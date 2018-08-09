California school berates students over NRA shirts

A California school district is taking steps to re-educate teachers on its student dress code after two sophomores were reportedly berated for wearing National Rifle Association T-shirts.

Charlene Craig, a mother of one of the students at Lodi High School, said her 15-year-old daughter’s history teacher singled out her and another student, who was wearing the same shirt, and lectured them on why guns are bad.

“She was basically being attacked in class,” Ms. Craig told a local CBS affiliate. “He basically yelled at her, telling her that she would be writing an essay if she disagreed with him.”

The other student was eventually sent to the principal’s office over the matter, the mother said.

The shirt had an NRA logo on the front and an image of the American flag made out of shell casings on the back and the words “National Rifle Association.” No weapons are pictured on the shirt.

“The dress code clearly states weapons,” Ms. Craig asserted.

The Lodi Unified School District agreed with the mother that the shirt did not violate dress code.

“The school administration reviewed the T-shirt in question and determined that it did not violate school dress code policy,” the district said in a statement.

District Spokeswoman Chelsea Vongehr told CBS that the district planned to refresh all staff on dress code policies so this type of incident does not happen again.

You Might Like







Ms. Craig said she’ll continue to allow her daughter to wear the shirt to school.

“I don’t see that there’s a problem,” she said.

The NRA responded to the CBS story Tuesday evening, writing, “YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK.”

YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK: Two #California teenagers were harassed by their anti-#gun history teacher last week. How would you handle the situation if this were your child’s school? #NRA #2A #DefendtheSecond https://t.co/6YE6MCFZuF — NRA (@NRA) August 7, 2018

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.5/10 (8 votes cast)