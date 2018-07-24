Buying the vote?

Potential voters lined up over the weekend to receive cash handouts by mayoral candidate Willie Wilson at New Covenant Missionary Baptist church.

Windy City voters received a windfall of $300,000 on the South Side in an act that has observers scratching their head.

F. Scott Winslow, the Democratic Party candidate’s spokesman, claims there was no violation of campaign finance laws when Mr. Wilson offered congregants cash to pay bills via his 501(c)(3) — the Dr. Willie Wilson Foundation.

“While he happens to be a candidate, he’s been a philanthropist for 30 years,” Mr. Winslow told Chicago’s WGN-TV on Sunday.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner was also at the event to tout his record on various issues, including attempts to lower property taxes.

“You pay the highest property taxes in America here in Chicago, and the South Side and the south suburbs,” the Republican said. “This is wrong. The system is broken and I’m trying to fix it.”

State Rep. David McSweeney took to Twitter after the event to blast Mr. Wilson for his behavior.

“Check this out if you wonder why Illinois politicians are often a national joke,” Mr. McSweeney, a Republican, wrote. “How can Willie Wilson, a candidate for Mayor of Chicago, literally hand out CASH at a public event? This is so wrong!”

The Democrat is one of ten candidates vying for the job.

Roughly 2,000 people benefited from Mr. Wilson’s organization, WGN reported.

Willie Wilson literally handing out cash at New Covenant Baptist Church this morning. pic.twitter.com/CXdlS4EufO

— Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 22, 2018

