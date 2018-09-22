Buying a stamp to mail a ballot too high a ‘hump’ for college students

College students at Old Dominion are having a tough time casting absentee ballots over a problem that costs cents — U.S. postal stamps.
Lisa Connors with the Fairfax County Office of Public Affairs told a local radio station this week that a recent focus group shed light on the logistical “hump” for college students. Virginia officials from multiple county departments surveyed their interns to better understand the problem.
“One thing that came up, which I had heard from my own kids but I thought they were just nerdy, was that the students will go through the process of applying for a mail-in absentee ballot, they will fill out the ballot, and then, they don’t know where to get stamps. That seems to be like a hump that they can’t get across,” Ms. Connors told WTOP on Tuesday.
“They all agreed that they knew lots of people who did not send in their ballots because it was too much of a hassle or they didn’t know where to get a stamp,” she continued.
Fairfax County General Registrar Gary Scott told the radio station that another obstacle for young voters as the midterm elections near will be properly filling out the “residence address” box regarding where they are registered to vote, which differs from the location an absentee ballot should arrive.
“We have to deny [an incorrect] application because we have to match to make sure it’s the right person getting a ballot,” Mr. Scott said.
How in Gods name did these people make it so far in life without getting run over by a truck? where were the parents during the formative years.
I am astonished that they do not know how to get a stamp.
IT MIGHT BE BEST IF THEY DO NOT VOTE!!!
Sorry Aristotle my finger brushed the lower end of the star rating system, your response deserved a 5 not a 2. Stan
It would be best if they not vote; but, if they must tell them to just drop their ballot in the mailbox without the stamp and the post office will take care of it. : > ))
They only have to be able to repeat: “Islam is the religion of peace,” and “communism is a GOOD thing” to get through schools.
It probably is best if they don’t vote!
And how come they don’t know it is better and the vote really gets to a Ballot Box that assuredly near if not on the campus is a precinct and they can just walk there and drop it personally in the Ballot Box themselves is beyond me. Yes, thanks to 6 1/2 decades of non-education by the DNC and parents also graduates of non-education during that time, I can agree they should not vote because they know nothing about anything. Next, how in the world did they even get into college as obviously they are dumber than rocks. I can assure you we in my college years were 100% smarter and better educated and loved and still love our Republic of America of freedom and rights. Take way students’ credit cards since they also think it is okay to have outstanding debts via the cards and think that is also not a problem. Thank you democrats and utterly ignorant grandparents, parents and today’s empty-headed students. Please send your children to Hillsdale college for a REAL education and future. If they can’t think how or where to get stamps, just how in heck are they going to get a job beyond maybe,just maybe in a fast food business.
If they don’t know how to buy a stamp, they shouldn’t be allowed to have a vote in how a COUNTRY is to be run.
And if they can afford to party each bloody weekend, then they can afford to buy a bloody stamp..
AND YET LIBERALS in several states want us to REDUCE the voting age?? Sorry but if these kids are examples of how ‘mature and knowledgable’ they are, i want the voting age INCREASED.!!
Just mommy worried little snookums needing her input 24/7 to lead them down life’s path. Cost? Why not allocate some drinking dollars for stamps. What about postage to mail mommy birthday card? Just another smokescreen by the loonies.
I see this as a good thing for us. If the snowflakes don’t know how to use the post office, they sure (censored) don’t know how to vote intelligently.
Pity they still GET allowed to vote then.
Typical snowflake mentality. They expect everything to be done for them and that no effort should be expended to get the facts.
The snowflakes, who like Vladimir Lenin stated: “The people that follow me are useful idiots”. I have another name for the snowflakes: “Educated idiots”. One thing about liberals, they have no common sense.
When the boomers and Gen-Xers retire, these snowflake millenials will be running the country.
Oops, I meant ruining the country.
IMO they already are!!
Fools the lot of them, I wouldn’t suggest an answer, let them figure it out themselves. Perfect example of a Democrat or Social Democrat voter.
The cost of freedom is very high — don’t we think????? It’s not their blood, for crying out loud — it’s just a first class postage stamp!
Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.
^^ Dangerous right-wing extremist talk there.
I am certain JFK would be called a right wing extremist these days for that speech of his.
Maybe it is a good thing that they do not get their vote counted. I, for one do not want someone so ill equipped to deal with life having any say in who rules the country.
fredk, rule? We do NOT have rulers but people we elect into the Congress who think they are, but in reality, fredk, via thank you Ben Sasse for saying (you are HIRED to represent the people) and yes, we hire them and we can fire them because we are a Republic of the People and they are there because in today’s world a wee bit difficult for millions to meet anywhere to legislate what we are and want. It was easy altho laborious for our founders to get to DC so this is why we “elect” someone(s) to do what we want done. Please, fredk, get better informed along with millions in this Republic have no clue about what a Republic is. Might want to read this and learn:
https://wwwh.youtube.com/watch?v=N4r0VUybeXY&t=2s
The next time they do some grocery shopping at Publix they should ask the cashier for advice about buying stamps. The cashier will ask “how many would you like?”
