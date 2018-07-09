Calls made for Theresa May’s job over Brexit as government in chaos before Trump visit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing calls for a departure of her own over Britain’s exit from the European Union, as members of her own party turn on her plan for Brexit.
May’s Conservative government has been thrown into chaos by the resignation of David Davis, the minister devoted to leaving the EU, after he slammed her proposal for the process on Sunday night.
Davis said that May’s plan, which would allow for a common market with the world’s biggest free trade zone and abide by many of its regulations, was “giving too much away, too easily” and would lead to Britain being crushed in negotiations by Brussels, which has long been seen as having the upper hand as the U.K. struggles to decide what it is doing.
Related Story: British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns over Brexit plan
May announced Monday that Dominic Raab, a Conservative who campaigned for Brexit and was previously a minister for housing, will take the post.
Davis’s departure has brought to center stage the conflict between May, who opposed Brexit, and its supporters such as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, once seen as a candidate for her job.
Hardline “Brexiteers” called for May’s head in a barrage of negative reaction on Monday, morning with Conservative parliamentarian Andrea Jenkyns saying “Theresa May’s premiership is over.”
“The time has come that we need a Brexiteer prime minister,” she told Radio 4’s “Today” program.
It is unclear if Jenkyns and others who criticized the prime minister Monday morning will get their wish ahead of a busy week for May, though reports speculated about the possibility of a vote of no confidence in her leadership of the Conservatives.
The Conservatives have only a razor-thin majority in the legislature with the help of the pro-Brexit DUP from Northern Ireland, whose relationship with the Republic of Ireland, based on the Good Friday peace accords, has been a sticking point in negotiations with the EU.
The opposition is led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party, whose own Brexit leader Keir Starmer told Bloomberg Monday morning that the Davis resignation, along with his deputy Steve Baker, was essentially already a vote of no confidence in May and her “bureaucratic nightmare.”
May reportedly met with Labour members on Monday, a highly unusual step and likely part of a plan to get her Brexit plan through Parliament without hardline right-wingers.
The prime minister is set to defend her plan for a “soft Brexit” to her fellow lawmakers on Monday, and the coming days will see whether the other European countries buy into her plan as well.
This week will also see European leaders gather in Brussels for the NATO summit, which President Trump, who cheered Brexit as it happened two years ago, will also attend.
After Brussels Trump is slated to head to the U.K., though he is expected to avoid mass protests in London and spend time at May’s estate Chequers.
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Prime Minister Theresa May, why don’t you marry Angela Merkel? You two, would make a perfect open borders couple!!!!!!
So much for following the will of the people!
MAY MUST GO!
So, members of her party are getting cheap Muslim labor? Or they are part of the globalist plan to damage or destroy western civilization so that the world government can be installed, and using the Muslims as an unofficial mercenary army to kill or disable westerners?
Reminds me of Democrats WANTING the annual 9,000 murders of Americans by illegal aliens. That damages western civilization, too.
There’s something fishy about May wanting Great Britain to exit the EU, which is forcing Great Britain to take in masses of her favorite people, Muslims.
Europe has never really liked Britain. Sometimes they tolerate the Brits but it’s usually hatred. Remember the Brits built the largest empire ever. They know what’s going on, or at least they used to, and the people would like to see Britannia rule again.
As much as we hate liberal judges telling us what we can and can’t do, the Brits hate foreign unelected suits telling them how to run their country. It’s about time the Brits wrote up their own Declaration of Independence. Might as well sign it on the 4th of July. It’s a really fun holiday. We’d be more than willing to share our traditions. Basically grilled meats in the day and blowing stuff up at night. Pretty wonderful.
By all means pull out of the EU. Who needs those Sprouts in Belgium?
And remember what’s good for the goose…
We declared independence from Britain and the South tried to declare independence from the USA. Brutal irony. Precedence set.
You know the Scottish don’t like their position in the UK. So offer them statehood. Give them some real representation in Parliament. Make them never want to leave. C’mon they gave us golfing and James Bond. Throw them a bone.
If you treat them nice enough, you may even convince the rest of Ireland to join the UK. Why not? Nobody likes to see a divided Ireland. Plus they have their own Silicon Valley deal going on. You could do worse.
If you do it right, maybe other countries might want to leave the EU and join the UK. Think about how amazing that would be.
Hint: Get the Netherlands. Belgium would be furious.