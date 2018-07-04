California separatists to declare independence on July 4: ‘Stand up against American occupation’

While other Americans celebrate the holiday with picnics and parades, California secessionists are taking Independence Day literally.
The Yes California independence campaign, known as Calexit, plans to rally Wednesday at the state capitol in Sacramento, calling on like-minded residents to “stand up against American occupation of California” and for Trump supporters to “get out of California.”
“The Fourth of July is no longer a day to celebrate in California,” said the campaign, which is collecting signatures to place a secession measure on the 2020 ballot, in an Independence Day message.
Calexit has generated plenty of fireworks with its effort to spin off California as a separate country, but billionaire Tim Draper generated the biggest bang in April when he qualified his three-Californias measure for the November ballot.
The initiative, now named Proposition 9, is aimed at making California more governable by dividing it into three more manageable states named Southern California, which would include San Diego and the Central Valley; Northern California, encompassing San Francisco, and California, which would hold Los Angeles.
“It’s beautiful weather, I love California, but it’s now 50th in quality of life because people can’t afford to live here, and they move,” Mr. Draper said Monday on Fox Business.
So far Proposition 9 has shown little support in the polls, but Mr. Draper said the proposal is moving in the right direction.
“It started at 13 percent in favor and then it went to 17 percent in favor and now you said 27 percent in favor,” Mr. Draper said. “What happens is as people start thinking about it, they say, yeah, I’d like to see my kids have a better education, yeah I’d like to have better infrastructure, yeah, I’d like to have lower taxes, and I think you could have all that.”
The Fourth of July has special significance for New California, which seeks not to secede but to split the state in two along rural-urban lines, following procedures laid out in Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution.
About 200 members fanned out Tuesday to read the organization’s latest “grievance against the state of California” on the steps of 18 county court and government buildings.
“The Founding Fathers laid down their grievances in the Declaration of Independence, and that’s the process we’re following,” said New California co-founder Paul Preston. “It’s really kind of exciting to see the Declaration of Independence utilized again.”
The group issued its own declaration of independence on Jan. 15, and has since relayed 24 grievances, one per week, as it seeks to gain county support and ultimately persuade the state legislature to divide the state.
“Our message is we’re actually in the process of a real Declaration of Independence procedure,” said Mr. Preston. “It’s playing out exactly that way.”
Terry Gherardi, spokesman for the State of Jefferson, which has filed a federal lawsuit in search of a two-state solution, said his movement also has much in common with the nation’s founding.
“As we celebrate the 4th of July and our independence, the 23 Counties of the State of Jefferson remind everyone, the importance of equal representation for all citizens in the 58 Counties of California and other states, we the people of Jefferson also seek our independence from the oligarchy governing the State of California, forming the new State of Jefferson,” he said in a statement.
The tone couldn’t be more different at Calexit, where organizers Louis Marinelli and Marcus Ruiz Evans have framed their independence campaign as a reaction to American imperialism and the Trump administration.
Calexit’s Fourth of July message blasted the “ancestors of those undocumented immigrants from the United States who settled in California without invitation, decimated the local population through disease and genocide, stole the natural resources from under their feet, and declared California an American territory.”
“For the 172nd time, these Americans, now numbering in the millions with just as many American flags and Donald Trump’s red baseball caps, will celebrate their independence this Wednesday on occupied land. How ironic,” said the statement. “But you can bet the Yes California Independence Campaign will not sit quietly along the sidelines.”
Calexit seeks to qualify a ballot measure that would direct California’s governor to work with Congress on separating the state from the rest of the nation.
Wooo yeah! Secede California! You won’t last 15 minutes as a country. China and Mexico will fight over your bones. Once the Mexicans and Chinese have killed each other we will just take it over again.
Assuming that we California conservatives ( Everywhere except the coastline) won’t take it back ourselves. California commies must DIE.
Noticee that the way it’d be divided, each “state” would have a major urban area to ensure that they’d be reliably Progressive forever. A more rational division would be the coast from San Diego to Marin County, the rest of northern California south to the delta and the third from the delta south to the Mexican border. But it’s doubtful that this will fly no matter how they want to split it up.
California Conservative need to take over that 3 way split effort and toss the big cities out of the north and south sections. Lump them all in together and let them sink slowly into the sea.
No insult intended, but are there enough of you to overcome the American Marxists, the Mexican Marxists and the Muslim Marxists in California?
I’m not so sure. If the California Conservatives were to launch an all-out revolution to retake their state, I think a lot of other patriots from outside of California would join the fight.
