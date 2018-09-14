California secession movement seeks red states’ help

California secessionists have what may be a tempting proposal for the red states: Help the Golden State secede by voting to kick it out of the union.
Citing a looming court fight over state-splitting, Calexit organizers have postponed their ballot strategy and launched a campaign to convince red-state legislators to vote in favor of telling California to take a hike.
“We are going to rely on the deep hatred for California that exists in red America,” said Louis Marinelli, a founder of Yes California, the Calexit campaign.
The plan is to convince 25 of the 31 Republican-held legislatures to pass “consent to secede” resolutions, then place the question before California voters in the form of a ballot measure, instead of vice versa.
Calexit could then “come back to California and tell the people: we have the constitutionally required consent to secede, all we have to do now is vote yes,” said Mr. Marinelli in an email.
“I think people will be really motivated when it gets to that point, whereas in our previous approach, we could vote yes now but then have to wait for consent of the states,” he said. “That’s kind of a motivation killer.”
Will it work? Is it constitutional? Who knows? But Yes California organizers said they were forced to regroup after the California Supreme Court in July struck the “three Californias” initiative from the November ballot, ruling that “significant questions have been raised regarding the proposition’s validity.”
The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Planning and Conservation League against Proposition 9, the measure bankrolled by Silicon Valley billionaire Tim Draper that would have divided the state into three.
Citizens for Cal3 accused the environmental group of “doing the dirty work of the Sacramento establishment,” but the ruling prompted Calexit, which had begun to gather signatures for a 2020 ballot berth, to change course while the court battle plays out.
The appeal to red states comes as the latest reboot for the Calexit team, led by Mr. Marinelli and Marcus Ruiz Evans, since launching in 2014. Last year’s signature-gathering effort was dissolved after organizers decided to reword the secession measure, which was relaunched in April.
In July, the group proposed the idea of creating an “autonomous Native American nation” out of inland California as part of the secession effort.
After President Trump was elected, Calexit organizers tapped into California outrage over his policies, arguing that the liberal Golden State’s clashes with the administration on illegal immigration, climate change and other issues could be resolved by creating a new nation.
The Consent of the States Project seeks to take advantage of another political current: the frustration of not just red states but also neighboring states that have seen their political balance altered by the influx of Californians leaving the state in droves.
In Colorado, for example, Republicans are running an anti-California campaign against Democratic Rep. Jared Polis in his bid for governor with ads accusing him of wanting to “turn Colorado into California.”
“RadiCalifornia. That’s what you get when you bring radical left-wing policies to your state—policies that have already failed in California,” says the ad by the Republican Governors Association.
Mr. Marinelli said the latest approach takes a page from the Convention of States, a largely conservative-driven movement that seeks to hold a landmark 50-state convention at which delegates could propose and pass amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Under Article V, Congress is required to hold such a convention if requested by two-thirds of the states, which comes to 34. Any proposed amendment would need the approval of 38 states.
So far 12 states have passed Convention of States resolutions and another 10 have passed resolutions in one chamber, according to the organization’s map, a framework that Calexit hopes to follow.
Convention of States has plenty of high-profile supporters, including Sens. Rand Paul and Marco Rubio and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, but Mr. Marinelli said he believes the framework could work for the secession campaign.
“We’ve been inspired by the Convention of States campaign, so we intend to mimic their success,” said Mr. Marinelli.
The third California-splitting movement, New California, which seeks to divide the state into two along urban-rural lines, has taken yet a different approach by moving to gain the support of counties and then bring their declaration for approval to the state legislature.
Organizers say the approach is rooted in Article IV, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution and cited the example of West Virginia’s split from Virginia during the Civil War as precedent.
The rural-based movement, which has a full schedule of town halls each month, plans to hold its second New California State Convention next month in Irvine aimed at constructing the new state constitution.
Calexit has more than few hurdles to overcome. Mr. Marinelli, who has lived in Russia, has been accused of being a Moscow operative, which he denies. Most legal experts argue that there is no constitutional basis for secession.
On the other hand, there may be more support for secession outside California than within. A Berkeley IGS Poll released in March 2017 found that 68 percent of Californians opposed declaring their independence and forming their own nation.
Compare that with a January 2018 Rasmussen Reports poll that found 58 percent of U.S. adults surveyed opposed seeing California secede—still more than half, but not by much.
As Calexit says, “We can turn their dissatisfaction with California into action for California!”
Either let communist Kalifornia secede and then build a wall around Kalifornia, or go into Kalifornia, for their open borders with Mexico policies, harboring illegal alien criminals and shielding the criminals from ICE, with Federal Marshals. Once the Federal Marshals are in Kalifornia, arrest all of the liberal politicians and hang them at the Mexican border!
Let them secede. See how long it takes them to figure out where their water and electricity have been coming from…
If we got rid of Kalifornia and NY it would save approximately $149 billion just in federal grants of all kinds. They are the two highest states in federal grants.
Solopsist, we’d have to ensure a wall got built around it, to keep all the loons THERE..
BUT i’d be fully ok with red states pushign to kick it out of the union. JUST AS LONG as their debt STAYS their debt!
Agreed. Where do I sign?
I also wouldn’t be opposed to getting a really big saw, physically cutting the state from the coast, and sending it a few hundred miles out into the Pacific. Can we do that?
No. They do not get to decide our laws on their terms. Too many people in CA already think the Constitution and our laws do not apply to them because they don’t like them. We need to enforce our laws, including against sanctuary cities and their obstructing law enforcement, to the maximum penalty of the existing laws. As soon as a few of their leaders face consequences and jail time, most of these attempts to dismantle the USA will dissolve almost immediately. Talk is a cheap vote-getter and free press coverage. Jail time, not so cheap a price for “fame”.
