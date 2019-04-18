Buttigieg dismisses Donald Trump MAGA slogan

One of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls is inverting President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan by suggesting there was nothing great in the past and that appeals to past virtues are dishonest.

“We cannot find greatness in the past,” reads a headline at the official website of Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

That section of the “Meet Pete” section then begins by saying that “there is no honest politics that revolves around the word again,” going on to claim that “in the era of automation and globalization, major changes are going to happen whether we’re ready or not. The question isn’t: ‘Can we stop these changes and go back to the past?'”

Another headline on the page reads, “there is no ‘again’ in the real world.”

Some conservatives on Twitter rolled their eyes at the statement that greatness could not be found in the past.

“Hey Mr. Pete ‘We cannot find greatnesses in the past.’ What about the time the U.S: – Lost 364,511 lives to abolish slavery – Lost 116,516 lives to win WW1 – Lost 405,399 lives to defeat Hitler and stop the Holocaust? Enough of the virtue-signaling. Pathetic,” wrote Kyle Kashuv, a second-amendment activist who was among the Parkland, Florida, school-shooting survivors.

Hey Mr. Pete “We cannot find greatnesses in the past.” What about the time the U.S:- Lost 364,511 lives to abolish slavery- Lost 116,516 lives to win WW1- Lost 405,399 lives to defeat Hitler and stop the Holocaust Enough of the virtue-signaling. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/AqEkUPTksc

— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 16, 2019

