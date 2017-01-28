California ready to begin secession attempt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another attempt is underway to establish California as a separate nation.
Election officials announced Thursday that a proposal has been submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office that would ask voters to repeal part of the state constitution that declares California an inseparable part of the United States.
If the proposal qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, it could be a step to a future vote on whether California should break away from the U.S.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the group behind the proposal, Yes California Independence Campaign, was cleared to begin attempting to collect nearly 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot.
Similar attempts to establish California as a nation, or break it into multiple states, have failed.
The election of President Donald Trump in November rekindled talk of California seceding from the union. The proposal makes no mention of Trump, who was trounced by Hillary Clinton in California by more than 4 million votes.
The proposed constitutional amendment, titled California Nationhood, would also ask voters to repeal language that states the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law. If approved, it calls for scheduling a vote in 2019 to ask voters, “Should California become a free, sovereign and independent country?”
Threats to secede from the United States have been a part of American politics almost since the nation was founded. The most serious attempt came before and during the Civil War, when 11 Southern states left to form the Confederacy.
Another hurdle would be the U.S. Constitution, which does not provide for state secession.
The campaign must submit the valid voter signatures by July 25 to qualify for the November 2018 ballot.
This reckless and foolhardy undertaking is not without precedent. Secession from the Union was a direct result of the election of President Abraham Lincoln in 1860.
The consequences will most likely be the same…
Oh my! You are going to take our football and go home? You snowflakes! You have dug yourselves a debt of $454 BILLION, nearly half a $Trillion and the clock doesn’t stop because all you have running the state are tax and spend Progressive Socialists. Keep leading the country with free this and that for non-citizens! Keep burdening your businesses with more and more regulations and keep burying them with $15 per hour minimum wages. You don’t have BHO in office any longer to bail you out. After you leave the Union and your bonds become junk rated don’t come crawling back to U.S.! I think this is just another childish tantrum by the California branch of Socialist Snowflakes. They do great as long as they don’t run out of people to steal money from.
I say GOOD RIDDANCE… get Washington State and Oregon to join in with you!! Then we build a wall from Canada to Mexico to keep the fruits, nuts and terrorists out! What a blessed relief to the federal budget!!
Let them declare themselves an independent nation,,,5 seconds later when they declare Mexico, Hamas and ISIS their true allies, we declare they and their leaders an enemy foreign entity and invade with a “Reconquista” of our own, the old fashion way with an up-front military conquest jailing these traitors once and for all, not with a weak back stabbing 5th columnist sabotage like what these Democrat leaders are attempting to do to us now, but up front and immediate.
Many of these Traitorous Foreign Mexican and Jihadist sympathizers like Obama are believers in the two greatest lies ever told,,,,,that the corrupt Mexican government is able to sustain its own country without American wealth redistribution,,,,,,,and that Islam is a religion which it is not. It is a political organization disguised as a religion, unlike THEIR chosen worshipped religion of secular SOCIALISM, which disguises itself as a valid patriotic American Democrat party political organization.
California is making the classic blunder of believing their own hype. They produce a significant amount of our food and they are a technology hub and the world’s 5th largest economy… this is true, but they are forgetting one thing–as their beloved president once said, they didn’t build that; someone else made that happen.
The food they produce is largely based on the water that they get from Oregon and more importantly, Colorado. Those water rights deals have been a source of contention for a long time. If Cali leaves, they can kiss their water goodbye, much to the delight of Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. And all of the entertainment industry and technology that they produce… why do you think buys it? That’s right, those of us in “flyover country.”
So they want to break from the United States, declare their own country and throw the doors open to anyone who wants to enter. Knock yourselves out… show us what a real, liberal utopia looks like. Because my bet is that, in less than 10 years, California would make Detroit look like downright cozy.
If California takes their portion of the debt with them, the rational portion of the USA should reply, in what will probably be their official language, Adios!
