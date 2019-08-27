Buttigieg: GOP ‘poorer as a party’ without John McCain
Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg praised late Sen. John McCain Sunday on the first anniversary of his passing, adding Republicans are “poorer as a party” without his presence.
“You know, John McCain did a remarkable job of reaching out to people of different persuasions. He was very convincing to independents because he did not appear to be dogmatic and he really prided himself, I think, on openness —especially with the press,” the Indiana Democrat told reporters in New Hampshire, via The Hill.
“I have taken a lot of lessons from that, even though my values and ideas are very different than his were,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “I do think he had that capacity to see across the aisle, to partner with others. Something that is in desperately short supply in the Republican Party right now.”
“I think they are poorer as a party for having evolved from the party of John McCain to the party of Donald Trump,” he said, referencing the president he hopes to unseat in 2020.
John McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, encouraged people to honor the anniversary of McCain’s death by performing acts of civility.
Not only is the Republican Party, but many “Keating Five” American Savings and loans and the entire nation as a whole now become a lot poorer because of the likes of John McCain who cost the American Tax Payers Billions in pursuit of his and Mayor Pete type reachings out to other persuasions of social experiments where WE THE PEOPLE paid the cost to first fund the Social ineptitude, then pay the costs to repair the damage to THE PEOPLE who they used as social guinea pigs to see if natural laws of human nature could be broken to the benefit of mankind, which only led to social confusion, division, jealously, disease and social debilitation. Don’t forget that Mayor Pete imaged hero McCain buddy Barney Frank who socially experimented our American banking industry into a 2008 housing crisis financial collapse that cost not only WE THE PEOPLE Trillions, but McCain an election and blessed us with 8 years of Obama economic stagnation. They boldly went where no men had gone before and should never attempt to go again and if they do, let they the confused suffer the costs that they always expect WE THE PEOPLE to bear when they put on the mantle of Socialist Self-God and failure is the only thing produced. He reached his finger across the isle in “Sistine Chapel” Socialist god-like fashion to touch face of the Democrat devils, and it along with WE THE PEOPLE withered into American dust.