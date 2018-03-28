CA sheriff makes inmates’ release dates public to assist ICE – AG threatens arrest

Resistance to California’s new sanctuary city laws grew this week as Orange County voted to join a federal lawsuit trying to block the laws, and the county’s sheriff said she will post information on every inmate’s release so the Homeland Security Department can see if there is anyone it wants to deport.
The Who’s in Jail database could provide a model for other law enforcement agencies chafing under SB54, the law that took effect this year prohibiting police or sheriffs from informing federal agencies when illegal immigrants are to be released.
By posting the entire list of inmates and release times, the department says, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can get the information without the sheriff’s office having to communicate specifically.
The county’s board of supervisors added its voice to the resistance as well, voting Tuesday to condemn SB54 and asking county attorneys to join the Trump administration in a lawsuit seeking to block SB54 and two other sanctuary laws.
“We’re not talking here about law-abiding immigrants; we’re talking about criminals,” said Michelle Steel, a board member and an immigrant. “This SB54 is unconstitutional.”
Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra would not rule out taking action of his own against officials who fight the laws, including the sheriff.
“State law is state law. It’s my job to enforce state law and I will do so. We want to make sure that every jurisdiction, including Orange County, understands what state law requires of the people and the subdivisions of the state of California,” Becerra said at a news conference. When asked if that meant an arrest or lawsuit against the sheriff, Becerra responded, “I think I just answered that.”
Orange County Sheriff, Sandra Hutchens appeared on Fox News.
Protests raged outside the board meeting, and inside passions were also heightened. A giant Trump campaign sign and “Make America Great Again” hats were prominent in the audience, drawing jeers from immigrant rights activists.
Supervisor Shawn Nelson bristled at some of the criticism from immigrant rights activists, declaring, “I am not a racist.”
He said the vote Tuesday was largely symbolic and does not directly undercut the state law. That fight will play out in the courts, he said, though he added that the outcome should be clear.
“Our duty always has to be first and foremost to the citizens,” he said.
While resistance to President Trump’s immigration policies has spanned the country, California has been the most aggressive. It enacted three laws last year to try to thwart enforcement.
One of the laws orders businesses not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Another tasks California investigators with probing the detention conditions of immigrants held by ICE in the state.
SB54, meanwhile, prohibits local police and sheriff’s department authorities from asking people they encounter about immigration status, and bans them from communicating or cooperating with federal agents on immigration matters.
The laws have sparked a backlash.
Los Alamitos, a small city in Orange County, voted last week to exempt itself from SB54. Other cities are pondering moves to add their support to the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California.
Already, SB54 the law has led to hiccups. In the lawsuit against SB54, the chief of the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector said agents were forced to release a drunken driver onto the streets because local police wouldn’t respond to their call.
Cooperation with task forces on illegal drugs and smuggling has also been imperiled, the feds said.
Those hurdles are some of the reasons the state’s sheriffs’ association is opposed to SB54.
Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, though, is the first to attempt to circumvent it.
As of this week, the sheriff’s department lists everyone who is either in custody or has been released in the previous 30 days. On Tuesday, the list ran to more than 10,000 names.
Orange County was the seed for Proposition 187, the 1990s-era move to restrict use of public services by illegal immigrants in California. It was blocked in the courts and became a rallying cry for immigrant rights activists.
Pablo Alvarado, executive director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, which led protests Tuesday against Orange County, said the resistance to SB54 harked back to those days.
“The Board of Supervisors of Orange County doesn’t want to comply with SB54. They think it’s 1994 when infamous Pete Wilson was governor,” he tweeted. “SB54 is the law.”
Mr. Trump also notched another victory in Florida, where West Palm Beach agreed Tuesday to allow its police to communicate with federal authorities on immigration, settling a dispute about whether it was a sanctuary city.
The city’s attorney wrote a memo to all employees assuring them that they can share anything they have with Homeland Security, “including information regarding citizenship and immigration status.”
After the memo was sent, the Justice Department said it was satisfied that West Palm Beach was in compliance with federal laws.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Join the discussion
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and his weaponless political army of darkness and toy soldiers can afford to be vote buying generous to illegals because when the criminals are released,,, they and their street marching weaponless toy army of social reforming politicians, do not have to dodge the bullets or bleed out the blood when the real enforcers of law and order are forced to re-enter the maelstrom of danger and jeopardy to apprehend the very criminals who reflect the criminal mindset of guys like Brown and Becerra, who only seek to enforce THEIR WILL upon WE THE PEOPLE who foolishly look to them for our safety, law and social order. When law enforcing agents are killed in the line of duty re-apprehending the very criminals they released, these politicians should be prosecuted as co-conspirators in the crimes, and put on trial for murder. Tell me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are.
So illegal state law, saying “YOU will be punished for cooperating with feds = OK.
TOWN law saying “WE WANT TO cooperate with feds = Bad..
That shows just HOW retarded the voters are in CA that they would elect such an ANTI-AMERICAN idiot as Becerra..
