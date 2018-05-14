California Demands That Christians ‘Evolve’

California has a hallowed but questionable reputation as being the birthplace of the radical Free Speech Movement on the University of California, Berkeley campus. Today, they’re not just shutting down conservative speakers on the campus. The state’s Democrats may pass a law to shut down religious speech and create a statewide LGBT “safe space.”
There’s a new legislative proposal banning all conversion therapy as a fraudulent business practice — by not just mental health providers but anyone. Since the “independent fact-checkers” are quick to swarm around conservative “misinformation,” FactCheck.org, PolitiFact and Snopes have all cried “False” at the idea that this bill is a threat to the sale of the Bible.
They declared that a threat against Bible sales is nowhere in the text of California Assembly Bill 2943, offered by gay assembly member Evan Low. That is correct … on its face. It doesn’t mention the Bible.
However, the bill would amend the state Consumer Legal Remedies Act, adding the ability to sue for damages for “advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual.” Any efforts to change someone’s sexual orientation “in a transaction intended to result or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer are unlawful.” That’s more than therapy. It’s any kind of an argument.
Conservative and Christian lawyers see this proposal as dangerously broad. In National Review, David French called it a “dramatic infringement on First Amendment rights.” He was alarmed at the language that defines newly unlawful “sexual orientation change efforts” as including “efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions , or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”
We know whose expression this bill is designed to curtail. Leftist legislators were not subtle. One assembly member spouted that it is time for legislation to nudge the “faith community” to “evolve with the times.”
In rating the claim of a threat against Bible sales “Mostly False,” PolitiFact dismissively said: “If the law had any impact at all, it would be on those occasions when a Bible is sold in conjunction with a program to change someone’s sexual orientation … with millions of Bibles sold in California, the weight of evidence suggests the bill might only touch a fraction of them.”
So if a “fraction” of conservative Christians get sued for selling the Bible or similar books, will the “fact-checkers” apologize … after the bill gets signed and becomes law?
It’s risky for “fact-checkers” to make bold claims of True or False when people make predictions during policy debates. Their crystal ball evaluations seem largely designed to “correct” (read: intimidate) conservatives from making predictions about the future. What happens when predictions come true?
This one-sided “fact-checking” goes back to 1992, when liberal journalists suggested then-President George H.W. Bush was lying when he predicted that Bill Clinton would raise taxes. Clinton was elected, and the next year he signed the largest tax hike in American history.
“Fact-checkers” also threw flags when conservatives charged that insurance premiums were “skyrocketing” under Obamacare. PolitiFact decided that the 2013 “Lie of the Year” was then-President Obama’s proclamation that “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it” under Obamacare. But in 2009 and 2012, it rated the statement “Half True.” Oops.
Now imagine that instead of California allowing gay activists to sue for damages over any echo of conversion therapy, it allows consumers who lost their insurance plan under Obamacare to sue it for fraudulent fact-checking. It’s unlikely the fact-checkers would rush to defend it. They would see it as … “a dramatic infringement on First Amendment rights.”
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Brent Bozell, Great article on communist Kalifornia.
More proof the state of Commiefornia’s lost.
These LGBT Phallus worshippers, whose every thought is determined by their sexual orientation worship a fallible finite god indeed who within one wasted lifespan will have his secular Phallus worshipped god turn into worm food in the grave, while the Christian God lives on in the hearts of men to eternity. Who and what you turn to in times of crisis determines who and what you worship. What sane person would trade a bathroom stall for a church, or the destructive unhealthy submissive kneeling of a corrupted sex act for a kneeling in healing prayer? Stop the insanity NOW. Mixing religion with politics only ends up in arguments and division. Get the corrupted sex out of the government and the government promoted sex out of our laws. THE PEOPLE are guaranteed CIVIL rights that enhance, not UNCIVIL rights that demean.
Well, in California our Governor Moonbeam doesn’t want any conversations against any part of climate change and now we are not to discuss any possibilities about a gay person turning straight. The Liberals in California are certainly not for free thinking or free will are they?
When THEY free think, we lose our Freedoms. They always deliver the opposite of what they promise, their offer is of a “Progressive” life, and all we get is their social regression back to the stone age. They want Christians to evolve, but what they have in mind in devolution, from angels back to devils.
Prediction: California will continue to experience progressively more frequent and more severe natural disasters until Californians reverse the liberal, progressive path they are on.
And in my humble opinion, WHEN they do keep suffering those disasters, they should be left to combat them ON THEIR Bloody own.
It wouldn’t surprise me to see their natural disasters, such as earthquakes, but NOT their man-made “drought”, increase in frequency, intensity, dollar damage, and loss of life. Nor would it surprise me to see these things escalate until they repent, OR they are wiped off the map.
How many sins can CA commit before God has to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah?
Ofttimes I wish CA would fall off into the ocean.
