California AG: We will prosecute employers who help ICE

The state’s top cop issued a warning to California employers Thursday that businesses face legal repercussions, including fines up to $10,000, if they assist federal immigration authorities with a potential widespread immigration crackdown.
“It’s important, given these rumors that are out there, to let people know — more specifically today, employers — that if they voluntarily start giving up information about their employees or access to their employees in ways that contradict our new California laws, they subject themselves to actions by my office,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “We will prosecute those who violate the law.”
Becerra’s warning comes as fears spread of mass workplace raids following reports that immigration agents plan to target Northern California communities for deportations due in part to the state’s “sanctuary” law, which seeks to restrict local law enforcement agencies’ ability to cooperate with immigration authorities.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director Thomas Homan told a Fox News host earlier this month that “California better hold on tight… If the politicians in California don’t want to protect their communities, then ICE will,” prompting a query from Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to brief them on how raids are prioritized.
Becerra repeatedly referred to the reports as “rumors,” and said the state Department of Justice was not aware of planned sweeps targeting Northern California, in particular.
Becerra said the state Department of Justice and the state Labor Commissioner’s Office plan to issue formal guidance to all California employers, public and private, notifying them of their responsibilities under a new state law called the “Immigrant Worker Protection Act,” signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year that took effect Jan. 1. It seeks to prevent all workers, regardless of immigration status, from being detained at workplaces.
Authored by San Francisco Democratic Assemblyman David Chiu, the bill:
— Requires employers to ask immigration agents for a warrant before granting access to a worksite.
— Prevents employers from voluntarily sharing confidential employee information without a subpoena.
— Requires employers to notify their workers before a federal audit of employee records.
— Gives the attorney general and labor commissioner exclusive authority to enforce new provisions of state labor laws.
— Prohibits employers from re-verifying information on employment verification forms, unless compelled to by federal law.
Clearly, the federal government is in flat violation of state law, which is the supreme law of the land as determined by the California Supreme Court, the ultimate authority.
Correct, unless the state has agreed to join the union and delegate constitutional superiority to the federal, on such things as war, borders, immigration, and whatever they agreed to,, in becoming a state.
I can only hope you’re being facetious.
Federal Law on Immigration matters takes priority over state laws made in contravention of Federal Law. This idiot needs to be “Perp Walked” in handcuffs and in public to a Federal lock-up and charged with obstruction of justice.
The idiots in Californication need to be jailed for sedition. There should be a fine imposed by the federal government, on state government officials, for not complying with federal immigration laws. $1M per offence. They should also be required to house the illegal immigrant in their own home, supply for all their needs, and be responsible for their actions.
This is another hair-brained idea of the liberal left. Cut all funding to Californication for any federal programs.
You’re right, Frank. You don’t wish to follow federal law you get no federal funds. Period
my fear is that we are going to have to bail out and pay for these calimorons…..
we need to take over this sh^thole state or get rid of it… now
The problem is that when it comes to out-taxing your citizens, unlike the federal government, California cannot print its way out of debt so they must out-tax and out-fine the Feds or perish. California is looking more and more like the Stubborn Slave holding South Carolina government right before Civil War secession. If they don’t politically protect their ability to create and hold on to their Tax slaves, THE PEOPLE will leave the oppressive socialist plantation and rejoin the Federal union where they just got a BIG tax break. This California AG who ignores the law just reveals himself and his party as the lawbreaking criminal element of the American political system and is unfit to general anything let alone the established laws of the AMERICAN land when he loves illegal foreigners and law breaking more then LEGAL American citizens who pay him a living, or established laws that secure EVERYONE’s, legal or illegal, safety and Freedoms.
This law is clearly unconstitutional. Arrest these seditious politicians and free California from the insanity.
Time the California Government is taken down..
If abiding by federal law and law enforcement is illegal in California, then California better get ready for some viscous, punitive class action suits.
The AG knows he has no legal standing if challenged. If he acts, The action is explicitly to intimidate and damage someone. That will leave California wide open for a punitive suit.
Problem is: they have the Californication Kangaroo Courts to back them up. Yes, one can appeal the rulings, but what court holds these appeals? That’s right, the 9th Circus…Circuit Kangaroo Court. These employers aren’t even going to bother due to the costs of fighting this. The AG knows this, which is why he’s out there acting like an a $ s. Don’t know if CA can even be saved at this point.
i think we let california go…. not worth the cost to usa to take over and fix
Then how about you renounce your citizenship of US, and deport yourself south Beccera? You want to help violaters of federal law, you should suffer the penalties along with them!!!
So happy not to live in California!
CA AG; ‘We will PERSECUTE anyone who helps ICE in doing their legal, and lawful jobs’. That’s what he really meant, because he has no standing to ‘prosecute’ someone who’s not breaking an actual law. He knows full well that what he’s trying to do is illegal, as Federal law always takes precedence over any other, but he’s counting on the public’s being ignorant of that fact. And with the way things are now it’s not far off from reality.