Some important points to consider Californication:
1. First you need to change your state constitution.
2. If that is successful, then you need to physically sucede from the nation – US Constitution prevents that too. This means a second civil war IF you can not get 3/4 of the states (37.5 or 38 states) to agree to a US Constitution Ammendment – yeah, good luck – you have a better shot at the Electoral College!
3. If you actually accomplish any of this – like others said – good bye to some resources that are NOT YOURS!
4. You better have your Marxist Government lined up with Pelosi, Boxer, Brown…
5. You better figure out your economy to support your tax and spend agenda, because I am pretty sure that Silicon Valley will move and so will your financial districts in LA and San Fran – tech sector growth in OH and CO has been slow and competes wit CA – maybe not after suceding.
6. US Feds can rent you a protective military (pay us to keep our bases there) or we can adopt the Clinton scheme (pay-for-play) by renting you military protection (mob tactics).
Good Riddance, Be Gone!
The hurt feelings crowd in California haven’t thought this through. What kind of currency would California use? A currency’s value isn’t determined by the government but by external forces (investors, etc.). California’s public workers’ pensions system (CalPERS) is underfunded by nearly $700 billion. The bonds would collapse also. Residents in the new country of California would be dumping their currency in exchange for US dollars, which would undermine their new currency and also cause serious inflation. How about power (electricity)? Currently half of California’s power comes from other states. They would pay more for power from their neighbors now (AZ, Colorado, Utah, etc.). Lastly, how would California defend itself? Military assests like the US Navy, Marines, Army and Air Force belong to the Feds. All California would have is empty land that were former bases. I’m sure Mexico, with a population of 128 million to California’s 37 million, would be interested in annexing California back.
Seriously? Further proof that California is full of nuts!
Audios californication. You will not be missed. Make sure you build a wall around your new “country”, just like the Berlin wall, so your “citizens” can’t get out and contaminate the real America.
California has become the mess it is as a result of failed liberal policies, among which are the loose enforcement of anti-illegal immigration laws.
If California were able to secede from the Union (and they are not) California would implode. What California needs is a moral revival and a restoration of law and order, which is exactly what Pres. Trump will bring.
The wise saying of King Solomon in Proverbs 22:3 rings true for California: “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it.”
The difference between the Britain and California is, Britain is wanting to get away from the foolish liberalism of the European Union (i.e. open borders to non-vetted Muslim immigrants), and California wants to become more liberal and cast of moral restraint.
I say good riddance. I grew up in California and no longer recognize my state of birth. What has happened to what was once one of the most beautiful states in this country is truly tragic. The influx of illegals has drained the state financially and it is now literally disintegrating. The state’s infrastructure is in terrible shape. California is a cautionary tale for the rest of America. This is what happens when you have unrestrained illegal immigration and uber-liberal government oversight. Let them have it! I visited a few years ago and what I saw sickened me. I have no plans to return….ever. And I won’t even get into the whack-job celebrities that dominate every facet of California discourse and politics. Many of these people who would lecture the rest of us on political issues, climate change, etc., etc. did not even make it out of high school. It is laughable that one of the most poorly educated demographics in our country….the entertainment industry….believes it has all the answers.
Oh if only it could be. I know a lot of things ’cause I’ve seen a lot of things, It won’t happen though. We as a species are not going to be around much longer anyway….so the best thing in this world you can ask for is ‘to love and be loved in return’
Cole, do you have some information that you want to share with us about the quickly coming end of our species? Many have ventured to prophesy on the end and all have been wrong.
You are correct that Christ after washing their feet told the disciples that people would know us by our love. Love sometimes is hard.
You know what happened to the lands of Sodom and Gamorah in the Bible! Well it’s going to happen again, and it’s going to be with a 10.0 magnitude earth quake! God has put up with this immorality and corruption for too long! He’s about to raise his hand and smite them all!
shana na na shana na na hey hey hey goodbye!
Sing it, brother! Just wish they would take all those suffering from **** (Trump Unacceptance Resistance Disorder) with them. They will certainly end up as a huge version of Detroit and most will not miss them when they fall into the Pacific.
How will you pay for anything, California?? People are voting with their feet already,lol. You sponge off more than you pay in taxes, and if you leave, you must take Nancy Pelosi with you!!! Please please please go. Then libtards will NEVER win another election. Please, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Maybe we can also get them to take back their citizens that moved out and are polluting our states with their liberalism – or maybe we can just deport them back to California….
I say let them go. Each inhabitant will have to have a passport to travel to the other 49 states. Pay import and export fees. Set up their own infrastructure. They will have to pay tolls to enter the United States by highway, rail, ship, and plane. The trucking companies will have to pay road access fees and anything else that involves transportation, agriculture, and environment. They will have to get permission to use Federal Facilities such as dams, Nuclear power plants that do not belong to Californication. They will have to negotiate their own treaties with other countries to name a few. All of their politicians will have to give up their seats in CONgress, All citizens will have to get new documents showing that they are not citizens of the USA anymore. More expenditures. More money spent on nothing.Yes this was really well thought out by Californication …See ya’
And NO MORE Federal money/bailouts. They will, of course, have their own currency. Won’t take long before all of California looks like Tijuana and currency values to reflect it.
So, please! Just go!!
This is “funny” in a sad sort of way.
Remember when Texas was rumored to want to do this because of Obama? What did the rest of the NATION say? It was not nice, and the few in that movement were ‘put in their place’, by the liberal side.
“Obama is our President, deal with it!”
So now the other side (LEFT-LIBERALS) is ‘all out of sorts’ .. but I guess they forgot their words to Texas at that time, huh?
Wow … you cannot make this c r a p up.
Fantastic please do, Oh wait your fool of those hollywood folk who were leaving every time a President got elected they didn’t like and their still here so I guess your all liars, and will still be here as well.
Kali has been a burdern on the USA for some time. I WILL SIGN A PETITION!!!
We will take our federal funding that goes to Kali and take care of our Veterans and you can take your 55 electoral votes with ya and put your own president in your own office and see how that work for ya. You can have these 11 million plus ILLEGAL ALIENS as well.
OH! By the way, people from Klai will need a passport to get into the rest of the USA and a wall will be along your east border and you WILL PAY FOR IT..
GOOD RIDDENS.
There is also a movement that many in California will rapidly back to separate from about half of the rest of California. Tired of being run by leftists from LA and SanFran, and of course Sacramento. This will be an opportune time to make a clean split. It will take a little bit to get their new de-salinization plants online though.
Where are they going to get the money to get that plant operational! Also by that time they will all have died from dehydration, because the aqua-duct that supplies them with water now would be shut off because it’s funded by the federal government!
Losing California would be fine by me and you could forget illegals because they will move back to Mexico because Federal funds such as food stamps and Medicaid would put a damper on their life style and it would eliminate millions of illegals that unlawfully voted for Hillary.And something tells me that Hollywood celebrities don’t want any part of it because they could lose their American citizenship.It is highly unlikeky that it will happen but if you ask me it would go a long way in destroying the Democrats as well as millions of Socialists,the smart Democrats closer tothe middle don’t like the alt liberals any more than the conservatives.We were only 13 colonies at one time and we can do without California because they are a huge thorn in the side of the Republic.
This only goes to show how stupid these left wing idiots are! They secede fro the rest of the country they lose any military protection from the rest of us. they lose all commerce with the rest of the country. All that water that they so cherish in southern California from the aqua duct is o more. Those ports that get their goods sent and retrieved are gone. Any fuel that they so love to travel around is gone. California wouldn’t last one day as a separate country. So I say let them secede from the rest of the US!
Yes there would have to be a renegotiation of the “law of the river” which allocates 4.4 million acre feet of water per year to californica from the Colorado river. BTW that amounts to 1,433,744,400,000 gallons per year. Yep that’s 1.4 trillion. Reminds me of that old sayin: “Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting over.” thank you Mark Twain.
Let um go. We’ll need to build the wall along the new border. “… it is the right of the People to alter or abolish it and institute new government.” Declaration of Independence
Not that I care but Cali is about to get a taste of what it would be like for them with the no federal funds to sanctuary city’s.