If conservative Californians can figure out how to reclaim the state from the progressive scum, let me know. I have been trying to rid Washington of psychotic leftoids that migrated up I 5 for many a moon now. But they are very much like cockroaches. Stamp out 20 and 50 come out of the woodwork to see what is going on.
I l ived in the Portland/Vancouver area for 18 years, 440volt, and I can testify this is TRUE! Being a Conservative in that SEA of lib-tards was an exercise in FRUSTRATION!
[No insult intended, but are there enough of you to overcome the American Marxists, the Mexican Marxists and the Muslim Marxists in California?]
Based on how votes have gone there in recent years, i am not so sure there are..
BUT if they do seceed. FINE, then Build a border wall around CA. All those living in CA (who don’t wish to stay there), just renounced their US citizenship. And need to get a visa to go INTO the rest of America.
Close down all Military bases there (that alone will cost them a solid 3-4 million folk), remove all port authority border/customs agents, air traffic controllers etc..
AND NO MORE FEDERAL MONEY!
California Democrats are made up of Hollywood wannabees, Junkies like Fonda, gays, dikes, transvestites, and anyone else who wants to be abnormal.
Now you know what was the purpose of mass immigration form hellhole countries into California, and making it a sanctuary state. A masterfully planed and brilliantly executed assault by the Left on the US that, according to the Constitution, is still the guarantor of our rights and liberties here.
“Liberalism” is like AIDS in that it kills national immune system so that trivial infection (“migration” of misfits) can bring America down.
Divide the state in two: 90/10 percent. All illegals communists and socialists in the 10 percent section in the desert. The 90 percent will pay for a wall to keep them there. They can develop their own infrastructure and welfare state and we “real” Californians can watch in glee as they fail and escape to south of the border.
Boninca:
Excuse me but your numbers are applied backward.
Communists 90%
USA Patriots 10%
It might be good to let them go,just to see how long their welfare mentality does without federal monies .
OR how long they survive without federal assistance to help put out all those forest fires/mud slides they suffer from..
We already know they plan to vote on becoming 3 states come this Nov. That of course will give them 6 Sen. seats. So let them go, ’cause we do not need 4 more liberals in the Senate. Then we can put a Wall/Fence up to keep them out of CO, UT, AZ, and points East. They have already infested NV, OR, and WA.
Oregon and Washington have long been bastions of liberalism, for longer than CA has. And Nevada has people moving there from all over too. So it’s hardly California’s fault if they’ve gone blue.
It is when THEY ARE THE ONES pushing the liberalism onto the folk, and the folk there lapping it up like a cat does with cream.
Dose anyone out there recall what happened the last time states seceded from the Union?
The Federal government invaded the South and physically put an end to any secession ideas.
Thereafter, the SCOTUS codified the principal that once becoming a State … no state can then seceded.
However, division of states is allowed … example : the original territory of Virginia was indeed split forming the state of W. Virginia.
Uninformed folks in CA that think they can secede are in for a real surprise and suspect at least some of them are of the southern “Reconquista” persuasion, seeking to reclaim previously lost territory
Fortunately, SCOTUS never ruled out a state being _ejected_ by the remaining states.
If we could do that, i say eject WA, OR and CA as well as NY!
Eagle525, from the “End the American occupation” mantra of the Calexit advocates, I’d say a substantial MAJORITY of them are of the Reconquista persuasion! They claim we “stole” California and other Southwestern states from Mexico. In fact, we BOUGHT those territories from them. Mexico was PAID for all that territory, DESPITE the fact that we had LEGITIMATELY won them in the process of fighting several wars with Mexico. The current globalist President of Mexico who is telling Mexicans they have a “right” to illegally invade the US, and is OPENLY encouraging them to do so, is NO friend of America, either! This is NOT the act of a “friendly” nation, it is an act of WAR. We should IMMEDIATELY terminate ALL foreign aid to Mexico and Central America, and declare that NO citizen of Mexico or ANY Central American country is eiigble for “asylum” to put a stop to the ILLEGALS gaming the system by claiming BOGUS asylum to push their way into our country and DISAPPEAR, after which they will NEVER appear for the “asylum hearing” we are required by LAW to waste BILLIONS of dollars providing for them.
The current “caravan” HORDE assaulting our border are NOT “good people looking for a better life.” They are Soros-funded reconquista RADICALS who have been schooled by border-trolling Leftist LOON lawyers to cry “Asylum!” when they are caught sneaking into the US.
The map I saw showed la and sf in the ‘california’ state of confusion, while North and South were getting rid of the trash.