While I agree with you for the most part, if the fed passes a law which is unconstitutional (which controlling ILLEGAL immigration is not), then they can challenge the law. They cannot simply decide which federal laws they dislike and refuse to submit to them. I think California’s best option here is (please, Lord, please) to secede. They could then be free to do whatever the heidi-ho they wanted and we would be free to redirect the billion$ of federal dollar$ we have been flushing down the commode called California. Then in a few months, when they go bankrupt, we could buy them up for pennies on the dollar and make the entire place a penal colony, since they’re so fond of protecting criminals while prosecuting citizens who submit to the Constitution.
Stop calling them immigrants!!! Immigrants are legal and went through a process; illegal aliens are criminals and are not immigrants by any means. If a person breaks into your home should he now be considered family?
How can we deal with these criminals if we can’t even call them what they are?
Perfect! Make a test case out of it. Go to a business obviously using illegals and demand the paperwork for employees. If they don’t comply arrest them on the spot. If they comply and commiefornia prosecutes arrest every official involved.
Put this treasonous Pol in federal prison for sedition as well as a number of other constitutional violations in accordance with the full measure of the law! May God have mercy on his soul. In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.
Someone forgot to tell this that the federal government can do exactly what they’re doing. Any person California arrests will own what’s left of their leftist dung heap. Btw-where is that ‘liberty’ loving publicity who’re ACLU when rights are being threatened? Must not be enough money in it for them.
The requirements of this law look like they are easily circumvented. I would want a warrant and subpoena if I was an employer. Otherwise it gives the federal government too much power and harkens back to the way Nazis made raids on Jews in Germany. That being said, the Democrats running the state do need to be removed — en mass if possible.
Obviously an employer who knowing employs illegal aliens would demand a warrant but is is still the business prerogative to cooperate with law enforcement officials.
The Nazi move here is to intimidate someone into criminal action under threat of penalties.
This law is a clear abrogation of individual rights.
State lawmakers need to know their place, federal law protects the CITIZENS OF THE US. So maybe the state representative need to be held accountable for not complaining with federal law .
SCOTUS here we come. Should be interesting to see
How about representatives (which they truly are not) propose a bill that anyone receiving tax payer benefits must provide proof of U.S. citizenship? The illegals may just leave if they don’t get the freebies. This would greatly detour future illegals from coming here.
“We will prosecute those who violate the law”…. well, apparently not. Illegal Aliens hop cross the border (illegal), companies hire them (illegal), certain cites won’t deport them (illegal). Time to send in the US Marshals to arrest Becerra, Jerry Brown and any other California official who goes against ICE.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra, you are nothing but a criminal / traitor to our Country. You have endangered American Citizens and ICE agents. You and the rest of your ilk in communist Kalfornia need to be put in a hard labor camp, you communist traitor!
Apparently, this AG is not familiar with the “Supremacy Clause” laid out in the US Constitution. Federal law trumps state law in this instance. Companies that are fined for helping ICE should be able to easily take this to court and win. But then again, this is after all California, and under the thumb of the 9th Circuit Court, a liberal bastion. Any case would likely end up in the Supreme Court eventually.
Californica’s “Immigrant Worker Protection Act” does nothing to protect immigrant workers, it leaves illegal immigrant workers vulnerable to exploitation by unscrupulous businesses operators. The feds are coming in to clean house and put unscrupulous business operators on notice that they face serious consequences for exploiting illegal immigrant workers.
If an American were to go to a foreign country and be exploited by a business, our State Department would get involved, not the government of the state from which the citizen formerly resided
How many illegal immigrant workers are in the Sex Industry? How many not in the Sex Industry are being raped by their bosses or supervisors? Without the ability to raid work sites, the feds can’t end sexploitation of illegal immigrant workers.
The Ca. AG is totally insane. Illegal aliens are violating Federal law. I hope the Feds come down hard on Ca. and especially the elected officials supporting Brown’s and the AG’s insane acts.
Looks like it will not be long before there are two California’s The sad part is the liberals will still hold the beaches but we will have the foods. Maybe with the liberals gone they can straighten out the food mess.
Immigration Law is a Federal Law to be enforced by Federal Agencies; States do have Sovereignty however, Federal Law trumps State law unless that law be a detriment to the CITIZENS of the state, and I am sure that a lot of California residents do not consider it a detriment that ILLEGALS be removed and allowed to apply to enter this country LEGALLY, in accordance with Immigration Laws in existence
enough of doinks like this .. he is an enemy of the usa and he and all like him should be treated accordingly… how is this guy and his kind different from isis?
we need to either take over or get rid of California at this point; imo, California is probably more a negative than a positive and may not be worth resources to take over…. they may be a lost cause… they can’t even survive w/o the usa (they have no water)… California has been taken over by the libs and foreign interests and is now essentially a terrorist home base that does great damage to the usa and is going so broke it will become a tremendous burden
this ag should be dealt with… and very strongly…. enough of this crap
Maybe North Korea will nuke California for us, especially San Francisco and Sacramento. Lovely!
So, California’s top police officer is condoning breaking the law. What a screwed up state. I hope ICE can work their way thru all the California bullcrap politicians and get their quarry. It is amazing that they would rather protect illegal aliens that their own people. You couldn’t pay me to live in that state.