California’s homelessness disaster: Increase of 21K is more than ‘every other state combined’

California’s homelessness problem in 2019 appears to be turning the “Golden State” into the “Homeless State.”

A new report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development shows the state’s homeless population increasing by 21,306 — an unfortunate statistic towering over the rest of the nation.

“Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019, while 21 states reported increases in the number of persons experiencing homelessness,” the report states, The Blaze reported Thursday. “Homelessness in California increased by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, which is more than the total national increase of every other state combined.”

HUDs numbers come roughly one month after a local NBC affiliate covered the problem for its “Streets of Shame” series.

The station interviewed a woman who was attacked by a mentally ill homeless man who hurled human waste.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” victim Heidi Van Tassel said in a Nov. 6 interview. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

There were 6,528 homeless attacks in 2017, along with another 9,846 crimes reported in 2018, the station reported.

“Homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said. “In fact, addressing these challenges will require a broader, community-wide response that engages every level of government to compassionately house our fellow citizens who call the streets their home.”

