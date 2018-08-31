California Democrats call for In-N-Out Burger boycott

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman is calling for a boycott of In-N-Out Burger after the Irvine-based fast food chain this week donated $25,000 to help Republicans this November.
Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ
— EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018
The burger chain started in Southern California decades ago by a Christian family, whose granddaughter Lynsi Snyder still owns the company. It proudly displays its religious views — There’s a Bible verse on some packaging — and has in recent years contributed to Republicans and pro-business causes.
In addition to its $25,000 this week, it donated $30,000 to the GOP in 2017 and $30,000 to the in 2016. It has also contributed to the California pro-business political action committee, “Californians for Jobs & A Strong Economy,” which helps elect Republicans and moderate Democrats. Most recently, it gave the PAC $80,000 in 2017.
But the popular fast food restaurant is facing a wave of backlash in deep-blue California following this week’s contribution, especially on social media.
“Wow, so we all need to stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday,” one person wrote following a tweet of the contribution Monday by a Sacramento Bee reporter.
“This is going to be the hardest breakup I’ll ever have to go through,” another person wrote, followed by another tweet reading “This is the best California publicity Shake Shack could ever ask for.”
But some social media users who identified as conservatives and Republicans cheered the contribution, including the spokesman for Republican John Cox, running for California governor.
“Time to go buy a double double animal style,” Matt Shupe wrote on Twitter.
Another Twitter user wrote “Wait, does this mean California liberals (basically most of the state) won’t eat In-N-Out anymore? Shorter lines?!”
In-N-Out’s political impact of the contributions to the Republican Party has been magnified by social media, said Darry Sragow, publisher of the California Target Book. But, he said, it’s unclear how political backlash will affect business.
“The question is whether the folks at In-N-Out have bitten off more than they can chew,” Sragow said. “The answer to how much impact this is going to have on the sale of double-doubles lies in what’s happened for Chick-fil-A, which has taken a lot of heat for stances its owners have taken.
“But Chick-fil-A just opened a new location in the lobby of an office building in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and the line is always 20 to 30 people deep,” he said.
Chick-fil-A was ensnared in controversy in 2012 for comments against same-sex marriage by a company executive.
Bauman did not respond to an immediate interview request.
State Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman and his communist party of diversity and inclusiveness. Hey Eric, you communists aren’t too diverse and inclusive, are you, you Hypocrite?
We SO need to get rid of this cancer that has crept into our country and now infests the democrat party! Sadly, I fear, a civil war may be the only way to purge this menace.
It’s too bad they did away with the frontal lobe lobotomy, that what a fixed a lot of our problems !
I do believe a civil war is imminent, especially if the liberal hypocrites try to take our guns. Or try to impeach our President.
IMO those lobotomies are what liberalism has done to these morons brains!
I’ve been thinking that too, captjellico, because the Commucrts and their brain-dead followers are SO deranged that they cannot be reasoned with, or even peacefully co-existed with, since inside EVERY liberal is a totalitarian screaming to get out and FORCE everybody else to cave to/agree with their Leftist LOON BS.
Mind you, that’s not what I WANT–it’s just the ONLY solution I see that has a PRAYER of correcting the increasingly TOXIC rampage of the LOONS in the Commucrat Party!
What is this a war? You Socialists have declared war on free speech?! Who in the hell do you think you are? God? We think you are mentally challenged and do not understand the Constitution or the fact that this is still a country of Laws! I propose this BOYCOTT CALIFORNIA. No more California cheese, California fruit, California vegetables, California wines, no California anything. You want to play rough? Maybe since you are giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens our highway patrols should stop every car with California plates and demand proof of citizenship. We maybe also should require that you have a Passport to come into America out of the People’s Republic of Mexifornia. We are sanctuary states for the sane.
I think we should BUYcott IN-N-OUT BURGER.
I agree. Let’s BUY in and out burgers like crazy. THEN FIND ANY COMPANY that’s ever donated to a liberal commucrat, and boycott the hell out of them!
I wish wee had them here.
Hey INOB, why not start branching out into the Deep South? We still love America here and believe in God. What are you still doing in CA anyway?
