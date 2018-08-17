Can America Ever Come Together Again?

If ex-CIA Director John Brennan did to Andrew Jackson what he did to Donald Trump, he would have lost a lot more than his security clearance.
He would have been challenged to a duel and shot.
“Trump’s … performance in Helsinki,” Brennan had said, “exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors.’ It was … treasonous.”
Why should the president not strip from a CIA director who calls him a traitor the honor and privilege of a security clearance? Or is a top-secret clearance an entitlement like Social Security?
CIA directors retain clearances because they are seen as national assets, individuals whose unique experience, knowledge and judgment may be called upon to assist a president in a national crisis.
Not so long ago, this was a bipartisan tradition.
Who trashed this tradition?
Was it not the former heads of the security agencies — CIA, FBI, director of national intelligence — who have been leveling the kind of savage attacks on the chief of state one might expect from antifa?
Are ex-security officials entitled to retain the high privileges of the offices they held, if they descend into cable-TV hatred and hostility?
Former CIA chief Mike Hayden, in attacking Trump for separating families of detained illegal immigrants at the border, tweeted a photo of the train tracks leading into Auschwitz.
“Other governments have separated mothers and children” was Hayden’s caption.
Is that fair criticism from an ex-CIA director?
Thursday, The New York Times decried Trump’s accusation that the media are “the enemy of the people.”
“Insisting that truths you don’t like are ‘fake news’ is dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy. And calling journalists ‘the enemy of the people’ is dangerous, period,” said the Times.
Fair enough, but is it not dangerous for a free press to be using First Amendment rights to endlessly bash a president as a racist, fascist, sexist, neo-Nazi, liar, tyrant and traitor?
The message of journalists who use such terms may be to convey their detestation of Trump. But what is the message received in the sick minds of people like that leftist who tried to massacre Republican congressmen practicing for their annual softball game with Democrats?
And does Trump not have a point when he says the Boston Globe-organized national attack on him, joined in by the Times and 300 other newspapers, was journalistic “collusion” against him?
If Trump believes that CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post are mortal enemies who want to see him ousted or impeached, is he wrong?
We are an irreconcilable us-against-them nation today, and given the rancor across the ideological, social and cultural chasm that divides us, it is hard to see how, even post-Trump, we can ever come together again.
Speaking at a New York LGBT gala in 2016, Hillary Clinton said: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables … racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic … Some of those folks … are irredeemable, but … they are not America.”
When Clinton’s reflections on Middle America made it into print, she amended her remarks. Just as Gov. Andrew Cuomo rushed to amend his comments yesterday when he blurted at a bill-signing ceremony:
“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.” America was “never that great”?
Cuomo’s press secretary hastened to explain, “When the president speaks about making America great again … he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women’s contributions.”
Clinton and Cuomo committed gaffes of the kind Michael Kinsley described as the blurting out of truths the speaker believes but desperately does not want a wider audience to know.
In San Francisco in 2008, Barack Obama committed such a gaffe.
Asked why blue-collar workers in industrial towns decimated by job losses were not responding to his message, Obama trashed these folks as the unhappy losers of our emerging brave new world:
“They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”
These clingers to their Bibles, bigotries and guns are the people the mainstream media, 10 years later, deride and dismiss as “Trump’s base.”
What Clinton, Cuomo and Obama spilled out reveals what is really behind the cultural and ideological wars of America today.
Most media elites accept the historic indictment — that before the Progressives came, this country was mired in racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia, and that its history had been a long catalog of crimes against indigenous peoples, Africans brought here in bondage, Mexicans whose lands we stole, migrants, and women and gays who were denied equality.
The people who cheer Trump believe the country they inherited from their fathers was a great, good and glorious country, and that the media who detest Trump also despise them.
For such as these, Trump cannot scourge the media often enough.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Only Jesus Christ can unite through true love. As the end times close in it will only get worse as we are seeing signs of now.
Matthew 24:12 : Because of the multiplication of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold.
John 3:20 : Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.
Psalm 73:7 : From their callous hearts comes iniquity ; their evil imaginations have no limits.
Mark 7: 21-22 : 21 For it is from within, out of a person’s heart, that evil thoughts come—sexual immorality, theft, murder, 22 adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly.
Only the Lord Jesus can give us a new heart but people must desire Him more than their sin.
Look what has happened to our Country. On Fox News the other day, they showed a stat that almost 40% of women are having babies out of wedlock. The left is erasing American history, violence against people and property is justified by the left, no fathers around, drugs and no personal responsibility has become the norm. We are going to have to have another Revolutionary War, where we cleanse the Country of liberalism, or we will lose our Country.
