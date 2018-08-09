Loading posts...
Home News California school berates students over NRA shirts
Now reading: California school berates students over NRA shirts
California school berates students over NRA shirts

California school berates students over NRA shirts

A California school district is taking steps to re-educate teachers on its student dress code after two sophomores were reportedly berated for wearing National Rifle Association T-shirts.

Charlene Craig, a mother of one of the students at Lodi High School, said her 15-year-old daughter’s history teacher singled out her and another student, who was wearing the same shirt, and lectured them on why guns are bad.

“She was basically being attacked in class,” Ms. Craig told a local CBS affiliate. “He basically yelled at her, telling her that she would be writing an essay if she disagreed with him.”

The other student was eventually sent to the principal’s office over the matter, the mother said.

The shirt had an NRA logo on the front and an image of the American flag made out of shell casings on the back and the words “National Rifle Association.” No weapons are pictured on the shirt.

“The dress code clearly states weapons,” Ms. Craig asserted.

The Lodi Unified School District agreed with the mother that the shirt did not violate dress code.

“The school administration reviewed the T-shirt in question and determined that it did not violate school dress code policy,” the district said in a statement.

District Spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr told CBS that the district planned to refresh all staff on dress code policies so this type of incident does not happen again.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Ms. Craig said she’ll continue to allow her daughter to wear the shirt to school.

“I don’t see that there’s a problem,” she said.

The NRA responded to the CBS story Tuesday evening, writing, “YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 9.5/10 (8 votes cast)
California school berates students over NRA shirts, 9.5 out of 10 based on 8 ratings
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. People should not send their kids to the Communist Indoctrination Schools. Why don’t they just put a giant photo of Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin on the outside of the schools?

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.9/5 (8 votes cast)

    • This teacher and the school board should find a letter from the parent’s lawyer in their mailbox. They should be asked to write an essay on what the 1st and 2nd Amendment mean or face a possible law suit for abridgement of those rights. Time for us to use the same tactics that the Socialist Progressive Social Justice Warriors use, sue ’em until they have to sell their homes to pay for their lawyers. Another method would be to start a home school campaign and take out so many students that they had to close it.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.7/5 (7 votes cast)

    • That should read “Liberal schools all over, don’t teach, they indoctrinate”. Its not limited to just commiefornia..

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  3. The shirt worn was not a violation of the dress code. The PC teacher was violated with freedom, such a sorry excuse for an American.
    I like the design of that shirt, I’ll be buying one.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (7 votes cast)

  5. I suggest a crowbar, blowtorch and cold chisel to re-edumacate that teacher – one lesson he’ll probably never forget, no matter how stupid he pretends to be

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  7. Apparently this “History” Teacher is not educated in History, thus, not qualified to teach it. Or maybe this was a lesson in Marxism or the Nazi Regime.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)

  8. This is a history teacher?? He should be fired for incompetency. How does he think this nation won it’s freedom. Through patient deplomacy with a tyranical British monarchy? No, it was won through the barrel of a musket (i.e. a gun). This so called teacher must have slept through this part of his so called education. MAGA!

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

  9. The teacher needs to be sent to sensitivity training. After that, maybe firing would be appropriate.
    The teacher should be required to write an essay on why guns are good.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (3 votes cast)

  10. From my experience, those who can, do, those who can’t, teach. Or in the Republik Of Mexifornia, indoctrinate.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (2 votes cast)

  11. Maybe I am asking too much of a college graduate now teaching a civics class but “the Second Amendment” should ‘ring a bell’ with the limited number of nerve cells in this bozo’s head.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

  13. You should always stand your ground where your Constitutional rights are concerned. Correct the ignorant teacher and inform them that guns are not good or bad, people are. Then be prepared to take some abuse but get a good lawyer and let them teach the violators of your rights a lesson.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts