California has the worst quality of life, study says

If you’re under 40 or a renter, the California dream of owning a home is out of reach according to a new poll.
California dreamin’? Flying in the face of traditional wisdom that we live on the best coast, comes a stinging new U.S. News & World Report study that says we have the worst quality of life in the nation.
The coveted Best States ranking is part of an annual study that scores all 50 states on eight categories including health care, education, economy, opportunity, infrastructure, crime and corrections, fiscal stability and the most important of all for most of us, quality of life.
Sadly it found that Californians are in the pits by this metric with the Golden State taking last place at No. 50. States like North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, and South Dakota all kicked our butt in that category, according to this study.
So what constitutes quality of life if it’s not about access to majestic redwoods, sparkling purple sand beaches and an endless coastline? Don’t sunny skies count for anything anymore? Apparently sucking down acai and doing yoga no longer cuts it.
“In addition to a healthy environment, a person’s quality of life is largely a result of their interactions with those around them,” as the U.S. News & World Report editors put it. “Studies show that when people feel socially supported, they experience greater happiness, as well as physical and mental health.”
Related Story: How can a city with 58,000 homeless people continue to function?
In case it makes you feel any better, California didn’t rank dead last in the overall rankings. We came in at No. 32 overall, although that’s well behind New Jersey (at No. 19), Florida (at No. 15), and Nebraska (at No. 7). Ouch.
The bottomline is that the state performed well in terms of its economy, coming in at No. 4 (hello, high tech boom) but it fared terribly in categories such as citizen opportunity (No. 46) and fiscal stability (No. 43) in addition to the dreaded quality of life assessment (that scarring No. 50). Of course, as any one who has tried to buy a house in the Bay Area knows, fiscal instability is basically our motto at this point.
And the winner of the best quality of life in the nation goes to, wait for it…Iowa. Give it up for the Hawkeye State.
As USA Today noted, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has this to say on “CBS This Morning:” “Iowa truly is a place where if you work hard, dream big, anything is possible.”
Certainly that used to be how Californians felt about the left coast, at least once upon a time.
___
(c)2018 the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Visit the San Jose Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.) at www.mercurynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
With Governor, and Mayors, protecting illegals and their illegal acts, it is becoming unsafe for law abiding Citizens. That State, in which I once lived long, long ago, has become a arm pit, and unworthy to have descent law abiding Citizens living in. Since they love illegals, and their votes so much, they are getting a outstanding number of extra illegals coming in. So are all the other Sanctuary Cities and States, because the illegals can go out of their area, commit crimes, then run back under the feathers of the protective Mother Hen.
Hollywood is the cancer that destroyed Kalifornia….I stopped spending any money on movies 12 years ago…and never looked back…quality time with my family and friends instead of financing hate and destruction AKA Hollywood..
Add to that freedom, the outrageous bloody PRICES for property out there, its a wonder ANYONE with 2 brain cells, would willingly MOVE to ca..
What does one expect from a state run by communists. Communist Kalifornia is a liberal cesspool / sewer: drugs, illegal aliens, welfare, crime, politician criminals, urinating on sidewalks, bowel movements on sidewalks, liberal voters who vote in communists.
The last place quality of life showing for California is due to the last place quality of the alt-Left Democrats who dominate California politics, in my opinion. If the people of California wish to improve their quality of life, the best place to start is to never again vote for an alt-Left Democrat at the local, state, or national level. The lunatic alt-Left Democrat principles, policies, platforms, and practices always have dire and detrimental repercussions. Rid the state of lunatic alt-Left Democrat elected office holders by voting them out of office, and the quality of life in California will improve exponentially.
+10000! STOP voting in the dems, and you should see a RISE in your quality of life..
What was once the golden state sadly is no more. It was gradually destroyed over time by far-left anti-American loons taking complete control of the state’s government and the run-a-muck political correctness as dictated by Hollywood. Truly disgusting! They should take the bear off their flag and just leave the big red star, it’s far more indicative of what they have become.
They are victims of the economic law of backward bending utility. In plain English, they can’t stand prosperity.
[Truly disgusting! They should take the bear off their flag and just leave the big red star, it’s far more indicative of what they have become.]
AND add a sickle and hammer to it!
Well according to them they have the best quality of life. So why don’t they break away from the US and become their own country, believe me they will not be missed.
California contributes far more in federal taxes than any state and gets far less in return. So I think it’s the other way around. I agree the quality of life has went down since the 1980’s but this is due to the very expensive cost of living. ICE still is arresting illegal immigrants in this state and they performed several busts yesterday. The only cities that are trying to help the illegal immigrants is Oakland and San Francisco and they still cannot help ICE. In California I can live isolated in the hills away from crowds of people and yet be just very close to big cities.
I am planning on leaving this state and it’s mainly to do with the high cost of living and the environment being prohibitive towards our small business.
How many billions has been spend in just the past 15 years, in federal aid for all the bloody forest fires??
then try telling me that we get more from CA than they take!
California worst quality of life?
Try living in the Democratic Socialist State of Illinois.
Hi property taxes, High sales taxes, high income taxes, never ending toll road fees, high automobile registration cost and gas taxes, and much, much more. Add a significant number of illegals in Rhom Emanuels Chicago known as “self declared sanctuary citiy. And, Illinois is still bankrupt thanks to overpaid pension funds.
Illinois governors and politicians have a propensity to wind up in jail or the WH oval office (as did the Constitutional criminal… Obama)
While that’s true eagle, imo CA is worse in the cost of living etc..
Any state run by demorats will be in the toilet ! Toilets are where demorats prefer to drink.
demorats are fake Americans too!
ICE will continue to round up and deport illegal aliens as quickly as possible. Eventually, the American citizens will be able to reclaim what used to be one of the greatest states.
Not as long as we have law breaking mayors SHELTERING those illegal invaders..