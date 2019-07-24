BUSTED! Tlaib to Trump: ‘Deport this -bleep-‘! Omar again refuses to denounce extremism

Talk about busted! Rashida Tlaib and The Squad are calling for Trump’s head because he said if they don’t like this country they can leave. Well, a comment from Tlaib has surfaced in which she said about Trump, “Deport this bleep!” Ilhan Omar had a deportation tweet as well regarding a political opponent. Can we say double standard? Also, the leftists have struck again regarding a police memorial that mentions God.

Let’s see how much coverage the media give to “deportation” comments by Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. That’s right… as Trump gets criticized for saying that if these people hate America, then just leave, it turns out that Tlaib actually called for Trump to be thrown out of the country. Do you think a tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be coming out soon in which she denounces such comments?

Also, Ilhan Omar just can’t bring herself to denounce ANY kind of radical extremism… whether it’s terrorism or horrible practice on young girls. She dodges and deflects every time. Check out today’s show for all the details.