And yes, some liberals DO seem to feel that having a security clearance is an entitlement.
backpacker, I have come to the same conclusion. We can NEVER be “one country” again, as long as the TOXIC Leftist LOONS are running around practicing their “identity politics” which only serve to DEMONIZE their opponents and DIVIDE people into squabbling groups. And since they show NO inclination WHATEVER to return to sanity and civility, it seems the ONLY way we can become “one” again is through a Revolution or Civil War which would ELIMINATE the dividers! They are SO deranged, I don’t see us being able to “reason” with them, much less “come together” with them in any kind of unity! I would go so far as to predict that if we are again attacked by an OUTSIDE enemy, these LOONS hate this country and the rest of us SO MUCH that they would GLEEFULLY join forces with the enemy to finish us off!
Indeed, they seem HELLBENT on destroying everything this country stands for and “remaking” our entire culture into their “DERANGED version of a Third World hellhole” that they CANNOT be reasoned with, they can only be FORCIBLY prevented from finishing the job of DESTROYING our country.
What seems to get lost in the translation of Trump’s rhetoric condemning “fake news” as an enemy of the people, is that he is not attacking the idea of a “free Press” but the distorted and biased reporting or lack of reporting the whole story which he labels “fake news” and rightly so. It’s similar to the idea that God loves the sinner, but not the sin. God hates sin. It is contrary to his nature, but he created man, whom he loves despite his sinfulness. Of course the left twists this to imply that the attack is on “the free press” and all journalists, many of whom should not be called such because they insert their own bias into their reporting.
“Of course the left twists this to imply that the attack is on “the free press” and all journalists, many of whom should not be called such because they insert their own bias into their reporting.”
MOST of whom should not be called such because they insert their own bias into their reporting. There. Fixed it. You’re welcome.
Pat. do your research. You said “Or is a top-secret clearance an entitlement like Social Security?”
Sorry, you sound like a liberal. Social security IS NOT and entitlement! My employers and I have been paying into the Social Security “trust fund” for decades just like everybody else. I thought entitlements like welfare were paid for with government dollars, Social Security is OUR money being repaid to us, NOT an entitlement.
gonzo, Social Security only became an “entitlement” after the VERMIN in Congress stole all the money out of the Social Security fund to finance their OTHER ventures. I say “STOLE” because if you say “borrowed”, that implies they intended at some point to pay it back, which I do not believe was EVER the case.
This is why I say the “Congressional pension fund” should be rolled into the SS fund to PARTIALLY REPAY some of what they STOLE from it, and ALL Congress members should have to use Social Security as THEIR retirement. The way things are now, they do not give a DAMN if Social Security goes broke, because that would not affect THEIR retirement. The ONLY way they will “care” about FIXING the mess they’ve made with their THIEVERY is to make sure THEY have some “skin” in the Social Security “game!”
Sorry Gonzo, the monies you paid into social security were spent years ago by democrats on jobs like picking up human feces in San Francisco. If we got back the money we paid in, it would only last a few years, not twenty or thirty. I am entitled to the money I paid in, so its an entitlement. Words have meaning. There is no “Trust Fund” Gonzo, or a “Lockbox” like Al Gore tried to sell when he was running for Pres. I’ll tell you though, if any other institution, any besides our government, had managed our social security like say a retirement fund, or even a bank acct. with interest, we would have a sound SS system. Right now there are not enough people working to pay for us entitled ones to take out way more than we ever paid in. Reality *****. It will never get changed tho, the politicians like to spend that money. They’ll just have the Federal Reserve print more and devalue what we have more, and the endless cycle into oblivion continues.
“And does Trump not have a point when he says the Boston Globe-organized national attack on him, joined in by the Times and 300 other newspapers, was journalistic “collusion” against him?”
I made this VERY POINT in response to some Leftist LOON nattering about “collusion” on another political website! My question to him was, HOW did these 300 newspapers KNOW to run the SAME anti-Trump editorial on the SAME DAY, if they did not COLLUDE with each other to PLAN this mass attack? That seems to me the very DEFINITION of “collusion,” and yet THESE are the same people who self-righteously accuse our President of “collusion”–even though they have ZERO EVIDENCE–much less actual PROOF–of any “collusion” on his part! On the other hand, this MASS editorial attack is GRAPHIC PROOF that THEY have “colluded” AGAINST our legally-elected President, is it not?