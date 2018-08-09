California school berates students over NRA shirts

A California school district is taking steps to re-educate teachers on its student dress code after two sophomores were reportedly berated for wearing National Rifle Association T-shirts.
Charlene Craig, a mother of one of the students at Lodi High School, said her 15-year-old daughter’s history teacher singled out her and another student, who was wearing the same shirt, and lectured them on why guns are bad.
“She was basically being attacked in class,” Ms. Craig told a local CBS affiliate. “He basically yelled at her, telling her that she would be writing an essay if she disagreed with him.”
The other student was eventually sent to the principal’s office over the matter, the mother said.
The shirt had an NRA logo on the front and an image of the American flag made out of shell casings on the back and the words “National Rifle Association.” No weapons are pictured on the shirt.
“The dress code clearly states weapons,” Ms. Craig asserted.
The Lodi Unified School District agreed with the mother that the shirt did not violate dress code.
“The school administration reviewed the T-shirt in question and determined that it did not violate school dress code policy,” the district said in a statement.
District Spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr told CBS that the district planned to refresh all staff on dress code policies so this type of incident does not happen again.
Ms. Craig said she’ll continue to allow her daughter to wear the shirt to school.
“I don’t see that there’s a problem,” she said.
The NRA responded to the CBS story Tuesday evening, writing, “YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK.”
YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: Two #California teenagers were harassed by their anti-#gun history teacher last week. How would you handle the situation if this were your child’s school? #NRA #2A #DefendtheSecond https://t.co/6YE6MCFZuF
— NRA (@NRA) August 7, 2018
People should not send their kids to the Communist Indoctrination Schools. Why don’t they just put a giant photo of Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin on the outside of the schools?
Plenty of room now that the Founding Fathers are gone…
This teacher and the school board should find a letter from the parent’s lawyer in their mailbox. They should be asked to write an essay on what the 1st and 2nd Amendment mean or face a possible law suit for abridgement of those rights. Time for us to use the same tactics that the Socialist Progressive Social Justice Warriors use, sue ’em until they have to sell their homes to pay for their lawyers. Another method would be to start a home school campaign and take out so many students that they had to close it.
I’d sue them regardless of whether they wrote that essay or not.
California doesn’t teach. they indoctrinate. this is why they are falling apart.
That should read “Liberal schools all over, don’t teach, they indoctrinate”. Its not limited to just commiefornia..
The shirt worn was not a violation of the dress code. The PC teacher was violated with freedom, such a sorry excuse for an American.
I like the design of that shirt, I’ll be buying one.
I would re-educate the history teacher on why guns are so very important for us civilians to own and know how to use.
I suggest a crowbar, blowtorch and cold chisel to re-edumacate that teacher – one lesson he’ll probably never forget, no matter how stupid he pretends to be
Local gun owners should pull a Maxine Waters style ‘scream-in’ on the teacher..
I do feel, its HIGH TIME we started paying the left, back at their OWN GAME..
Apparently this “History” Teacher is not educated in History, thus, not qualified to teach it. Or maybe this was a lesson in Marxism or the Nazi Regime.
That imo, should apply to a large chunk of the ‘indoctrinator teacher’s we have..
This is a history teacher?? He should be fired for incompetency. How does he think this nation won it’s freedom. Through patient deplomacy with a tyranical British monarchy? No, it was won through the barrel of a musket (i.e. a gun). This so called teacher must have slept through this part of his so called education. MAGA!
The teacher needs to be sent to sensitivity training. After that, maybe firing would be appropriate.
The teacher should be required to write an essay on why guns are good.
From my experience, those who can, do, those who can’t, teach. Or in the Republik Of Mexifornia, indoctrinate.
Maybe I am asking too much of a college graduate now teaching a civics class but “the Second Amendment” should ‘ring a bell’ with the limited number of nerve cells in this bozo’s head.
The public school indoctrination machine is working overtime in California!
You should always stand your ground where your Constitutional rights are concerned. Correct the ignorant teacher and inform them that guns are not good or bad, people are. Then be prepared to take some abuse but get a good lawyer and let them teach the violators of your rights a lesson.