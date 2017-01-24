Bus driver's pro-Trump radio station horrifies Portland

A Portland Public Schools bus driver accidentally blared talk radio praising Donald Trump just before picking up students at a Southeast Portland middle school.
The incident — which occurred during the tension-filled days leading up to Trump’s inauguration — upset at least one parent, prompted a district investigation and has Portland Public Schools once again examining guidelines for what bus drivers can play on school bus radios.
Interim chief operating officer Courtney Wilton told The Oregonian/OregonLive in an email that the driver was “very embarrassed and apologetic about the whole situation.”
The station was Freedom 970-AM, a conservative station that uses the slogan “Portland’s Right Place To Talk.”
The driver needed to use the bus’s exterior speaker system to warn the last student he’d dropped off on an earlier route and accidentally left it on, Wilton said. The driver didn’t figure out until he got to his next school that he’d been broadcasting talk radio to everyone he passed.
The incident left Hosford Middle School parent Stephanie Sprague in shock.
Sprague’s nanny showed her video of her child’s driver blasting pro-Trump talk. The footage included audio of a voice saying something about Donald Trump and his ascendance to the presidency.
“It’s a big deal that we’ll have a president who loves this country, ’cause for eight years we did not,” the voice says.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Sprague told The Oregonian/Oregonlive by phone Thursday. “It’s inappropriate for somebody driving a public school bus to broadcast this type of political commentary, regardless of political affiliation.”
Wilton said the matter has the district diving back into the guidelines for what bus drivers can listen to on the job, which was a point of controversy earlier in the year after the district banned specific genres of music and certain stations. The ban came under fire after rap music made the list, sparking allegations of racism. The district walked back the policy and encouraged drivers to use their best judgment.
“We don’t mention politics in current policy,” Wilton wrote in an email. “but may need to think about that in the future given many find partisan rhetoric (vs. general news) offensive.”
It’s not the first time a public employee has landed in hot water over public statements in support of Trump.
On Election Day, a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy yelled, “vote Trump” at a group of people waiting in line to drop off their ballots in Southeast Portland. The deputy is now under investigation by the Oregon secretary of state elections staff.
The sheriff’s department has not named the deputy, citing the investigation.
Wilton also did not disclose the name of the bus driver.
— Bethany Barnes and Eder Campuzano
This driver looked like a normal, everyday sort of person, until, one day, he was caught listening to a subversive radio station advocating independence and liberty.
This did not sit well with the followers of Kim Jong-un and now want such things BANNED!!
Next time he will be shot
Nothing like totalitarian left
As usual ONE parent complained, and the whole bus driving school system goes crazy. Have they all lost their mind?
ONE Parent that’s all it takes to go after that poor bus driver because he listened to the radio. Of course a left hate station would have all right. He might even have gotten a medal.
I am so glad Trump was elected. These crazy incidents will even help Trump win the re-election in 2020, because every time this happens more people are getting mad and say we are not taking this sh iet any more.
Note that it wasn’t a REAL parent, but some individual complaining about a recording made by a child’s “nanny”!
‘Nuff said.
I am in utter disbelief that this is even a story. I mean really….Wow, we need to ban talk radio about the President of the United States???
I am from the school of thought that thinks EVERYONE should have a healthy dose of talk radio in their lives. Might actually help EDUCATE OUR CITIZENS to what is happening in our great country.
“At least one parent was upset” hahaha one whole parent huh?? Maybe if 20 or 30 people were upset this may have had substance for a story but come now….ONE PERSON….Get over yourselves
For real?
If I had a dime for every single time I was at a traffic light and a nearby vehicle was blasting some kind of negative rap music, I’d be rich, really rich.
Time for people to grow up and get with the program or get left behind.
Bless this bus driver! First, he did not subject his tender charges to his own listening preference – and second, he did not realize his speaker was somehow broadcasting. Can we not make innocent mistakes any more unless we are Hillary Clinton?
The dwindling Democrat lefties need to get over their massive losses and leave the country ASAP, or shut up with their constant whining about minor trivial issues. CNN and MSNBC need to abide by the same options.
carmenb
Hillary didn’t make innocent mistakes!
dicken3 – I think you missed carmenb’s innocent mistakes tags.
OMG! How many SnoFlakes are in this world?
Wes,
Remember not all the flakes in Oregon are on the Mountains… I think more can be found in the lowlands around Seattle than all the mountains in the state.
A lot of them here in the Portland valley
.