How about millions of good, patriotic Americans who have their homes in CA and suffer from their hostile government? Do you want them to disappear, too?
Wouldn’t it be better to send all sponsors of these anti-American “lawmakers” back to the lands of their ancestors (Russia and China) where they can continue building their neo-Soviet oppressive “paradise”?
Well, I’m in Cali, but if that’s what it takes to rid the world of these dangerous lunatics, then I accept my fate. I consider it the spiritual equivalent of calling in an airstrike on my overrun position.
But thank you for remembering us in our time of dire need. And, yes, I should like to take every leftist, not merely in Cali, but across the country, strip them of their citizenship, and send them all to a NorKo slave labor camp to teach them the error of their ways…
Then maybe those millions should DO MORE to stop this insanity then.
I just wish Californians would stay in California.
Not all those that live in the state are the same, you just hate all who live in this state, well you should do the same to those that live in NJ, NY, AND ILL, there are states that are much worse than Cali, at least in Cali in can buy a gun and not worry about getting stopped and thrown in jail just for having a gun in my car, like they do in NJ as well as in NY. If I had the money I would move to Texas or somewhere else.
I may not hate them all, but i DO agree, that they should KEEP this insanity (and all the rest of it) IN THEIR STATE< and not spread out to infest every other state with their insanity..
Easy there kd6vkj. I live behind enemy lines in Washington. And I have watched the influx of liberal Calirats for the last 20 years.
I don’t hate the people so much, but I do hate what they have done to Washington. I kind of like living here, but if things get much more “progressive”, I’ll be forced to leave the state I have lived in for 63 years.
If Christians were to follow the LGBT perspective there would be no ‘evolution’ because in short order no one would reproduce and humanity would disappear. I personally choose to follow God’s laws and not those made up by men with ulterior motives. And, just because the LGBT lobby claims ‘it won’t stop sale of the Bible’ I’m not going to believe them since they insisted ‘homosexual marriage will not affect anyone who doesn’t want to get married to their same sex partner’ BUT we’ve seen how that has played out. Fool me once the more fool you, fool me twice the more fool me. I’m no fool.
Never ever underestimate the extent to which California’s Lefty Lunacy can, and will, go. We don’t know what the “regular” residents of California think about this and so much more, but the politicians, with a few exceptions, are, based upon their increasingly wacky and irrational obsession with eliminating any and all sources, actual and, in their paranoia, possible, of opposition to their “so Far Left they run into themselves coming and going” agenda, they pick out what are for them “soft” targets. Christians, heterosexuals, citizens, Whites, those with jobs, are politically incorrect. BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…it’s clear, though, that not a one of these wackos is aware of Muslim attitudes towards, say, homosexuality, or non-believers, or civil anything. When did modern Christians grab a suspected homosexual and throw him/her from a roof top, or stone him/her, or whip him/her, or burn him/her? Christians preach “love” for all of God’s creations. Just the same as does Islam, right? Christians don’t allow non-believers in Christ the joys of heaven…but DON’T KILL THEM FOR THEIR NON-BELIEF. Oh, I’m not defending Christianity, merely pointing out what’s obvious…except to the psychos in Loonyfornia.
How do you think the “regular” Californians think about the hostile government that infringes on their Constitutional liberties and imports millions of new and often rebellious Californians from failed societies that have a proven record of electing corrupt governments and supporting socialism?
They dislike it every bit as much as you do.
Thing is, they love mudslimes, so wouldn’t DARE speak out against islam’s hate of the LGBTQs.
“advertising, offering to engage in, or engaging in sexual orientation change efforts with an individual.in a transaction intended to result or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer are unlawful.”
So this would also prevent homosexuals from trying to get others to be homosexuals too
Couldn’t a gay parade be construed as advertising to convince individuals to be gay?
This bill is designed to go against just the Christians and to leave the homos alone.
By the letter of the law it might seem that way, but we ALL KNOW when the left does it, its all good. IF we on the right to (or even attempt) it, its bad/wrong.
>> Couldn’t a gay parade be construed as advertising to convince individuals to be gay? <<
Only in a world where common sense prevails, which leaves out California.
This proves that there is no limit to “Liberal” absurdity.
Since many “Liberals” are intelligent and observant, I can see only one explanation of all the nonsense that they impose on us: their natural hostility towards America as we know her from the history and the Constitution.
If one assumes that “Liberals” are sworn enemies of the majority of American people then all the sudden their absurd ideology makes sense. It inflicts irreparable damage to the country they so despise.
Why do I say it is absurd?
Evolution theory is based on the concept of adaptive behavior defined as acting that increases chances of the actor to pass his genes on his posterity.
Gays seldom impregnate each other, thus their “sexual orientation” is maladaptive. Therefore, should they follow the call of evolution, they would drive themselves to extinction.
