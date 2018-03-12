California coffee shop refuses to serve cops

A California coffee shop is under fire over its policy of refusing service to police officers.
Controversy erupted after Hasta Muerte Coffee in Oakland, Calif., refused to serve a Latino police sergeant citing its policy of “asking police to leave for the physical and emotional safety of our customers and ourselves.”
The Oakland police union sent a letter to the cafe alleging that its staff refused to serve the sergeant.
“Obviously, this is both a surprise and a matter of concern for all Oakland police officers,” the letter read, KTVU reported.
The cafe claims that supporters of the police department are trying to shame the restaurant with low reviews because the cop who was denied service was Latino.
But the establishment defended its policy.
“We know in our experience working on campaigns against police brutality that we are not alone saying that police presence compromises our feelings of physical & emotional safety,” Hasta Muerte Coffee said on its Instagram page.
“The facts are that poc, women, and queer police are complicit in upholding the same law and order that routinely criminalizes and terrorizes black and brown and poor folks, especially youth, trans, and houseless folks.”
“For these reasons and so many more, we need the support of the actual community to keep this place safe, not police,” the statement read.
Some Oakland residents are opposed to the policy.
“I don’t know what they got against them,” Roberto Lopez told KTVU.
“I think it’s cold blooded. I don’t understand that,” said another resident.
Oakland City Council member Noel Gallo said cafe managers confirmed the policy.
“My understanding is they’re not going to serve police officers,” Gallo told KTVU.
“I don’t agree with that, 100%.” he said. “I think we need to work together, not against each other.
Other residents wondered who staff would call if someone were to break into the anti-cop establishment.
At least one Oakland resident wasn’t bothered by the policy.
“I think that if a group of people don’t feel safe with a police officer currently on duty, coming into a space, they want people in this neighborhood to be able to feel safe, coming into their space, then that is a choice they should be able to make,” she told KTVU.
The Oakland Police Department responded with a tweet saying it “respects business owners right to serve anyone they choose.”
“OPD along with other community members are reaching out to the business to have constructive dialogue in our efforts to unite our community.”
___
(c)2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Given its name “Hasta Muerte” (last time I checked, “muerte” is Spanish for “death”; was the shop trying to call itself “death-by-coffee”, pulling the name off the popular “death-by-chocolate” sweet?), why would anyone want to drink there?
Well, Golly Officer Fife,,,,,,The cops aren’t welcomed, then the Oakland cops should declare the store a Cop free Zone, open to window smashing and robbery, Post signs in front that if you rob this store, you get a free pass and a “Get out of Jail Free Card”,,,,then after about the 10th robbery, send in the Ice agents to clean up the illegal mess and arrest and deport all the illegal relatives of the owners. Call it “business death” by political correctness.
Isn’t Oakland a sanctuary city whose mayor aided 50 plus illegal felons sneak out of town? What is the link to Leopards that go on human killing sprees? More nuts from California. Probably don’t want cops in the place so they can sell their dope there.
Exactly inluminatuo. De-police their a zz. Get robbed? Tough s hiat.
marines, I think you nailed it, business is probably only a front.
And imo the only reason the owner DID this, was cause the owner KNOWS most of his clientell/workers are illegal aliens. Thus cops being there would ‘trigger them’.
Do not try to translate word by word. It never works. Haste Muerte can be translated as till death, to the death or until the bitter end. the last one makes sense as a coffee shop
More communists from the liberal loon state of communist Kalifornia. The police should bring a discrimination suit against that racist restaurant!
They actually won’t have to, the coffee shop likely will not be there long. Reviews on Yelp show it as a badly run business, employees with “attitude” and poor customer service, and high prices for mediocre product. The owner is looking for a scapegoat for his business failure, and now he has one – the evil right whites forcing him out of business – because you KNOW that nothing is ever their own fault to a prog/liberal.
Last night, one of the tv shows had a lawyer on saying “while i agree the shop is stupid for this, its not breaking any law, and that is because cops are not seen as a ‘protected group’, thus refusing an entire class of people (COPS) is not seen as discrimination”.. Sorry, but to me that is pure pubkis.. Doesn’t being a cop come under “political belief or activity?
And if not, WHY not??
There is no protection for political believes in the Constitution, though some states have them. As a point, in North Carolina, a sheriff fired his deputies for not contributing to his campaign fund. It was ruled legal.
Hasta Muerte translates to “Until Death”.
…And we can hope it is swift in coming for these buffoons.
I am confused why there are police and sheriffs in California as 15% of the population is illegal and immune from prosecution for any crime.
I know i certainly wouldn’t want to become a cop out there, IF i lived in the state of Commiefornia.. BUT then i’d be doing all i could to leave, not to get work there!
It is the right of a privately owned business to pick and choose the customers that it serves.
Therefore, it is the right of the coffee shop to not serve police officers. And it is the right of a bakery not to make wedding cakes for same sex couples.
I agree completely. The one observation I would make though, is that I would bet money that the owner of the coffee shop… who refuses to serve police officers… is in favor of forcing other establishments to serve people they may not wish to serve, unless it is the same group(s) the coffee shop refuses to serve.
The coffee shop can refuse to serve the police… and so could a bakery…but the bakery can not deny service to a homosexual couple. See how that works?
Just a hunch.
I’d agree. IF THE LAW wasn’t already bashing shops that refuse gays for being discrimnatory. SO EITHER NO SHOP has that right, or all should.
Why I moved out of CallyForNIA
Why? Where did you go? I would be concerned that you brought their politics with you, like all the transplants who came to Florida, brought their NE politics with them and are trying to ruin Florida with their infected politics…Many vote absentee where they came from, and vote locally where they now infect..
I am going to give you a 5 on this ragweed, because it’s true. That’s how Colorado turned from red to blue. The leave KA, move to Denver and screw up the state. Many who move out vote conservative but a lot of them leave the state they ruined and ruin their new state, making no connection to their leftist politics and the consequences of their votes.
Which is why we need to have a way to ‘VET’ those leaving the state, to ensure they are NOT liberals, spreading their insanity elsewhere.
This Police officer should go to Dunkin Donut instead, where he will get RESPECT, and better coffee !
Looks like that place is just asking to be robbed, hopefully the police won’t show up.
I’d love to know how much outrage there would be IF the cops DID decide to make their OWN list of establishments that were prohibited from being ‘serviced’…
The Oakland Police Department responded with a tweet saying it “respects business owners right to serve anyone they choose.”
I call BS. If they turned away gays or muslims or asians, or BLM SJWs the mayor and PD would be on them like a ton of bricks.
If the statement by the Oakland Police Dept. holds true, they have just re-opened the door to “Jim Crow Laws” which allowed segregation. Strange comment coming from a police department that supposedly knows and enforces “Law”.
Well, since they willfully follow the libtard idiots laws about not doing anything to illegal invaders, or libtard antifa rioters. So why would they care about following ‘anti-discrimination laws’..
Perhaps, when it catches on fire or gets robbed, both the fire department and police will be a little late getting there until the dump is muerte.
They have the right to serve who they choose to serve. Therefore, so do bakeries, florists, etc. Furthermore, if they don’t want any of their employees or customers ‘triggered’ by the sight of a cop be sure NOT to call the cops when the store is robbed, someone is assaulted in the store, or for any other reason. You don’t want the cops there fine, just don’t expect them to show up when you decide they might be useful. To be honest I’ve never seen so much hate of others as I’ve seen from liberals who claim to be all about tolerance, love, and not judging others.
F$%K them. Let the police slow walk their next call to the coffee shop as see what happens.