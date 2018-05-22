Can a Pope Change Moral Truth?

That joking retort we heard as children, “Is the pope Catholic?” is starting to look like a serious question.
Asked five years ago about a “gay lobby” in the Vatican, Pope Francis responded, “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge?”
As judgment was thought to be part of the papal job description, traditional Catholics were startled at what the new pope had volunteered.
Now the Holy Father has apparently fleshed out what he meant.
According to a childhood victim of a pedophile priest in Chile, Juan Carlos Cruz, a homosexual to whom the pope apologized, Francis said: “God made you like this and loves you like this and I don’t care. The pope does love you like this. You have to be happy with who you are.”
The Vatican has not denied what Cruz relates.
What makes this remarkable is that the catechism of the Catholic Church, based on the Old and New Testament and tradition, has always taught that homosexuality is a moral disorder, a proclivity toward sexual relations that are unnatural and immoral.
The idea that God is responsible for homosexual orientations, that the pope and the Catholic Church are fine with men being attracted to one another, and that those so oriented should be happy with it, appears, on its face, to be heresy.
It implies that what Catholics regarded for centuries as moral truth was wrong, or that moral truth has evolved and must be made to conform to modernity. This is moral relativism: Truth changes with the times.
And if what Cruz reports is accurate, the pope’s position is close to Hillary Clinton’s.
In 2016, at a New York fundraiser, Clinton recited her infamous litany of sins common to the “basket of deplorables” backing Donald Trump.
Said Hillary, they are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic.”
A phobia is “an extreme or irrational fear of or aversion to something.” Clinton was thus saying that those who have an aversion to homosexuality are morally or mentally sick.
Yet, up until December 1973, homosexuality itself was listed as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association.
The new morality we hear from the pope and Hillary reflects a historic change in the moral thinking of the West. For the belief that homosexuality is normal and natural, and not only acceptable but even praiseworthy, has carried the day.
Legislatures and courts have written this “truth” into law. It has been discovered by the Supreme Court to be lurking in that Constitution whose authors regarded and treated homosexuality as a grave crime.
And, yet, from this historic change, questions naturally arise:
On the issue of homosexuality, have we ascended to a higher moral plateau? Or has America jettisoned the truths we believed and replaced them with the tenets of an ideology that may be politically and culturally ascendant but is rooted in nothing but baseless assertions and lies?
Consider the views of Cardinal Gerhard Muller, lately removed as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, as to what is behind the drive to have “homophobia” regarded as a mental disorder.
“Homophobia (is) an invention and an instrument of the totalitarian dominance over the thoughts of others. The homo-movement is lacking scientific arguments, which is why it created an ideology which wants to dominate by creating its own reality.”
In short, cultural Marxists and their progressive allies have taken an ideological assertion — homosexuality is normal, natural and moral — without any historical, biological or scientific basis, and asserted it as truth, established it as law, and demanded that we accept and act upon this truth, or face the wrath of the regime.
Said Muller: “It is the Marxist pattern according to which reality does not create thinking, but thinking creates its own reality. He who does not accept this created reality is to be considered as being sick.
“It is as if one could influence an illness with the help of the police or with the help of courts. In the Soviet Union, Christians were put into psychiatric clinics. These are the methods of totalitarian regimes, of National Socialism and of Communism.”
As Russell Kirk wrote, ideology is political religion. And the dogmas of the political religion by which we are increasingly ruled have displaced the teachings of Christianity and tradition.
Since the Stonewall Riot of 1969, homosexual relationships have gone from being seen as indecent and immoral, to being tolerated, to being accepted, to being on the same plane as traditional marriage, to being a constitutional right.
And if you do not accept the new morality, you are a deplorable bigot. And if you act on your disbelief in the equality of homosexuality, you will be ostracized and punished.
The truths being jettisoned built the greatest civilization known to man. Will the invented truths of our new egalitarianism survive the arrival of the new barbarians? It’s not looking all that good right now.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
Excellent analysis, right on target, Pat!
When the Pope preaches subjective morality, it proves that he is NOT a servant of GOD.
What can one say about a Pope that preaches against what is written in the Bible.
“Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.”