Exactly!! Supposedly one of the great things about America is our multi party political system. Just to boycott a business/person because they support one party over another is outrageous. We need diverse views and opinions to help ensure all points of view are expressed so we can make informed choices. This type of boycotting is exactly what single party governments want (i.e. Nazis, Communists, Facists, etc). Now if IN-N-Out Burger had contributed to a very specific social cause (or some such) that is offensive in some manner, then go ahead and boycott. But boycotting a political party is just too broad and is outrageous.
California, now you’re just being silly.
So nothing is new then.
Mark, they have been nothing but silly for DECADES!
Just wait, in a month of so we’ll find that In-N-Out has increased sales dramatically. Thank you Democrats, you frigging morons!
I agree, look what happened to Chick-fil-A, the perverts wanted to boycott Chick-fil-A and sales boomed. I still eat there weekly in my support of Christian values.
This is just another example of the twisted hate that fills the Liberal Democrats and their servants. These hateful creatures will attempt to destroy anybody or anything that does not support or promote their hateful, self-righteous, pitiful agenda.
OK, it’s off to In-N-Out Burger to show support.
Worked for Chick-fil-A !
Perhaps In-and-out burger should boycott CA by shutting down everyone of their stores in the state!
This is the Leftists Bullying tactics. However the article fails to mention, or maybe I missed it, that In&Out also gave $25K to the Dems too.
Bullying& Lying from Leftist.
I can not find and I do not believe that a Christian based business would also support the evil, hateful agenda of the deranged Liberal Democrat party.
You have heard of fake news?
Got proof of that Wes??
Communist states always outlaw opposition parties. Other historical features of Communist states include euthanasia of the disabled & elderly, liquidation of any potential subversives (gulags, reeducation camp, concentration camps), and ruling through terror of the state.
Fascism, fascists, all the Dems are fascists!
Wait, that’s not “right”.
Fake news, fake news, all the Pubs deliver fake news!
There, that sounds better. Should check with a socialist “professor” before I comment. Can’t go wrong when stupid has tenure.
Open a burger franchise in Southeast Mo., Cape Girardeau county, no boycotts here. BUILD THE WALL, REVOKE THEM ALL, MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Well there is an In and Out just 6 min from our office…I am getting the entire STAFF in and Out Burgers for Lunch today…Thanks Eric!
I wish there were In and Out Burgers in S W Florida.
OR anywhere EAST of AZ, besides a few dozen in Texas/Utah..
Is it because they use the “N” word in their name?
LOL.
I think you got the wrong N word!
But if you had something in the name like Straight as a line!
Marriage, common sense, constitution supporters, God, or anything else along those lines, those buzz words would also see the wrath of the devil’s pawns. Yes, I know devil should be capitalized in the last sentence, but I don’t acknowledge his power!
This will crush In-N-Out just like a liberal boycott ruined Chick-Fil-A. Oh wait, that didn’t happen either.
Looks like their sales will spike now. Thanks Demonrats! Remember the boycott on Chick-filet a few years back? The day of the boycott their lines were hundreds of feet long resulting of course in record sales! Go In-N-Out!
in and Out Burger has the constitutional rights, as adjudicated by the Supreme Court, to donate their money to a political party or effort, as do we all. First Amendment rights guarantee freedom of donation and support.
Communist Democrats hate freedom of choice. Communist Democrats hate the U. S. Constitution.
True. But to be fair. That same Constitution guarantees these liberals the right to boycott. It is the REASON they are boycotting IN-N-OUT Burger that is so ludicrous.
Never-the-less. It is their Constitutional right to do so. Just as it is our Constitutional right to vote these losers out of office!
Yes, they have rights to vote and to boycott or what not. The problem is not that they have rights. The problem is that they want to take away the rights from the rest of us. Look at the news and see if that is actually what is not happening! Anyone that disagrees with them, are being punished by life altering deviltry, where they will take over your business that you built ground up, and they will force you to submit or you will lose your job! The rights that they have extend only to the point where they infringe on another’s rights!
