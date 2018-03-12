California Has Become a Disgraceful State

At one time, California was the envy of America, attracting people from around the nation to move to a state offering opportunity and the chance to pursue ambitious dreams. With scenic beauty, the Pacific Ocean coastline, the major cities of San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco, California recruited entrepreneurs looking for economic growth. As the home of Hollywood and multitudes of celebrities, California presented an enticing potential to enjoy“lifestyles of the rich and famous.”
Today, California has become an economic and cultural disaster. The state is home to over 114,000 homeless people, one quarter of the total in the nation. In San Francisco, a health crisis has developed as the homeless have created a mess in the downtown area, littering it with fecal matter, spent needles and piles of trash.
The droughts have led to misguided water regulations imposed by environmentalists and liberal government bureaucrats. These officials also love to burden state residents and corporations with higher taxes. As a result, people and businesses are fleeing a state beset with too many regulations, tax rates that are not competitive with neighboring states and an array of other insufferable liberal policies. Even a sizable portion of the film industry has moved from Hollywood to other states offering tax incentives and a better business climate.
California officials have implemented high tax rates to fund an array of expensive services for an ever-growing population of illegal aliens. Their statewide elected politicians, such as Governor Jerry Brown, support open borders and sanctuary status for illegal aliens. In fact, the entire state has become a sanctuary for those who break our immigration laws.
Americans should never forget Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an illegal alien who had been deported five times to Mexico, who shot 32-year-old Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier and ran away from the scene as she died in the arms of her father. Several months before the July 1, 2015 incident, Lopez-Sanchez was in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after serving a federal prison sentence. However, San Francisco Police wanted him on a drug related warrant, so he was transferred to their control. Unfortunately, the San Francisco Police subsequently released him and did not bother to notify federal authorities. This is due to their refusal to honor “immigration detainers” that San Francisco officials believe is a violation of the Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.
As a result of their desire to protect the rights of non-citizens, San Francisco officials allowed an illegal alien back onto the streets. Sadly, that decision ultimately cost one young woman her life. The tragic death produced a national outcry, but it did not lead to any changes in California policies. The Steinle killing was not an isolated incident as throughout California, local and state officials refuse to work with federal authorities to combat the out-of-control problem of illegal immigration. These misguided policies prevent the Trump administration from taking effective action.
Over the last week, California was in the news again for the wrong reasons. The liberal Democrat Mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, issued a warning to illegal aliens that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were conducting raids in the city. She asked residents to “protect” these illegal aliens, who she called the “most vulnerable” residents of Oakland.
As a result, 800 illegal aliens evaded capture and the ICE agents were only able to apprehend 232 lawbreakers. These individuals were not Boy Scouts, in fact, 180 of them had criminal records and 115 of them had convictions for serious offenses such as child sex crimes, weapons charges or assault.
ICE was doing the community a favor by removing criminal threats and protecting innocent citizens. Regrettably, the Oakland Mayor decided to give support to illegal aliens and violent criminals instead of law abiding taxpayers.
At a press availabilityon Thursday, President Trump denounced her actions and called it “a disgrace” that she undercut the ability of ICE agents to conduct raids.The acting Director of ICE, Tom Homan, labeled her comments “a whole new low, to intentionally warn criminals that law enforcement is coming.”
Fortunately, the Trump administration acted in federal court against the rogue state of California. On Tuesday night, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit which claimed that three state laws are illegal and are pre-empted by federal law. The laws prevent employers and state officials from cooperating with federal officials on cases involving illegal immigrants.
In his speech announcing the lawsuit, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the California laws “unjust, unfair and unconstitutional.” He also condemned the actions of the Mayor of Oakland by asking “How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda?”
These are good first steps by the Department of Justice, but they are not enough. The Attorney General should also file charges against the Mayor of Oakland personally. It is time that these California elected officials face legal consequences for their despicable behavior and their arrogant flouting of federal law.
—
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at jeff@jeffcrouere.com
Join the discussion
IMO, this is a BLTN — Commiefornicate became a disgrace under Grey Davis and maintained that status after!
And as someone who used to live out there (1990-92) you couldn’t PAY ME TO go back, that’s just how sicko this state has become.
Communist Kalifornia in a new movie produced by Harvey Weinstein and Sean Venezuela Penn, entitled: “How Communist Kalifornia Became Haiti”. Coming to a theater near you. Admission is free!
As California politicians continue stepping on toes, they are setting themselves up for a big fall, crash and burn. They will continue to do what they can get away with, under the expert guidance of Crooked Hillary, until it all comes crashing down on them. The legal residents will be very glad after recovery from this disaster. The deportation squads are coming.
That’s assuming they don’t just whine to get the fed govt to keep bailing them out.. AND that there’s any legal residents left by the time it actually does come ‘crashing down’.
In the very near future the American taxpayer will be conned into bailing out California. Hollywood liberals would have fled to spew their immoral values in a more tax friendly state. The illegal aliens will be squatting in abandoned movie stars’ mansions, people will be dying from once cured diseases, homeless people blocking traffic, homeless illegals in rent free housing. How can we, as Americans not bail these unfortunates out after all it was Trump who caused all this chaos in the 2020’s. Perhaps that wall should have been built around California
Gov Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown is reportedly a former crash pad druggie and a certifiable lunatic as any sane American already knows as witnessed by the vast exodus of citizens from CA who have had enough of his communist stupidity. Let the Liberal, Socialist, Communist, Globalist FOOLS financially supported by George Soros secede from the USA! The irrigation and drinking water from the Colorado River would be cut off, the power from the dams on the same river would be cut off, the power from Palo Verde Nuclear Power plant in AZ would be cut off and sold to other states as would all Federal American taxpayers’ dollars. In addition, most forests in CA are owned by the US Forest Service (Taxpayers), all military bases are Federal Reservations also owned by the American Taxpayers so there would be no revenue from any of them. All petroleum products from CA would be cut off to be replaced by new crude and natural gas from the new fields now being developed on American land and delivered by existing pipelines from TX, OK, LA and other states and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. All products entering CA across the borders from other states would pay a heavy road tax as would anyone leaving on those same highways! http://www.newstarget.com/2016-11-28-the-disturbing-history-of-george-soros-that-every-american-should-know.html
I’d be ok with cutting them off. Just as long as when they whine that they need FEMA aid for all the forest fires, we tell them to go stuff it too!
Liberals do so many disgraceful and disgusting things – baby killing for one – that they might as well turn their whole state disgraceful because that’s how they behave….disgracefully..!!
Unfortunately the california plague has infected Oregon & Washington!
Used to need a GPS to find it. Now one can just follow their nose. Go West until you smell it; then South/North until you step in it. lol
Jeff Crouere – Please cease using the inaccurate and incorrect; but politically correct, language of the left. You stated “Several months before the July 1, 2015 incident”, but this wasn’t an “incident”, it was a murder, regardless of the verdict in the show trial conducted there. Also, you refer to the “out-of-control problem of illegal immigration”; while there is no such thing as illegal immigration. Immigration is the process whereby a non-citizen is allowed to live in the host nation legally, either for legal employment or as preparation for a citizenship application. Neither of these legally defined situations is the intent of the illegal aliens who are decimating CA and many other locations within The United States of America.