I support a couple of Trump’s policies. However, after working for taxpayer-funded school districts for years I know better than to do anything that would expose political opinions. It’s just the way it is and that driver should have known better. That’s the kind of content I listen to in my car or at home, never near a radio or computer at work that might accidently be turned on. My adult school was in a majority illegal migrant community and many students, and staff, but not all, are undocumented, a particularly annoying situation that led me to Trump. However, revealing that would have caused a ruckus, alienation, and possible dismissal. That driver was foolish to even think about having the radio tuned to that station in a district-owned vehicle.
…and THAT, meredit, is why the story is so sad. True, I know, but sad none the less.
He didn’t do it on purpose. Read the article again. He didn’t realize the radio program was being broadcast over the speaker system. He was embarrassed and apologized. That should be the end of it.
Then the school should take the damned radio out of the bus- in fact all busses
“That driver was foolish to even think about having the radio tuned to that station in a district-owned vehicle.”
Yes, how dare, anyone, to engage in such loathsome misbehavior as to listen to views not sanctioned by the state
The left does not get what they want from genius, superior effort, or divine intervention, but from OUR craven behavior of always taking one step back.
“If ye love wealth better than liberty,
the tranquility of servitude
better than the animating contest of freedom,
go home from us in peace.
We ask not your counsels or your arms.
Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you.
May your chains set lightly upon you,
and may posterity forget that you were our countrymen.” Sam Adams
This just tells me that we have the left-wing whack jobs on the run. And, we’re just starting!
So much for free speech and freedom of the press.
The millions of illegals using a dead gringo’s SS # to work under, then file taxes ITIN…how will Trump unsnarl that? Most have made a bunch of anchor babies, been working the system for years, sheltering other illegals as they sneak in. They have no desire to assimilate, only form their own countries inside our borders, and many have major hate against whites. Observation first hand.
I think it will take a while but he’ll figure something out.
He is on our side and has lots of good advisors and lawyers.
Sad but true, I see an incredible amount of prejudice against whites in the Latino community. Fortunately, there are also many that are not. I do think that it is fine to honor one’s roots but adapting to this country is necessary.
The Left Coast is well named. Oregon is just as bad as California now. It used to be a nice place to live, but the intolerance of the leftists, who moved there from California, has made it a clone of San Francisco.
‘I’m a snowflake & I can’t be exposed to right-wing talk radio! That could make me change my mind! I must keep my mind closed!’
I know that you are joking, as a true snowflake would never admit to being one.
LOL But it’s okay for TEACHERS to indoctrinate our students and discriminate against Conservatives because Teachers are on the Liberal Left!!!
The party of inclusiveness?-Only if you think exactly like them!
A bus driver is not allowed to expose the children to any kind of political discourse. That is the job of teachers who indoctrinate the children into leftist, globalist, multiculturalist, PC ideology.
In 1988 I directed the western regional office for marketing of a major aerospace corp. I put Limbaugh, who was fairly new to the LA area on as the hold radio station. Wow! almost fired. One caller abortion (he played a vacuum cleaner for a caller abortion then) and I heard from the president of the corporation and a three star general. Not that things were wrong but that they we no appropriate.. ….. I am retired now and those phone calls from some of the highest powered people in the world are the best remembrances I have. They far exceed the 4 billion dollar programs we won or the joint ventures I was responsible for between NASA and the country of Japan. They are precious.
Where would all these leftist complainers be if they were living under Sharia Law? They should thank GOD that they are living here in the USA and not in the Middle East and certain parts of Africa. Their heads would be lopped off very quickly if they complained too drastically or their tongues torn/cut out. I just do not understand why people need to be so hateful about losing an election they did like. I did not care of the Obama administration but I had respect for the office of President and would never have been caught in violent protests like the Soros paid protesters are producing. They are violent, destructive and mean. This cannot continue and should only be a PEACEFUL protest. Get other it – our new President is Donald J. Trump. Don’t be a poor loser.
Oh my!! Poor Old Lib Dem barry/CrooKilary HAG stephie went APOPLECTIC!! How DARE the TRUTH be heard from HER bus!!?? NO prob if it supported her LIAR in Chief Barry and LYIN Benghazi CrooKilary and their and her fellow DEMORATS!!! Right Stephie!!??
If he would have played something nice, like “kill the white cop” it would be okay. But to play things like freedom and Donald Trump, that needs to stop! sarcasm! Bazinga!
What is happening to the America I fought for in the Marines? This Vet is more than disgusted!
Just thinking the exact same thing Taquoshi…But apparently only music/speech that reflects morals and values bothers the Left! If the bus driver was blaring Jay-Z or Beyoncé you can be darn sure Stephanie and her nanny would not have complained!
So much for ‘love trumps hate’ lol. I guess that only applies when libtards aren’t gobsmacked with the reality that not many people think like they do.