California Christians, prepare for civil disobedience

As California appears poised to pass a draconian bill that directly attacks your religious freedoms, it’s time for you to draw a line in the sand. If the bill passes, you must choose to obey God rather than man. It’s time for civil disobedience.
I’m speaking about AB 2943, which the Senate just approved with by a vote of 25-11. Next is the Assembly, then the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown, then the length and breadth of your great state.
In an August 16 email, Greg Burt, director of capitol engagement, California Family Council, explained the significance of AB 2943, which I previously dubbed the “Must Stay Gay” bill. He wrote, “With Thursday’s [Senate] vote, elected leaders told churches and those with biblical beliefs about gender and sexual orientation that advocating for their views could get them sued.”
He continued, “This bill attacks the freedom of Christians … to find the services and resources from counselors, schools, and faith-based organizations that help them live out their biblical convictions regarding sexual behavior and gender identity. Shouldn’t these people have the freedom to find true joy by embracing and living out their faith without government persecution?”
The potential impact of this bill should not be downplayed. As Burt noted without hyperbole, “The implications of AB 2943 are staggering. Legal experts confirm that by targeting financial transactions, AB 2943 threatens religious non-profits, churches, and pastors who provide paid resources to help people practice their faith.”
My brothers and sisters in California, should this bill become law, your choice is simple: Say yes to the will of God and no to the will of man (Acts 5:29).
The bad news is that AB 2943 is on its way to becoming law. How in the world did we get to this place in America?
The good news (albeit a little late) is that many church leaders who previously sat on the sidelines have gotten directly involved. They have spoken out publicly against the bill. They have urged their congregants to contact their elected officials. And they have stood together with many ex-gays who have testified to the life-changing power of gospel-based counsel.
Yet the California legislators continue their march of oppression, all in the name of saving people from the alleged harm of so-called conversion therapy. And they have done so despite hearing firsthand testimonies of transformed lives, despite peer-reviewed, scientific evidence that change is possible, and despite the fact that such “therapy” is completely voluntary and non-compelled.
Still, these California lawmakers proclaim, “No! “You must stay gay (or trans)! We will not allow you to explore the possibility of change.”
This is nothing less than governmental tyranny, nothing less than an abuse of elected power, nothing less than an unholy mandate against the holy claims of God.
Will you sit back and take it? Or will you rise up as one, with all respect for your government, and say, “If people want help, we will supply it. We will practice our faith. We will not deny the life-changing power of the gospel to anyone.”
Stop for a moment and look at these smiling faces. Meet Jeff and David and April and others. Read their testimonies and hear their stories.
Some struggled with unwanted same-sex attractions for years. Some were out and proud homosexuals. Some identified as transgender. Others had their own unique story of sexual brokenness or addiction.
Yet every single one of them testifies to radical change through the gospel and godly counsel. And under AB 2943, every one of them would be denied such godly help. Are you going to take this sitting down?
If you get sued for doing what’s right, so be it. If you get arrested, so be it. Great is your reward in heaven! Our brothers and sisters around the world are being exiled or stoned or burned alive or imprisoned or kidnapped for their faith. Surely we can take a little opposition for our faith here in the States.
But I don’t believe it will end there. I believe that, if AB 2943 passes, we will see it overturned, either through legal challenges that make it to the Supreme Court or through the voice of the people saying, “Enough is enough.”
So, let’s make holy history together. And let’s make a solemn determination: No earthly power will stop me from loving my neighbor as myself.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His latest book is “Saving a Sick America: A Prescription for Moral and Cultural Transformation.”
Just more evidence to the Left’s true feelings about the 1st Amendment: You can have free speech (as long as you say what we tell you); You can have your religion (as long as you worship, pray, and believe what we tell you). Give ’em half a chance and they’ll burn the Constitution!
jbscpo, which is why so many of us in this state are praying for all the republicans we will vote in. Time to remove this dictatorship and put many in prison as already 2 democrats are already in prison, and one for gun running! We
have asked Trump to send our military and ICE to remove sanctuary cities and this state and arrest mayors and council members and the current governor for forcing this on us without OUR VOTE! Reality is this that over 1/2 million have already left this state and many more are putting homes up for sale with “MOVING OUT OF CA” and that is what will happen for us if we don’t get a republican governor and more in the legislature. We would leave to fewer taxes, actual work done on the infrastructure, cleaner cities, no illegals allowed in (which by the way some are being allowed to be in this legislature! and one was allowed to be an attorney at law while breaking our laws), etc., etc. Please pray that we win and overturn this dictatorship as unfortunately there are many who cannot move due to health conditions, etc.
It’s not just the first amendment. It’s any amendment that gives people freedoms the left can’t control.
Like a bumper sticker I saw once: “Didn’t we leave England to get away from this sh..”!
“So, let’s make holy history together. And let’s make a solemn determination: No earthly power will stop me from loving my neighbor as myself.’
#1. By all means “love your neighbor as yourself”. That does not mean to have sex with them.
#2. Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
#3. Why is it so important to the LGBT’s and their sweetheart lawmakers to inflict their perversions on others or even to let others know their perversions?
#4. If one likes or believes in doing something ugly and others do not accept their behavior or refuse to associate with it.
How are others denying your freedom?
One is free to be a degenerate sexual pervert if they want, but do not expect others to accept you as anything but a degenerate sexual pervert.
#5. These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
2 Timothy 3:12 ‘Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.’
Unfortunately, many Christians are more interested in living without persecution than they are in living Godly.
When this changes, America will change. God does not empower the lukewarm.
Communist Kalifornia is a lost cause! Destroy history, destroy Christianity, drugs, crime and no one pays for it, having babies out of wedlock, no personal responsibility.
Then they wonder why California is on fire.
They ignore the warning, mocking God. So did the builders of the Titanic. How did that work out??
If they keep stepping on our religious beliefs, don’t be surprised if earthquakes and tidal waves aren’t on the horizon for this modern day Sodom and Gomorrah.
Good people in California, leave while you still can.
Or worse they will be facing plenty of those in CA with weapons to take them down and I am not kidding! Jerry Brown, the current environmentalist, took away lumber companies and using the wood for furniture, etc. and did not want dead wood or trees removed which by themselves can start a fire. Dumber than a rock but thinks he saving
the state? Also many of us think arson by illegals as well as they are camping every where!
Obviously a violation of the 1st Amendment (speech, association, religion)(& maybe others) so someone file suit for civil rights violations. Name every person that signed on to the bill in the lawsuit. Sue them personally and as a group. Ask for an outrageous amount of damages.
Elected officials are responsible for the well being of all (emphasize “all”) their constituents. The Looney Tunes holding office in CA are totally clueless. That doesn’t speak well for the caliber of constituency that put them in office. I don’t think God will allow the crazies to use insanity as a plea when judgment is at hand.
If you need a line in the sand, call Obama. He was good at making lines.
After a while, they looked like stick figures, and about as effective.
Cali is full of degenerates, liars, thieves and criminals + 10 million illegals! What a mess !