If California’s AG has her arrested, AG Sessions should immediately have the California AG arrested for harboring illegal aliens.
AG Sessions doesn’t arrest politicians, rich people and traitors. It’s because he’s one of them and belongs in prison with them.
Nonsense, if you’re a senior you haven’t learned much!
As much as I despise “do nothing” Sessions, the AG might be a politician, but unlike Becerra, he is hardly a traitor. You might actually do some research before you post.
Terry, HOW IS the AG not showing himself to be a traitor, when he is WILLFULLY ignoring his oath of office to UPHOLD US CONSTITUTIONAL LAW??
As to Brown..
{AG Sessions should immediately have the California AG arrested for harboring illegal aliens.}
SESSIONS should have done that MONTHS AGO.
There are still a few Americans living in California.
I for one cannot wait until federal law enforcement officials slap the handcuffs on Becerra and stuff his arse into a cell at anytown FCI. The state has been given over to the fruits and nuts, but it would seem their season is coming to a close.
Say it ain’t so, krazy kalifornia beginning to see the light, now it’s time to throw moonbeam AND his LT. UNDER the jail!
I saw the Sheriff on Fox News. God Bless you for protecting the American Citizen from illegal aliens. I saw Michelle Steel, a board member on Fox also. Michelle is a proponent of going after the illegal criminals. Michelle is Asian, but has been called a racist by the DemoRATS. I wonder how the airhead DemoRATS can call Michelle racist, when she is an Asian minority. Hypocrites!
IMO they call her a racist, cause ANYONE WHO’s for anything to do with enforcing immigration law, is a racist in the eyes of the left.
Most Democrats make up or change the rules when it does not benefit their position. I applaud the California sheriffs for folloing the law and keeping their community safe. Within a few years California may turn into a safe state and get rid of all the Democrats that are holding it back. I can’t believe that more Californians aren’t pushing their sheriffs to make their community safer.
CA Lawbreaker General, Xavier Becerra belongs to federal prison for obstruction of justice and treason. He shields invaders from prosecution and conspires to give away California to aliens. That he has guts to threaten Sheriff Sandra Hutchens for her lawful and commendable action is outrageous.
I would advise this to all true Americans living in California: be as respectful to Becerra, Brown, CA Legislature, and the laws they pass, every bit as much as they are respectful to the U.S. Constitution, federal law, and immigration and border enforcement authorities.
And i still have NO DAMN Clue how this cretin could even SERVE as AG, when he obviously has NO DESIRE TO uphold US CONSTITUTIONAL law..
ICE should offer a $100 bounty tax free to any legal American citizen that turns in an illegal alien and after they get deported!! That would take care of the illegal alien problem quickly for do not forget that the FBI offer rewards for tips to catch lawbreakers, why shouldn’t ICE do the same??? The liberal Democrats would go “nuts and crazy” for they could do nothing to stop it!!!…
Make it 1,000$ a head, and you’ve got a deal!
Sheriff Hutchens is no fan of CCW, but at least she understands that the Rule-of-Law must be upheld. State AG Becerra is a criminal that must be removed from office.
“Sheriff Hutchens is no fan of CCW”
That is NOT true.
Moonbeam Brown and State AG Becerra should be thrown out of office and arrested for aiding and abetting the ILLEGAL ALIENS from being captured by ICE and CBP.
Then send in ICE and make a clean sweep from the north to the south of California borders to arrest and deport each and every one of the ILLEGAL ALIENS now living in California.
A state prosecutor who threatens the arrest or prosecution of a person who he knows is a law-abiding citizen is in violation of the Canons of Ethics. Someone in California should file an ethics complaint so that the punk Becerra will be summarily disbarred. Californians need to rid themselves of this evil “man”. This is not the conduct of a prosecutor who puts the interest of the citizens of California, above his own petty, personal, evil, and vindictive interests.
Libtards couldn’t care less about ethics..
The Hypocrite Becerra really has a lot of nerve. Proudly saying that State Law is State Law and saying he’ll enforce State Law on everyone. Purposely ignoring that SB54 is unconstitutional, and violates Federal Law. But Becerra is a Progressive of the Obama-mold…only enforce those laws you want and that furthers your agenda while happily breaking all others.
Releasing all the names cannot be discriminatory because everyone’s name will be published. Sorry leftists, you failed basic logic. Go back to kindergarten to learn what you need to learn.
“State law is state law. It’s my job to enforce state law and I will do so.” says AG Becerra.
Federal law is .. well .. um .. er ……… meh …
Federal law. WHo cares. Now state law, that’s untouchable..
In the 1960’s, it became necessary for Old Dixie states learn that federal laws trumps state law. Schools and lunch counters and workforces were integrated; sometimes by federal military action. All this was needed when the Democrats ruled in the south but now that the Republicans have taken their place, civil rights are willingly honored.
Today, the Democrats in California need to learn a similar lesson. If this requires federal troops to restore law and order then so be it.
Hutchens should make a trip to Sacramento and arrest Beccera — and only release him for a one-way trip to Gitmo!