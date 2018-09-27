Callers wish death, rape upon GOP Judiciary chairman and his staff

One caller to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s office wished his staffer would “get raped.” Another wished the 85-year-old senator would “die from a heart attack.”
As the fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh comes to its denouement in a hearing Thursday, the public’s feedback has shot over the top — and much of it aimed at Mr. Grassley, a pivotal figure.
“You’re a disgusting excuse for a human being, and I don’t know how you can live with yourself. I hope you never have children because they’ll be just as worthless as you are,” one caller said, according to Mr. Grassley’s office.
“Senator Grassley doesn’t have a spine and neither do you bitch,” another added.
Mr. Grassley’s promises of a “fair” hearing for both Judge Kavanaugh and chief accuser Christine Blasey Ford have enraged Democrats and left liberal activists fuming, saying it puts Ms. Blasey Ford at a disadvantage by turning it into a he-said, she-said affair.
Pro-Trump callers, meanwhile, have fired threats at Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who has not yet decided how he’ll vote on Judge Kavanaugh, and has said he is awaiting the outcome of Thursday’s hearing.
“One man somewhere in the country called my office in Arizona and left a message saying that he was tired of me interrupting my president, and for that offense of allowing Dr. Ford to heard, for this offense, me and my family would taken out.”
Sen. Susan Collins, also an undecided Republican, said her office has fielded calls from people who have wished rape and impregnation on a female staffer.
And Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were chased from a restaurant this week by anti-Kavanaugh protests.
Those sitting on the fence who will take the time to watch and Judge will soon understand that this corrupted party of Democrats so eager to protect their right to destroy American innocence whether in the form of an unborn child, or unborn judicial appointment, have indeed morphed American Judicial hearings from the intended function of “Advise and Consent” into their politicized “Delay and Destroy” to the pint of Death threats of violence to the very elected Representatives of THE PEOPLE. I do believe the Secular corrupted American educational system has not yet dumbed down the current younger generation of WE THE PEOPLE to the point of absolute stupidity that would condemn their own lives and selves first into cupidity then culpability for the destruction of this once great government and nation. “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country” (Patrick Henry) has been morphed into “Now is the time for all feminized evil metrosexuals to come to the AIDs of their PARTY” In days to come strong American men will not brag “I am Spartacus” but “I am Brett Kavanaugh” a real man of courage to stand against the dark side of the American nightmare.
Before this is over, you will see a fourth and perhaps another “she said”………..