Yea, without federal funds, and with a requirement for travel,export and import documents, they should reconsider seceding from the USA. The state of California is totally unable to support itself.
I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I think California might bring in more money to the federal government than the federal government spends on California.
That being said, the US would need to retain naval bases and shipyards in CA, and retain the ability to truck items across CA into AZ or NV.
CA would have to take over the social security and federal retirement for people living there–but they would get the money from social security assuming they retain those programs.
We would also probably need to come up with a mutual defense treaty, as well as free trade treaties, if in fact, CA allows free enterprise to continue.
But, living in Nevada, I really wish CA would take back all their liberals they have been sending out to all the other states.
I am for #Calexit.
Of one thing you can be certain: If this movement gains even a modicum of traction, a LOT of CA taxpayers will begin fleeing in droves; and the state’s debt-ridden, socialist economy will collapse completely.
That would be a WONDERFUL IDEA! We should assist in any way possible. Maybe even sell them back to Mexico.
Ridding America of the leader of unethical, immoral, degrading, destructive behavior, as well as incredible amounts of State DEBT for which they would certainly come to the rest of the country to relieve their self-inflicted exceptionally high burden, as well as misuse of Fed funds for such foolishness as the BOONDOGGLE “subway to nowhere”, somewhere between San Francisco and Los Angeles, with no real beginning and no real end.
XCALEXIT – PERFECT!
Maybe we could trade them to Mexico for a wall.
Aren’t these the same people who ridiculed Texans who wanted to leave after Obama was elected? If they were to leave they would be part of Mexico within a year. Now that I think of it that would be exactly what they deserve!
Let them go. That means they also have to take their share of the national debt and pay it off before they go which comes out to about 6 TRILLION DOLLARS. And when they have the big one and it destroys half of their state, then they cant come back whining to the US for money. All of their left wing stars can stay there and we can put a massive tax on all of their movies and TV shows. And since they are already nearly bankrupt, they can add this to their bill and start them out as a bankrupt nation. Wonder how the people in cali are going to like it when their taxes are raised 200% to pay for all of this. Want to bet that these leftys will be the only ones left in Cali, so all we have to do is wait for them to die off and just retake it again and problem solved.
It will never happen. The nuts, flakes, and fruits in control of California have invited in every illegal felon invader and provided them with taxpayer paid housing, food, medical, dental, education and everything else. Many of the producers have left California. They need the rest of the country and our tax money to help bail them out of a HALF TRILLION DOLLAR debt.
If Texas did not secede under Obama, then most certainly the snowflakes will not succeed under Trump. Just suck it up and get over it, little ones, and put on your big boy pants and big girl pants, and reform your ways!
We can’t even get the Hollywood FLAKES that promised to move out of the country if Trump were elected, to fulfill their promise. FREE ONE WAY AIRFARE has been offered by an airline and many individuals. Yet they remain. Must not be so bad here for these immoral, unethical, low-educated rocket scientists that read what smart people write and appear smart (but not) themselves.
Build more wall
I say let the snowflakes go! We’ll see how well Hollywood survives when the remaining USA rejects their films. Liberals love to spend other people’s money and rarely create, produce or manufacture life sustaining goods. GOOD LUCK CRYBABIES! YOU’RE GONNA NEED It!!
good plan. go!
u.s. will need to relocate military installations and major ports presently in ca, along with developing an alternate entertainment center, but that’s fine–
will be amusing to see them attempt to budget self-sufficiency, negotiate treaties, trade agreements, come to the painful decision that they will need to tap into their oil fields, wrestle with defense, realize that their biggest market will now require pay for access, handle their cyclical environmental unrest independently–they can be another attempt at socialist utopia, with the real world so close, yet so far. . .
best for the trump administration to implement procedures for turning away california refugees now…
If California succeeded in seceding? China would take over the state. Probably, hiring many Muslim radicals as laborers…. And, everyone would be saying “yo hablo Chino.” What a mess.