Rom 1:24-27
A Christian advocating for the death of gays. I think I just found a clue as to why gays in California would propose anti Christian legislation.
Darby, while the Bible MAY SAY THAT, have you ever known a christian to actually go by it and try to kill gays? I certainly have not heard of any. BUT I KNOW DOZENS of incidents of muslims killing gays. So why no legislation from the land of flakes and fruits against islam??
In the Old Testament homosexuals were executed for their sins. If you look at the days of Moses, people were executed for working on the Sabbath. Most of God’s laws are punishable by death.
Christians don’t do this. If we did, everyone would be dead. Nobody can keep the whole Law.
Matt 13:27-30
[27] So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, Sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? from whence then hath it tares?
[28] He said unto them, An enemy hath done this. The servants said unto him, Wilt thou then that we go and gather them up?
[29] But he said, Nay; lest while ye gather up the tares, ye root up also the wheat with them.
[30] Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn.
In this parable, the wheat is righteous people and the tares (weeds) are the sinners.
God wants the sinner to repent, not die (2 Peter 3:9). The penalty is still death if they hold fast to their sins, but now it means the second death, or Hell. That’s even worse.
We can’t tell who will be saved and who won’t. That’s God’s department. Therefore Christians must love the sinner but hate the sin.
Nobody’s talking about executing gays. They’re going to execute themselves in eternity by their own sin.
I didn’t write “They must be put to death.” I was just pointing out a possible reason for hostility between gays and Christians.
Until recently all states had anti-gay legislation. At one point at our founding there was even capital punishment. Don’t Christians claim this country was founded as a Christian nation. I know Christians aren’t going to put homosexuals to death, but it doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened in the past.
It took a Jesuit 473 years to become Pope. I suspect it will be another 473 or more years for the second Jesuit Pope.
Unfortunately, this Francis’s upbringing wasn’t “Jesuit”, but rather Dominican, which is the dominant sect in south America. Apparently, the Jesuit sect has adopted the philosophy of the Dominicans in South America (it isn’t that way here in the US). The Dominicans believe that Church and Government need to support each other (specifically, that Governments are given power by God), so, if the world’s governments support a specific moral position, it must be God’s will. This is an old testament philosophy, which led to the “Divine Right of Kings”, and the worst failures of the Catholic Church.
And then you have the State of California making it a law to help anyone who is gay and wants to go straight is a punishable crime. As a minister you cannot quote the Bible verses about homosexuality. Yes, I do have a phobia. Fear of my freedom of speech, thought and helping a friend the State disagrees with! Very good article.
Once more proving the point i’ve said for years. That if God doesn’t smite the hell out of CA, he needs to make a very public apology to the people of Soddam and Gamorra..
No Pope, no preacher, no person can change or truthfully deny what the Bible says about homosexuals. Homosexuality is a sin, and is punishable by eternity in Hell.
Pat, Great column! The Pope was bashing capitalism a couple of weeks ago. Oh, how I love a Marxist in the Vatican!
If believers would simply seek out good Bible teachers and not some organized religion to tell them how to think? Conformity to a system, not truth! Adults would stop acting like children needing someone to dictate to them how to live. The original “Catholic church” taught the Bible…. Then it degenerated into what Jesus hated. Into the rules and traditions of men.
If we have to be debating this? It shows how far certain believers in Jesus Christ have fallen. If the Pope feels free to say such a thing? The Catholic church is cooked. PRAY AND FIND A GOOD BIBLE TEACHER! Jesus said the truth will make you free. Not following some religious leader like non thinkers followed Clinton and Obama. Same principle.
“Now the Holy Father has apparently fleshed out what he meant.”
Pope is a form of “Papa” which means Father.
Matthew 23:9
And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.
The Pope is not my Father, neither in the flesh nor spiritually. Neither is he holy, since he’s claiming unearned equality with God. The Pope reserves the right to speak “ex cathedra”, where his words, the words of sinful Man, hold the same weight as the words of a holy God. At least in his own eyes they do. Not in God’s eyes. At the end of Revelation we see a dire warning about adding to or taking away from God’s written Word.
The Pope has demonstrated repeatedly his profound lack of spiritual understanding. I have no respect for his spiritual discernment. None, nada, zero. I place him up there with Oprah in the way that when he says something I immediately assume the opposite must be true.
