, so “accreditation” will lose any pretense of being anything more than a seal of totalitarian fascist approval in the nation of Canada.
The schools can start their own standards organization and set their own standards. There is nothing magical about the state conducting such examinations.
While I disagree with the decision, the schools which are not validated by the state may find themselves ending up in a better position in the long run.
Sorry, but i cannot see how this is ‘bettering the school in the long run’..
No accreditation, then your diplomas that graduates receive are not worth anything in the public sector.
No worth for diplomas, no one will want to go there to get one.
The schools will have a lot of work to do. I didn’t say it would be easy.
For example: Let’s say there are two competing institutions….one accredited by the state, and one…(we’ll say they use the word “approved” instead of the word accredited)….by an organization developed and run by the non-state schools. That organization develops and monitors the standards of those schools, but then another independent organization audits those institutions….kind of like an accounting audit, but for school standards conducted by an independent company.
And let’s say the non-state schools develop higher standards than the state schools.
It will take a few years, but if they can prove that their standards are tougher, and that their graduates are in higher demand than state schools….and do it at a lower price than the state schools….then which segment of schools would be more attractive to the public, if those claims can be validated?
Again, there is nothing magical about the state declaring that a school meets their standards. Canada is not the USA, but we can see that in this nation, accreditation doesn’t mean a whole lot in many cases. I can pretty much guess the same would probably be true in Canada.
What ever happened to the Canadian equivalent of the Bar exam? Does one have to have a certified school diploma to take it? If so do as an above comment suggested start a new certifying group.
In a free enterprise system, there are typically many companies essentially doing the same thing. Why if there are 100 photographers, or bakers, or schools, or you name it, doing the same thing, LGBT folks can force the 1 who has a belief system that does not allow them to endorse and promote the LGBT lifestyle, to be shut down or penalized? Why can’t the courts tell the LGBT folks to shop or go to school somewhere else? LIBERALISM TOLERATES ITS VIEWS ONLY!
Once again people don’t understand that voting is an obligation! We tend not to vote because we are too buzy or our votes won’t matter! But they do, with a cumulative effect over years ideas or mischief grow and metabolize! The other contributors are the leftist media and politicians who push their agendas and sell their souls for votes to ensure and perpetuate their profitable employment. The mayor of Toronto, the premiere of Ontario and of course baby Trudeau can’t wait to announce their participation in the Pride parade! Don’t forget their cry is Diversity is our strength, really? It’s time to push back! What will you do says the author of this writing at the end knowing too well that the average person does not have the means nor the knowledge of how to respond collectively? The schools and universities have been filled by extreme leftist teaching staff who have been freely enjoying the absence of any opposition to indoctrinate our young minds for years and they have succeeded, to the point of not allowing debates of opposing thought, extremely dangerous situation. So, the question is not what you and I will do but who will step forward to lead and organize before this crisis is irreversible!
This problem will be solved when Canada becomes an Islamic State. Such places cleanse themselves of Liberals and atheists.
When (not if) America begins beheading Christians, I volunteer for the front of the line.
“This world is not my home, I’m just a-passing through.
My treasures all laid up somewhere beyond the blue.”
This already happened in California. A few years back gay marriage was on the ballot and a large majority voted against allowing it. Guess what, the majority vote of the people was overturned by the court making it legal. I know a dictatorship is generally defined as one person, but here it’s a group of liberal judges. Vote all you want, but if it doesn’t support the communist left, not to worry the court will overrule the voters.
“Guess what, the majority vote of the people was overturned by the court making it legal.”
We had a majority of unelected officials on the Supreme Court vote in favor but it does not make it legal
If a majority vote is all it takes to make something legal then if five justices voted to have all liberals rounded up and shot it would be legal too and really doubt the liberals would think it was legal then
This whole thing of a majority vote being able to impose their will is against Republican principles. A majority cannot take away the right of the minority. They have no right to tell me what is or is not what I consider a marriage they are just imposing their will so as to have their way with everyone
It is making the law do what it cannot and still be the law, against itself
This will happen in America soon ,if we don’t watch out
As previously commented, these folks act like spoiled brats, kicking and screaming until they get their way. Shame on the courts for not standing up to them and demand they start acting like an adult. In the world of fantasy, everyone loves everyone but in reality, there are and will be persons who don’t like you or that you don’t like. It doesn’t make it wrong. If this is the case, then grow up and accept the facts and move on. Find a different school, bakery, church, neighborhood that suits your beliefs instead of making life unbearable for someone who doesn’t agree with you.
Of course. This is Canada, super liberal fascist state.
This is terrible! LGBTQ groups are getting stronger as they try to push their way of life on the rest of us. This ruling in Canada will spread to America!