They shouldn’t be deciding what laws to follow but they ALREADY have been for decades.
SO WHY NOT LET THEM seceed?
I have no problem with sending Commiefornia packing except for one thing. There are a lot of people in Kookiefornia that despise the government and their idiotic laws. Want closed borders. Would love to round up every illegal alien and send them back to wherever. Get rid of Waters, Feinstein and company. And be part of the US. The press does not tell everyone about the conservative, proper thinking, decent, hard working people in this state who can’t outvote the illegals, the dead and the criminals. Instead of kicking out the state, let’s kick out the scum who do not want to be part of the US.
And fix our primary system. You know it’s rigged when Feinstein is the most conservative choice for senator.
I agree with a lot of what you say. I am one of the conservative people that remain in Cali. However, with the politicians in power today, there is no practical way to get them out of office, so the scum will never be shown the exit door. In fact, the state gov’t will do all they can to bring more illegals into Cali. So I say, secede from the Union. Then the USA can come in, make sure they have control of all military installations, federal land, federal offices, and stop paying out benefits to the residents of Cali.This will put the squeeze on Cali. When California rebels, which they will, because they are nuts, then the federal government should squash the state like a bug, and execute all the politicians in power. The only people that will fight for California are the illegals, antifa, and communists. Most of the people who know how to use guns hate the state of Kalifornia and the direction it is going.
IF we send in Marshals to ARREST the scumbags in office, that would be a SWIFT and easy way to get them out!
As my Granddaughters sing from “Frozen”, Let It Go, Let It Go!
Good by & good riddance too.
HELL YEAH !!!! I’m writing my state reps and senators now to have them propose such a bill ASAP.
Federal troops and federal marshals can march right in and force the fruits and nuts to comply with federal laws, and they couldn’t dare do anything about it. All of the other sanctuary places would immediately collapse, then everyone would be in compliance. We just need some politicians like Trump with some balls!
We’d have to have a Dept of Justice worth a damn and an AG with a set of balls to make that happen. NEITHER OF WHICH do we have.
And while we’re at it, can we get NYC out of New York state?
The suck all the tax money, and the NEW New York would be Conservative, not radical liberal.
You’d probably also have to get Albany out too!
I’ve been saying for some time now that Calipornia doesn’t have a “North/South” problem as much as it has an “East/West” one. (Which is why I didn’t see how the Tri-State proposal just for Calipornia could benefit our rural citizens.) I’ve also suggested that a line about 10 to 20/30 miles west of I-5 from Mexico to Oregon be the dividing line.
Having gotten the feedback I have, I’m also of the impression that both eastern Oregon and Washington States are as fed up with their coastal nitwits as we are and would gladly join in the division and extend it from Mexico all the way to Canada. Check state road maps of California, Oregon and Washington States a bit more closely and see just how far from the Pacific Ocean most of I-5 actually is. Besides, we not only cannot leave the entire west coast’s shipping ports in the hands of liberals, we also cannot leave the major west coast arterial highway in their hands either, can we?
[Cont.]
[cont.] Heck, maybe we could all join together with Nevada and form a “Super State” of conservatives. I believe that with the combined populations of the eastern halves of California, Oregon and Washington States we can out vote Las Vegas and the gambling interests would be too greedy to care as long as they could open up such a vast new territory.
Which is why I think my proposal of ceding the entire West Coast to the current states on a line drawn about 10 to 20/30 miles west of I-5 from Mexico to Canada, with the eastern half joining Nevada, would be far better for all concerned. Think of it, the same exact number of senators and representatives in congress (both houses) and not a single star changed on Old Glory.
Better yet, only draw the line to the southern border of Orange County. Would give you a port and San Diego is the largest city in U.S. with a republican mayor.
It may have a republican mayor, but i still see San Diego as being highly liberal.
I’d never vote to triple California’s liberal influence in the federal government.
I would however openly agree to allow California to leave the Union; provided a condition for leaving was coupled with a 50 prohibition from rejoining the US; and “We the people” were able to retain all of California’s federal lands, parks, & forests; and, WE BUILD A FENCE around the new People’s Democratic Republic of California, so that their open boarders aren’t defacto our open boarders.
As a nice finishing touch, maybe plow-up all but one road to and from California, and then let the environmentalist repopulate the new “boundary-lands” with Grizzly-bear, mountain lions, wolves, and rattlesnakes. We could make the new national boarders look like Yellowstone…EVERYONE wins!
Oh, and as California is a “sanctuary state,” maybe we could empty our prisons of all “undocumented” inmates, and send them to San Francisco before closing the roads in & out.
Id also put in “WE STILL Retain full control over all military bases out there!
Why don’t the 68% who oppose secession just, as a majority, vote California’s far-left power-greedy political zealots out of office? It’s the simplest, cheapest, quickest and most American way to settle all their problems.
Well, “Tex”, it’s “A Tale of Two Cities”, the Los Angles Metrollopis and San Francisco & the Bay Area. That and a state supreme court decision several decades ago that, citing “One Man One Vote”, disallowed Calipornia from having two state senators for each county and assembly members apportioned by population into districts, just like the U.S. constitution has two senators for each state, regardless of each state’s population and representatives apportioned by population in districts. Thus, we’re intentionally “Populationed Out”, if you will, from ever gaining control of the state government.
Let Kalifornia go. Once their out of the Union when we build the wall run it up the Eastern border of Kalifornia with no doors or gates. Once their out it should be understood they are entirely on their on, don’t expect support from the U.S..