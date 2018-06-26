Caitlin Marriott, Democrat senator’s intern, who yelled ‘f— you’ at Donald Trump, won’t be fired

The woman who yelled obscenities at President Trump last week in the Capitol Rotunda has been named by Fox News as an intern for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

According to Fox News, citing unnamed sources, the intern’s name is Caitlin Marriott and she is 21.

Ms. Hassan’s office confirmed to Fox News that it was her intern that shouted at Mr. Trump, but did not name the intern.

“We are aware of the situation and have taken disciplinary action, including a one-week suspension and revoking her Congressional intern ID badge (thereby restricting her access to the Capitol), in response to her breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct. We also facilitated contact with Capitol Police,” Hassan spokesman Aaron Jacobs told Fox.

The incident happened last Tuesday, kicking off a week of obscene or uncivil conduct to Trump administration officials in both their public and private capacities.

As Mr. Trump arrived at the office of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan for talks, Ms. Marriott yelled out “f— you” across the Rotunda and then raced from where she had been, standing with a group of interns, forcing Capitol Police to put out a “be on the lookout alert” and having to find her to determine that she was no threat to the president.

Fox reported that she has said the decision to heckle was “impulsive.”