Most Catholics I know who have any spiritual insight become Protestants. I was raised Catholic. But then I actually read the Bible. Now I’m not. The Pope can’t save your soul. Only Jesus can.
Francis said: “God made you like this and loves you like this…”
In particular here’s how he’s wrong about homosexuality.
Romans 1:18-32 details the slide in morality toward homosexuality.
1 They see God’s creation and are without excuse
2 Fail to glorify God
3 Become vain
4 Professing to be wise they became fools
5 God gives them up to uncleanness to dishonor their own bodies
6 They changed the truth of God into a lie
7 God gives them up to vile affection, including homosexuality
8 They hated retaining God in their knowledge
9 God gives them over to a reprobate mind (irredeemable condition) and they commit unspeakable sins
10 They not only commit these sins but take pleasure on others doing them
God never originally made anyone gay. This is part of the slide into Hell. God allows it but never caused it.
2 Peter 3:9
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
God doesn’t want anyone (not even people like Hitler) to go to Hell.
Every day people die and go to Hell. This is not God’s will. It must be Man’s will.
God wants people to repent but as we saw in Romans 1, they stubbornly refuse to repent. God allows them to slide down that slippery slope into Hell, just as they demanded from God.
And remember the first point from Romans 1. They are without excuse.
“God made me this way!” <– This is an excuse. It won't work with God. Not even if repeated by the pro-gay, anti-Bible Pope. It's still a lie. The Pope is helping people to go straight to Hell in the emergency high speed lane.
He knows practically nothing about real spiritual matters. I have zero respect for him.
The standing joke amongst all the other South American nations’ citizens is …
“The surest way to become wealthy is to purchase an Argentine for what he is worth and then sell him for what he thinks he is worth.”
Part of the problem here is how the words of the Pope are presented to us by the press that has their own agenda and filter. For example, when the now famous ‘who am I to judge?’ comment was made much was reported about how Pope Francis says it’s OK to be gay. That isn’t ACTUALLY what he said. The question that was posed was “If a priest had a tendency toward homosexuality should they be allowed to be a priest?” His nuanced answer was (I’m paraphrasing a little) “If the priest is living as he should be for his station in life (implying as a celibate man) then who am I to judge?” That isn’t a blanket OK of homosexuality or homosexual sexual encounters. In this latest dust up Pope Francis is right…God made this man, he happens to be homosexual, and God does love him. God made everyone and he loves everyone. He loves the homosexual, the adulterer, the fornicator, even the pedophile. What God DOESN’T love is when those tendencies are acted upon and sinful behavior takes place. It’s the classic love the sinner, hate the sin. The liberal press doesn’t want to make the distinction between a tendency or desire and the actual acting on that desire. A person can want to steal but stop themselves, so too can someone stop themselves from sexual sins. That mindset isn’t something the liberals want to acknowledge or support because that flies in the face of moral relativism.
After the first few ‘faux pas’ by the Pope, I thought as you presented, the Pope was misrepresented by the media. Nothing new here, fakes news is their current mode of operation. However, after further study, I have no doubts that the Pope follows the teachings of godless, humanistic Marxism. By his own admission, some of his favorites authors are communists. The man needs to embrace Jesus Christ.
As Martin Luther pointed out, “A simple layman armed with Scripture is to be believed above a pope or a council without it.”
If homosexuals don’t have “FREE WILL”, they can’t be human beings! We should all be PROUDLY
HOMOPHOBIC. What we have permitted under the false flags of tolerance; compassion; mercy; inclusiveness; etc. is akin to welcoming “CANCER CELLS” into healthy bodies; making their metastasizing easy; while claiming the cancer and cancer free are one in the same. Homo’s both men and women combined represent a puny and a superfluous 1.6% of the general population. They have succeeded through INFILTRATION what force of arms has often failed to do.
As a born and raised Catholic, this man is not a Pope or a follower of Christ !! You do not take the Word of God and conform it to the way the world is !! Gods word if final and without change, so the teachings of Jesus Christ and the Father always stand. A sin is a sin and there is not conforming to anything outside of the teaching of the Bible ( Not the Church ) !!! THE BIBLE!!