California governor-elect wants more money to help illegal caravan

After meeting with advocates for asylum seekers and visiting an immigration detention center Thursday, Governor-elect Gavin Newsom spoke of the need for greater urgency and support from the state, local and federal governments in addressing the current humanitarian crisis at the border.
“It goes without saying, this moment demands a sense of urgency… this moment demands leadership, not just from the national level, not just from the state level, but substantively from the local level as well,” he said.
Praising California as a “state of refuge” during a news conference in San Ysidro, Newsom said the state should invest more financial support in addressing the challenges and issues related to the thousands of Central American migrants — and U.S. asylum seekers — currently waiting in Tijuana.
The soon-to-be governor also discussed the economic importance of California and Mexico’s relationship on the border, as well as stressed the need depoliticize the issue.
“My job is to be constructive… to try to find ways to bring people to the table and to address what legitimately can be described as a humanitarian crisis,” Newsom said. “We’re all in this together… I think we need to humanize this issue, not politicize the issue.”
Newsom’s address came just hours after he visited the Otay Mesa Immigration Detention Center and met with asylum seeker advocates from several local organizations including Casa Familiar, Jewish Family Service of San Diego and the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
The stop in San Diego also comes just days before Newsom — alongside other members of the California delegation — is scheduled to attend the inauguration of Mexico president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Newsom, who was scheduled to meet with Mexican officials Thursday and Friday, has said he hopes his meetings will help “reaffirm and build upon the deep economic, political and cultural bonds that connect Mexico and California.”
Over the weekend, Newsom was critical of a tear-gassing incident at the border wall — a concern he said he raised directly with aides to President Donald Trump. On Thursday he struck a far softer tone, focusing on the need for groups to work together and not “talk past each other” in tackling the challenges presented by thousands of asylum seekers.
But Newsom and local advocates chastised federal officials for ending a program to help asylum-seeking families reach their final destinations in the U.S. and for not coordinating their release with relatives or service providers while they await a court hearing.
Since the program was ended, the San Diego Rapid Response Network opened a shelter earlier this month to aid migrant families. Newsom was impressed after his visit Thursday.
“The first thing I saw when I walked into the shelter was a beautiful young child, couldn’t of been more than three-years-old, about as innocent a girl as can possibly be in this debate, and if we don’t have that picture in mind then we are not being true to ourselves in this discussion and this debate,” he said. “You can moralize it, you can politicize it, but that young three-year-old is a victim of circumstance and I feel a deep sense of responsibility to help change the course of her life and literally the hundreds of thousands of others that I think need that same kind of empathy and compassion.
“We can’t do everything ourselves, but I know we are capable of doing more,” he added.
Let Mexico take care of them. It is their country they are destroying, not ours.
MAYBE THE THE HOLLYWOOD FOLKS COULD HELP OUT.
Sorry, but we had a lot of republican votes that just “diappeared” or this clown would not be in the Sacto. mansion as governor. We knew he would be twice as bad as moonbeam. Also illegals here voted and one is even allowed to be a lawyer! and another on the state legislature. Sorry, no more money for CA, please Trump as it does not help the state or the people here. Newsom is crazy, has no morals or values at all, is known for his crimes and much more. So, yes, the democrats own this state just like those in FL and GA tried to do and lost. We do not want any more aliens from the many countries involved to be allowed over the border, PERIOD! If he wants to take some already here into his home, say at least 100, and find out what will happen to him and his, then go for it, but the rest of us still living in this state do not want any aliens here. Hundreds of thousands of citizens and businesses have left the state, and more of us are planning to do the same. Our sector wanted to secede but moonbeam and his crew would not allow us to. For sure this creep won’t let us either.
Exactly. WE have warned Commiefornia time and time again, STOP your coddling nonsense of illegal aliens, or not get a dime.
SO I SAY tell ca to go flip off.. DEAL with this yourself.
hey putz governor elect why dont you just sign an executive order and
down right confiscate and seize your states citizens bank accounts and savings accounts along with whatever material things you can sell for money.
we would not want illegal trash to suffer now would we?
hell let the american citizen whistle past the graveyard we have had it to good for so long.
this idiot is a very dangerous individual and he has friends lots of them who are like the borg collective.
california is lost lets cut them lose and build a wall and see how long they survive on liberal ideals and no federal help.
god bless america.