Since ALL of their Water and Electricity comes from the NORMAL STATES, and ALL food sources and fuel oils would have to come from foreign sources…
I’m not seeing the third ‘state’ surviving for very long before it succumbs to ANARCHY, the government overthrown, and the other two NORMAL STATES taking control once the NAVY and Air Force isolate it from foreign invaders.
The National Guard would be assigned RIOT CONTROL with orders “SHOOT TO KILL” and nearly all of the killed will be illegal aliens, I doubt the internal war would last more than a few weeks.
When the rest of the STATES noticed the efficiency of SHOOT TO KILL on mobs and riots, the practice will return to the normal it was 60 years ago.
I’m in So Cal and would like to see that scenario in place. We’ll LITERALLY cleanse the coastline of leftist scum and return to the REPUBLIC we were meant to be.
Please! For God’s and the sake of this great country…let them break into 3 states. Any of the states that wish to secede can then leave! Build the wall to keep the liberals / socialists / communists / Democrats / and illegals out of America!!
Maybe then the other states can send their commie/libs to Mexifornia! YAHOO!!!
Don’t be an ***. We won’t take them.
Nunyer Binnis: California is presently taking all comers, and at least part of it would continue to do so after any split.
Ah, no. That’s why we’re in the mess we’re in now. We don’t need your leftist trash. We have enough already.
ONLY if that 3 way split, puts SF/LA/SD/Sacremento in ONE part itself, and the conservative central valley and other parts, in the other 2 areas..
That way the Conservative voices down there, finally are no longer going to be drowned out by the idiots controlling berlkey and the like.
These lunatics are a classic example of ingesting or smoking certain substances.! Their brain cells are fried. Secession of California would be great for the rest AMERICA. Visas should be required of these idiots to visit the rest of AMERICA. Adios
In 1849 The US kicked Mexico’s butt and took California , not to mention what is now New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and western Colorado.
Good luck with Calexit, not that I would not like to see much of California sink in the pacific, that would be an acceptable ‘exit’.
My sincere wish for ALL California leftists: Death by MAGA MAGA.
Calexit sounds good to me. One CA separates, we can declare war on them on wipe out the liberals.
Make our day, CA!
This should be fun! CA won’t make it as an independent country for any time at all. They are all about disbanding from the horrible rest of the United States and President Trump until they have any issues which need federal money and then they are their with their hands out. The parts of CA that are conservative and want to be part of the USA will benefit greatly by no longer being attached to the liberal side.
Assuming the liberals there, don’t game the system by ensuring EACH of those 3 ‘portions’ are ruled by a liberally held city (or three), so they keep their liberal control..
“American occupation?” Seriously? You can TELL who is driving THIS movement–MEXICAN illegal invader/RADICALS and conquistas who STILL consider California part of MEXICO! They say we STOLE the Southwest from Mexico. WRONG. WE BOUGHT IT. Read a history book, IDIOT LIBERALS, and you will see this is true. Mexico was PAID for those territories, even though we fairly WON THEM in several wars.
However, if they are HELLBENT on “seceding” from the Union, then so be it. Cut off ALL Federal aid, built the FENCE along the EASTERN border of California, and let them have AT it. They already turned their cities into s-hole places more reminiscent of CALCUTTA than an American city, and will no doubt “fundamentally transform” the ENTIRE STATE into just such a “PARADISE,” if given the chance.
I think the SANE people who are pushing to divide California had better get busy SEPARATING from the Leftist LOONS running the big, population-dense cities and ISOLATING them all together in ONE failed state to save the REST of the state from their insanity. THEN we could build the wall on the eastern border of that NEW leftist LOON stronghold and LIBERATE the rest of California from their LIBERAL LOONERY.
God bless America, and God HELP the SANE citizens of California who are being outvoted and held HOSTAGE by the Leftist LOONS controlling their big cities!
I’d like to know who told this bunch of fools that they have any say over who stays and who goes from California? I’ve lived here since birth, and I am sick at how they’ve ruined a once beautiful state. If anyone needs to go it’s all of the commies, and illegal aliens.
I agree, IMHO, it is a tragedy, a TRAVESTY and a CRIME what the Leftist LOONS have done to the once-beautiful state of California! It’s enough to make you want to WEEP to see the filthy, disease-and-crime-ridden “tent cities” that have sprung up in California’s cities–making them look more like BANGALDESH or CALCUTTA than an AMERICAN city!
