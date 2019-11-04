California values moving to a state near you

Home » News

Where do Californians go when they leave?

New Census Bureau migration data for 2018 shows folks who leave the state are likely to end up west of the Mississippi River.

Here’s what my trusty spreadsheet tells me about where 691,145 Californians who left for other states now call home.

In raw terms of people moving, the top spot for Californians is Texas, which got 86,164 Californians in 2018. Next came Arizona (68,516), Washington (55,467), Nevada (50,707), and Oregon (43,058). All told, California had the most exits among the state and that wave grew by 4% in a year.

Texas also had the largest “net gain” from California. You know, more ins than outs: 48,354. Next was Arizona (34,846), Nevada (28,274), Oregon (19,008), and Washington (17,460).

Or look at the comings and goings as a ratio of ins to outs.

Tiny Idaho wins this race with 497 arrivals from the Golden State for every 100 former Potato State residents who moved to California. Next was South Carolina (247 ins per 100 out); Texas (228); Nevada (226); and Arizona (203).

Now folks do move to California: 501,023 arrived from other states in 2018. And yes, that’s the third-highest inflow among the states. But that’s down 4.2% in a year and a five-year low. And, by the way, only Texas and Florida drew more in.

The No. 1 state new Californians came from was Washington (38,007); then Texas (37,810); New York (34,848); Arizona (33,670); and Oregon (24,050).

California’s biggest “net gains” (more ins than outs) are decidedly eastern: No. 1 is New York (9,593); then Illinois (5,647), Ohio (5,200), Massachusetts (3,628), and Maryland (3,118).

And if you look at my “in/out ratio,” you see California does best with West Virginia, losing 42 for every 100 arrivals; then Delaware (48), North Dakota (54), Alabama (58), and Connecticut (60).

Remember that California’s huge population of 39.1 million residents means it’s often near the top of any state ranking, good or bad.

For example, 34.2 million Californians did not move — largest count among the states. By accounting for the state’s size, that’s still high: it’s 87.5% of the population, 10th highest among the states. Another 4.1 million Californians moved within the state, also the largest count among the states. But as 10.5% of the population, it’s the 17th lowest share.

This kind of math also means that despite all the chatter about an “exodus,” the 691,145 departures represent just 1.8% of the population. Only Michigan and Texas lose fewer residents on a percentage base.

California’s problem is arrivals. Only 1.3% of the population moved in from another state last year. No state did worse.

PS: The map with this story has data on the ins and outs of every state’s migration relationship with California for 2018!

7 Comments

shootertutor
shootertutor
9:11 am November 4, 2019 at 9:11 am

I’ve long held the belief that folks new to a state should have to wait 40 years before they can vote. That gives them time to get their thinking in line with their newly chosen state. To do otherwise means they can turn their new state into the same hellhole that they came from. IMO most aren’t smart enough to realize it’s the way they voted that turned the state they left into the hellhole that was worth leaving.

    captjellico
    captjellico
    10:19 am November 4, 2019 at 10:19 am

    You’re not kidding! New Mexico has turned solid blue thanks to decades of migration of people from Commiefornia and NYC. They have completely taken over Santa Fe and made housing so expensive that many of the original residents had to leave because they couldn’t afford to live there anymore. It really is like a plague of locusts!

    sdekater
    sdekater
    10:27 am November 4, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Forty years?? I hope that is a typo! Just the concept is foolish. Why should someone who is transferred for a job be denied their right to vote? People have every right to think, and vote, as they choose, and you have absolutely no right to deny that to them. Of course, you haven’t thought of the flip side of your warped logic- what if there was a huge inflow of new voters to YOUR state that agreed with YOUR way of thinking? Wouldn’t you want their support on Election Day?

James Busse
James Busse
9:14 am November 4, 2019 at 9:14 am

Gas this morning Los Angeles CA $4.29 per gallon.
Gas Brookings OR, some 5 miles north of the border on US 1. $3.09 and they do the work.
Gas. Mile 1 Arizona (across the river from Blythe on US 10 $2.89
Gas Huntsville AL at the Sams club just north of the University, $2.15
Gas Gardnerville NV $2.79

There is a difference where you live. Gas tax in CA goes up another 20 cents per gal on Jan 1. And registration for electrics is increased up to $175 per year because they don’t use gas.
In California, it is all about tax. The roads are worse or worser than those in all the states I referenced above.

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
9:15 am November 4, 2019 at 9:15 am

People coming from California can just go back to California. You left because you couldn’t stand your cesspool state. Now you move to a another state and bring California ‘s sickening idea with you. No thanks. You help destroy California. Don’t want you losers in my state. Have enough uneducated Democrat fools already. You people are really disgusting.

johnw1120
johnw1120
10:15 am November 4, 2019 at 10:15 am

I think the state of Colorado has already seen this, they were dumb enough to elect a far left progressive governor, one only out done by the far left progressive idiot in California. If Colorado does not get this under control, in 10-15 years, Colorado will be California East.

Dorrae Frederick
Dorrae Fortado Frederick
10:48 am November 4, 2019 at 10:48 am

The last exodus from CA 25 – 30 yrs ago was to WA, OR, & CO and look at the mess those states are in now. The trouble with Californians moving is that they take their politics with them.