I live in CA. & am a conservative. We conservatives don’t have any say so. This dip—- will piss away our surplus so fast. I just wish he would go AWAY!! That’s not going to happen any time soon. We are stuck with Pelosi, too. My whole family is here. If I could find a better place to live I would.
wagons east my friend!
Famous words once uttered weekly “HEAD’EM UP, MOVE EM OUT”!!!!!, However when you cross any of the borders lying East of you, be sure to go through the “De-Liberalization” stations at least twice to make sure Cal Liberal idiotology is gone.
I hear you 100%. I’m the same as you – living in CA and conservative. We are so outnumbered. I’ve been wanting to move out of here for a while now. Unfortunately we have elderly parents that we need to be here for. Our kids have done the smart thing and moved out of state.
Come to Texas where the men are still men and the sheep are not nervous. Californians created this problem and should foot the bill to support it. You are what you vote. Any federal money used to alleviate the problem should be addressed in the form of a rattlesnake roundup deportation and removal of the lawless problems already let into the country by mindless sanctuary Democrat Governors who give sanctuary to lawless behavior. When it comes to illegal immigration deportations, those who do nothing do something wrong. You do not just put on a bandage when only surgical amputation will save the life of a person or a country.
inu3kids, there are many places in the US to live and enjoy living there. If your family is here, then you should all move together. Sell the houses and buy better ones elsewhere and have money left over! Your excuse does not count as not real and there are solutions.
There are lots of better places to live. The United States are full of them. Take a US map and fold it in thirds vertically.
Move to just about anywhere between the two folds.
Why can’t you move your parents when you leave??
Just let those of us who are conservatives get out first, there are a lot of people in outlying areas that voted for the other person, this gay guy was put in by those creatures in san fransicko, and other far left extreme leftists that only want for high taxes and the state full of only illegals living here. Let the good people get out then build your wall and I will help build the darn thing.
That’s why i support splitting CA into 3 separate states.
San-fran, LA and Sick-o-rat-minto in one. Fresno and all the “central” valley, from Bakersfield down to Barstow” in a 2nd, and San diego to the AZ border, in the third.
That way the conservatives don’t keep getting overruled by the libtard cities.
That is a walking epidemic of division size. Keep them out. They have diseases that cannot be cured and are often fatal. They could wipe us out.
They carry bugs like small pox, typhus diphtheria, TB, and many others that are resistant to all medications not to mention all manor ofthe stds and everything else you can think of.
Hygiene? We don’t have no hygiene. We don’t need no stinking hygiene!
They are having a hard time getting them to simply not spit to avoid spreading disease.
Gotta have more stealin’ money.
Yeah let the hollyweird types give all that They have for the ILLEGALS. But you know the that the idiots in skankramento will go after all that the people have.
Then plunder all the hollywood elites and other rich liberals bank accounts to get it. Don’t put your hand out demanding EVERYONE else pay for CA’s screw ups.
Newsome, you schmuck, California is part of the US, not Central America. As the future governor of this state you have a responsibility to the citizens of this country, not any other. You have no right to use US tax dollars to help a bunch of people who refuse to help themselves. If you love another country so much, go down there and be their governor. You won the election illegally anyway.
Finally someone who knows how things are and the way they were done, the only things that voted for the ultra liberal gay boy were the liberals and those that hate this country.
That’s why for years, i’ve wanted that border wall, to turn NORTH once it hits the AZ/CA border line, and stay going north till CA, OR and WA are bordered out too…
California already receives a disproportionate amount of funding relative to what their residents contribute to the federal treasury. It starts with California over-taxing residents with State tax, which goes directly to their coffers, then their residents write-down their federal tax filings resulting in California residents paying less in Federal taxes. Then, California asks the federal govt to give them more money to solve the problems they create. In the end they are keeping more on the front end with State taxes, and getting subsidized more on the back end from federal funds.
Every State’s portion of Federal funding should be directly tied to the proportion of taxes received from the residents of that State. When that happens, all the over-taxed Blue States will be forced to better manage themselves and stop constantly asking for what amounts to subsidies at the expense of Citizens from responsible States.
Theonly only ones that are doing that are the liberal politicians who want what they cannot have, creatures such as moonbat brown have done more to cause damage to this state than just about anyone else.