Having lived for 18 years in the Portland, Oregon/Vancouver, Wash. area that is ALSO infested with liberal loons, I feel your pain and your frustration at being CONSTANTLY outvoted by the Leftist LOONS infesting the major cities of your state! I hope you can succeed in splitting the state to ISOLATE the Leftist LOONS in a SINGLE state (separated from the US by Pres. Trump’s WALL) and to prevent them constantly overwhelming the REST of you at the ballot box! WIth them isolated in ONE state, the SANE people would then at least have an opportunity to repair the damage and restore California to the beautiful state it once was. A shame you would have to cede a big chunk of the the MAGNIFICENT California coastline to rid yourself of the Leftist LOONS, but if you can succeed in doing that, they wlll soon destroy THEMSELVES, and you can then RECLAIM the REST of California.
California is truly a Loony Bin!
More like a cesspool!
The reason California is such a mess with bad roads, bad schools, worst business environment, highest taxes is all because of 40+years of Democrat rule! Not because of Trump supporters! California Democrats are trying to turn this State into a Socialist utopia using a shrinking tax paying population! The entire Nation should take heed on what happens to a thriving state under the Democrats.
GBandy, we have a LOT MORE examples, than just CA, of how democrat rule ruins a city/state..
The sentence “ancestors of those undocumented immigrants from the United States who settled in California without invitation, decimated the local population through disease and genocide, stole the natural resources from under their feet, and declared California an American territory,” makes no sense beyond hatred. People from the US are called undocumented in California are blamed for a list of offenses. Yet, how does “ancestors of those” make any sense. The ancestors were not there. Spaniards were there after much earlier conquering the natives. The list of offenses was already under way before Americans came. Various Indians, such as the Commanche, never accepted Spanish rule. Various tribes (nations) were regularly immigrating into the territory of others. Immigration did not start with Americans or Spaniards. If California splits, will its residents decline to cash their federal tax refunds? Who gets the water?
laserk, this bastardized version of California “history” being promoted by the Leftist LOONS also IGNORES the fact that the United States BOUGHT those territories from Mexico–even though we had fairly WON THEM in several wars. Look it up–Mexico was PAID for not only CALIFORNIA, but the other Southwestern border state territories as well. So now that Mexico is such a CORRUPT MESS (wasn’t it ALWAYS?) they want to renege on the deal and steal them BACK? I think NOT!
laserk, California–ESPECIALLY the southern half–has very LITTLE fresh water of its OWN, and is dependent on SIPHONING WATER from OTHER STATES to exist. We could bring those Leftist LOONS to heel pretty quickly by simply turning off the TAP on Lake Mead and other water sources until they get THIRSTY enough to see reason!
LET CA SECEDE (SCOTUS RULING MEANINGLESS). TWO fewer nutcase Senators, one less whack nut Governor, a SLEW of crazed Reps (Maxine Waters, Debbie Wasserman-Scultz), and 39+ MILLION left wing voters. Decent citizens will of course have to leave, but that cost should be borne by CA. Please leave!!!
“….Trump supporters to “get out of California.”” LOL! Those having not already left, are packing up. CA is fast becoming a suburb of Venezuela. Problem now will be having to build a wall to keep those whackadoodledoos from ‘sneaking’ OUT and into any states having a remaining smidgeon of “common sense!” Before you whacks secede, Congress should shut off the Federal tax payer’s money that support all those FREEBIES for illegals, the stink in the streets should really get revolting after that.
Ya ever notice how the militant Hispanics always demand that California be “returned to Mexico”….but never seem to mention wanting to give Mexico back to the native populations of Mexico… many of which were slaughtered by the Spanish a few centuries ago? Ever notice that?
Some would say, “well what about Native American tribes”? Absolutely correct, but the difference is that I have never advocated such an action, nor do I now. If one does advocate such an action, as the militant Hispanics are doing, then let’s go all the way back. You don’t get to stop just at the point where you took the land.
No, I’m going to remind them that they too took land from someone else at some point….whether by war, or even if purchased from those who were here previously. (Manhattan Island for example)
Even then, the land was probably taken from someone else before that, if the whole and truthful history could be known. The spoils of war go to the victor. It may not be a pleasant truth, but it is a truth, none the less.
On the other hand, isn’t it funny how communist liberals always want to seem to draw the line right where it will benefit them the most…and then forget anything else in history which will prove what hypocrites they really are.
Yes, funny indeed.
California has been ruined by Californians with communist ideas incompatible with any form of logic, much less free enterprise capitalism.
LET THEM GO. Let them form their own separate independent nation then watch it crumble into absolute disaster; like the old Soviet Union did. DO NOT LET THEM BACK INTO THE USA. Tell them “this was your choice so you are responsible for cleaning up your own mess.” No “aid” to California.
Any “foreigners” from California must be deported back to their own country, just like we must deport ALL illegal aliens.