Or, if that is too difficult to figure out, go to the freaking POST OFFICE and buy them there!
Such acts would require 2 brain cells or more to rub together.. Something these morons don’t have.
If they’re that dumb maybe they should not mail in the ballot. You know how they will vote. I’ll bet they know where to get a beer.
Mandatory IQ tests and a minimum acceptable IQ would rule these snowflakes out, and most of the illegal alien and the Muslim populations (Muslim IQs have been reduced through inbreeding).
Better yet, if they are that dumb maybe they shouldn’t be voting PERIOD.
If you are too stupid to figure out how to get a stamp and mail your ballot in you are too stupid to be voting. My grade school kids could get a stamp. They in fact do when they need to mail thank you notes…yes, we still require handwritten thank yous to be sent. My kids also put together a great candidate grid in the last Presidential election to analyse the candidates based on the 5 non-negotiable issues based on our faith. It turned out so great that my mom’s friends handed it out at their apartment building. How are these young people going to survive if they can’t figure out how to buy a stamp? Can’t they look it up on the phone that seems to be permanently attached to their hand?
prairieliving, I applaud you for being a great smart parent. We, too, were raised as young as 4 and 5 how to think and act and how to go to the store and buy candy on the money we earned by selling bottles, cans, etc. which we took alone to the junk yard, and latter how to walk to school and carry our books in our arms, and how to be respectful to all, do our chores before playtime, and never ever back talk to our parents, never use dirty words or get soap in your mouth. Could all of that help form us into real American citizens in this hard won Republic! YES!
shouldn’t be a problem; the cemeteries always vote, so I am sure they can think of a way
I have to say, in reality, I am pleased they are too stupid to vote. I can only hope they remain that way. Most conservative parents know that college and university students are brainwashed to believe we (the parent) are the enemies of the Socialist Revolution which waits. For some reason all the teachings a conservative parent provides during child life is cast as null and void by the socialist/communists which we allow to teach our children. I have to asked why would a parent allow, and pay for their children to attend such colleges and universities? It’s kind of like shooting yourself in the foot and handicapping your own children. If a parent decides to foot the bill for their child’s education it is basically their decision where the child will go. If the child doesn’t like it the child can pay for it. I would not fund the brain washing which has been in affect since the late fifties.
I disagree. TOO often we keep getting proven, the stupid vote as a block for the dems. So the MORE STUPID folk we keep “Graduating”, the more their voter base swells..
” …. they will fill out the ballot, and then, they don’t know where to get stamps.”
Of course, we are having to take their word for it they were smart enough to know how to fill it out
Our Constitutional Republic only works as intended with an *informed* citizenry. If the process of deciding our future as a nation doesn’t include people who are unable (or unwilling) to figure out where to get a stamp, chances are everybody is better off as a result.
If you’re not engaged enough in the process to be able to track down a stamp, you shouldn’t be voting.
Especially when stamps are available much more ubiquitously than just the post-office (such as at lots of supermarket cash-registers). Even if there isn’t a brick-and-mortar location within 160 km, they can be ordered (and shipped) online from USPS (I checked this personally five seconds ago).
Reminds me of when a classmate (in the MSCS program I was studying then) in 1993 wanted to apply to colleges for doctorate admission — he actually sent notes to each one with the application form asking for a waiver of the admission fees (which I overheard two others discuss with much guffawing); in a way, he got what he requested — the colleges did waive the fee, by simply claiming (if he even took the inititative to phone them) that they’d never received his application!
If they can’t find a post office and buy a few stamps to keep on hand for such things. They need not vote.
Post office? Supermarkets or CVSs will do.
Hell, i’ve even bought stamps at a gas station!
Let me digest this one — one stamp (which costs less than $1) is too pricey for these students, but a beer or shot at a bar (no way you’re going to get one of these for less than $1) isn’t?
On “they don’t know where to get stamps”: if they can read the ballot, then they presumably can read the sign at the supermarket cash-register (generally, much larger print) “stamps available here”.
I now need a London Dry — the entire bottle!
Addendum — it’s even worse than mentioned in the article, given that stamps can (for those so lazy as to need such) be ordered online from USPS.
Don’t know how many so far commented that these students shouldn’t be voting, but I wholeheartedly agree — all the way to 10,000,000th-ing it!