On the other hand, straight Christians tend to have more natural offspring than gays have. So, according to the evolution theory, they evolve pretty well. And yet one of CA hostile lawmakers choses Christian and not gays for his criticism of not evolving in the right direction.
He just wants to weaken the social fabric of our country.
The interesting thing is that CA seems willing to ban the sale of Bibles but no where do I read where they want to ban the sale of a Koran. We all know that muslims will toss a homosexual off the roof of a tall building for engaging in homosexual acts.
IMO its cause the idiots out there, just like most liberals, only HATE christians. BUT love mudslimes..
This is just MORE proof that the Leftist LOONS in California totally do NOT get it. Christians can’t “evolve”, because evolution IS, and always HAS BEEN a CROCK of, well, that smelly stuff! DNA is the proof of that! “Evolution” is impossible because there has NEVER been a case where “mutation” of DNA “added” something to the DNA. When mutations occur, information is ALWAYS LOST from the DNA strand. NOTHING new is ever ADDED.
I challenge ANY evolution advocate to cite an example where anything was ADDED to a DNA string during a mutation. Therefore, “evolution” of “lower” species into “higher” species that resulted in a human are, quite simply, IMPOSSIBLE.
Species may “change” somewhat and “adapt” somewhat through different DNA combinations as a result of breeding, but no “magical” transmutation of a lower species into a higher one EVER occurred.
It is instructive to note that California’s OVERT HOSTILITY to “religion” extends ONLY to Christianity. They’re FINE with ISLAM or any OTHER religion. Just NOT Christianity. Don’t know WHAT they do logically with the nasty habit of Islamics to throw their BELOVED protected class of LGBT people off the roofs of tall buildings. But then logic in liberalism, like evolution, is a logical IMPOSSIBILITY.
The theory of evolution is based on the totally ridiculous idea of millions of beneficial “accidents” occurring, including some of these having to occur simultaneously. The statistical odds that all of the required elements could and would happen approaches zero (one over infinity.)
For instance, since electrons have negative charges and protons have positive charges and ‘opposites attract,’ then why do electrons stay in orbit without ‘sticking’ to protons? Who / what caused compounds to come into existence? How did simple compounds “accidentally” combine into complex compounds (like proteins and DNA)?
The entire “evolution” story is extremely unlikely and impossible to support by anyone who actually thinks about the absurdity of it.
There is an actual “evolution” of sorts, but it’s ordained by God.
John 1:12
But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:
One day someone is a hopeless sinner, but the next day they make that leap of faith and believe on Jesus Christ for salvation. God promotes that person to “son of God”. Jesus is now your older brother. Jehovah is now “Our Father which art in Heaven”.
There is no greater rank-up in the universe. The person looks the same, has the same DNA, and retains all the same memories, but he or she has “evolved” into a son of the living God by means of Christ’s wonderful salvation. They also take part in the inheritance of Christ. There are too many additional benefits to list here. And it costs the sinner nothing to get saved. Jesus paid the price.
California legislators need to evolve.
A_Reader, having once been a resident of Washington state, where we time and again saw OUR wishes in an election overrun by the population-dense liberal LOONS in Seattle, I can sympathize with the disenfranchised “normal” people in California. That is why I think the proposals to split the state of California into multiple states have merit–as long as the “split” cordons off the population-dense bastions of liberal LUNACY in LA and Frisco together and isolates them in ONE state, where they CANNOT countermand the wishes of everybody ELSE.
If we get that 9.5+ earthquake, we keep hearing about, we might get that split done NATURALLY..
The teachings of Jesus (aka Christianity) are timeless in their application and are thus impervious to the attempts of moral man to change, delete, ignore, or otherwise inactivate the Word of God. Others have tried and failed to prove this false. California will fail as well; as it must.
I remember writing a letter to the Oregon Attorney General back when they were prosecuting the Christian Bakers; fining them and they lost their business. I got so angry at this words to them and to the public that we should be “rehabilitated” so we will accept this situation as wrong. The nerve of him to say that. In his words we ALL should need “help” as if we were sick, if we have Christian beliefs- that would prevent us all from baking a cake for a gay wedding. Of course, I never received a reply to my letter. CA is a really sick place; and not all who live there see these rules and regulations that empower the government to stop us from having belief in God is the way to live. A lot of their citizens are uprising against this. Good luck to all you in CA who rebuke this UnAmerican idiocy.
Berkeley is Libtard Central!
This is thinly-veiled revenge legislation, probably started by one homosexual who had a bad experience in church when he was a kid, and has been grinding an axe for 35 years. If it passes, all it will take is one crackpot liberal judge to make one anti-Bible ruling, then precedence will be set. Then it’ll be challenged and overturned. Nobody wastes time and money like California does, so it’s the perfect place for this idiotic debacle.
Or revenge for anti gay legislation in the past. Pissing contest between far left gay activists and the religious right with free speech caught in the middle.
Piss on California and its degenerate run government !