Many of us have emailed Trump to not “give” any more of OUR tax monies to this or any other sanctuary state or city as that money is OURS and we do want want aliens here at all. I would ask that you too email our President and tell him what you think, want as well as thank him for the many things he has done: whitehouse.gov/contact#
Exactly. When the courts wrongly (i might add) ruled trump could not withhold funds already appropriated for CA, i said “FINE. JUST DON’T appropriate anymore for them!”
Theonly only ones that are doing that are the liberal politicians who want what they cannot have, creatures such as moonbat brown have done more to cause damage to this state than just about anyone else. Many of us voted for the other person.
I have feelings of sympathy for those wishing to leave poverty or real persecution. However there is also a legal means for such to seek refuge and relief in the US. They are required to go to the nearest US Consulate and apply there. Instead, they gather in mass simulating an invasion and demand admittance to the US- even bum-rushing the border and fighting border officials in the process. Breaking and entering the country rather than making legal application? Why?? Apparently because few of the hundreds of thousands of the current “caravan” are ineligible for entry.
It is now known that about ONE THIRD are afflicted with serious communicable diseases. There was also discovered at least 500 known criminals are amongst their number. All wanting admittance to the US via by-passing the normal check points or application process. That is wrong and very dangerous for the US!!
No to illegal crossings, no to ineligible aliens. No to disease carrying anyone entering the US as historically has been a restriction for over 100 years. Yes to legitimate and correctly process emigration.
Nothing about this position of vetting is racist. It is common sense!!
I used to have sympathy. THESE DAYS my sympathy is reserved for US Citizens.
This Governor-Elect is just as Brain damaged as the last Governor !
Hey, go ask Soros and all the various & sundry subversive organizers / advocates of open borders and mass migration to pony up their personal money to support foreign nationals.
US citizens are fed up with being forced into trillion dollars of debt to pay for the well-being and welfare of millions of unvetted uninvited & unidentifiable foreigners and want their tax dollars to be spent for the safety, security and well-being of our own citizens.
I am also unsympathetic to people who would subject their small children to the dangers and misery of trekking thousands of miles just to illegally or by force of numbers demand that US citizens assume financial and social responsibility for them.
Of course these caravans are highly organized operations by open borders liberal socialist orgs but the migrants seemingly have no concern for anyone else since they had to know they would be creating unbearable and hazardous sanitary conditions on public and private property that the local citizenry would be left to deal with as there would be no showers or toilets to accommodate 5000 plus people every day during their travel.
Especially when time after time, we keep getting shown these illegal aliens, do NOT WISH TO assimilate into OUR culture, while at the same time DEMAND WE change our ways to suit THEIR cultures..
Newsome wants more money then raise taxes again on the people of California. You want your state to be a sanctuary for illegals, pay for it yourself. The only thing tbe Feds need to do is pass a law stating all illegals most must stay in California and California only unless they are returning to their homeland.
No. Don’t let the illegal invaders in period. NO matter what laws we pass, there would be NO WAY to ensure they would STAY in CA.
Since California is now a sanctuary state and serves as a powerful magnet for illegal immigration, I believe it is fitting that the taxpayers of this ultra-liberal state be given the great honor of paying all of the expenses associated with supporting the hoard of illegals that will flood across the state’s border with Mexico. In fact, the federal government should sue the state to recover all of the costs incurred with providing border security for the sanctuary state zealots.
Nancy Pelosi is Gavin Newsom’s aunt by marriage. So the argument could be made that being a stuttering, stammering idiot runs in the family. And Moonbeam? He’s probably some how related also.
So the only ‘refuge’ that Newsom saw was this cute little 3 year old girl. He didn’t see any tattooed MS-13 gang bangers and no 20 to 30 year old healthy, well fed young men, and no overweight, well fed women? We saw them on the news, but apparently, Newsom has selective sight!
Of course he does. Liberals only EVER see what they wish to.
What happens if the Gov.Elect goes to Mexico to talk and Pres. Trump Locks the Border? Dreaming I know. That is all we have left in California.
You get what you vote for California! 🙁
Is this man INSANE?? “need for greater urgency and support from the state, local and federal governments in addressing the current humanitarian crisis at the border.”.
California has so many people living on the streets now and he’s concerned about illegals that aren’t even here and should never be here. Here’s an idea. Go to all those “hollyweird” stars and let them each chip in a few thousand to help out. Seems they’re more than willing to commit government money. Put their money where their mouths are. Or shut the h-e-double-hockey-sticks up!