But there’s not enough people OUT in CA that are conservative, to VOTE those morons out of office..
Time for all the conservatives and those who believe in the 1st Amendment right of free speech to go buy a burger.
If some republican would call for a boycott of any business that donates to the democrats the media and the clueless would be calling for impeachment, annulment, riots, sit-ins, die-ins, road closures and every other kind of subversive action their tiny minds could imagine.
Oh, that is not even speculative! They’ve done it! There were marches across church grounds over Gay rights in Utah. There were Catholic schools sued over a gay coming out in the classroom and telling the students that he is employed by the church while living a sinner’s life and nothing could be done about it. Cake shops were closed down, the Boy Scouts were threated into submission to accept Gay scout leaders.
Once again, California Democrats proudly rear their Totalitarian Mindset. Since Democrats (for now at least) can’t outright ban, arrest, and execute opposing political parties and their members…they’ll happily harass and punish corporations (those horrible, evil companies that provide jobs and tax dollars) for exercising any political rights that aren’t in line with Progressive Agendas. For a long time now, America hasn’t had a California Republic…it has had a People’s Republic of California. A land with far more in common with Communism, Fascism, and Totalitarianism than what our Founding Fathers intended for America.
Once again i am reminded of HOW like the Borg, commucrats are.. ASSIMILATE OR ELSE.
But if that business were minority owned boy would they be conflicted.
Nope. Power over personality. Your black business owner must be in the pocket of The Jooz! He/She is an outlier, an Uncle Thomas, a sellout. And so, will take him/her place with the other broken eggs of the Progressive omelette.
Clarence Thomas was black. Until he was nominated for Supreme Court.
I don’t think being Black counts as being a minority anymore. I think the originating comment is more about the idea that the owner isn’t Gay/A boy who thinks its a girl/A woman with an axe to grind against all males/or something along those lines.
Eric Bauman, you un America Communist and your party must be stopped before you idiots go any further. I donate to the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, but with what is going on with traitors like you I may just include the Republican Party as they don’t seem to be violent or un American. In and Out, never heard of them are they free Americans or is it only Communist get Freedom which of course is laughable. You are like Chavez and Castro. We don’t want any, leave the country you are not an American.
I remember the day I actually voted for some Democrats but never, ever again as they have become morally, mentally unbalanced and are now the party of hate!
We don’t have an In-N-Out here. Wish we did. They would get my family’s business.
“DRILL HERE . . .! DRILL NOW . . . ! DRILL OFTEN . . . !”
(oops . . . wrong topic . . . but . . . ! . . . just kidding)
“EAT HERE . . . EAT NOW . . . EAT DOUBLE BURGERS . . . !” [and MANY thanks again to the (D) libs for getting ‘The Word’ out to bring In-N-Out back in the headlines . . . –good job] !
MAGA! KAG!
MCGA! (That’s CA for those in Rio Linda)
Semper Fi . . . !
Please, please, please Mr. Bauman, KEEP IT UP!
Attacking a favorite fast food place, not only in California, but across the country. That should add fuel to the fire that is consuming the cabal of Liberals/Socialists/Communists/Progressives/Feminazis/Antifa/FASCISTS/Educrats/Millennials/FakeNewsMedia that is the heart of the STUPIDITY of current Democrat Party!
And like i said above, if i was In and out burger, i’d just FLOAT the idea in the media “well if CA doesn’t want us, because they wish to dictate who we can and cannot donate to, Perhaps CA shouldn’t have our business in their state anymore, hiring thousands of folks and contributing millions in tax dollars”..
That burger in the picture looks really good! Hi PETA.
Of Course! What did you expect! The only thing the left is consistent about is their hypocrisy and if that doesn’t do the job then violence.
* Want to Make America Great Again! You will be punished!
* Want to support the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. You will be punished!
* Are you against laws that allow you to murder your child in the womb or throw a cake baker into court battles and bankruptsey? You will be punished!
* Want to support law enforcement, the military or the 2nd Amendment? You will be punished!
Want America to be America! You guessed it! You will be punished!
This all has made me hungry. It is time for a burger or maybe two.