Burlington Free Press editor fired over third gender tweets

Gannett has fired Burlington Free Press editor Denis Finley for violating the company’s social media policies after he issued a series of tweets criticizing Vermont’s proposal to add a third gender option to driver’s licenses.
Gannett leaders fired Mr. Finley on Monday after determining that he violated the company’s social media guidelines “on a number of occasions,” the Free Press reported Monday evening.
The tweets that led to his termination started when a Twitter user said the proposal to add a third gender option to Vermont driver’s licenses was “awesome.”
“Awesome! That makes us one step closer to the apocalypse,” Mr. Finley responded Friday, The Washington Post reported.
After catching some heat for the tweet, he attempted to elaborate, writing, “The world isn’t coming to an end yet. I think it’s just falling apart, piece by piece.”
“My issue is simply why is this awesome?” he asked one user.
The user replied, “It’s awesome because recognition is awesome. Your turn.”
“All recognition?” Mr. Finley asked. “Any recognition, Tim? What if someone said it’s awesome they are going to recognize pedophiliacs on licenses? I’m not being snarky, I’m just asking. Not all recognition is awesome.”
Free Press President Jim Fogler said Mr. Finley’s comments represented his personal views “and are not those of the staff or leadership of the Burlington Free Press.”
Mr. Finley, who joined the Free Press in September 2016, told “Seven Days” in an interview that his tweets may have been poorly worded but that his intent was journalistic in nature.
“I really just wanted to ask the question: ‘Why is that awesome? And why is that necessary?'” he said. “That’s all, and I think any journalist would ask that question.”
Mr. Finley said his use of the word “apocalypse” was a “riff” on the regular Sports Illustrated feature “Signs of the Apocalypse.”
“It was poorly chosen,” he admitted.
I guess Jim you are a pedophiliac and took offense to the comment?
ONCE AGAIN proving that the left is NEVER WANTING free speech, ONLY speech they agree with
I think any journalist would ask that question.” His problem was he wasn’t working for journalist, he was working for PC hatchet men.
Burlington Free Press editor Denis Finley should sue the newspaper, as he has every right to freedom of speech and expression. Free Press President Jim Fogler is a typical liberal loon who screams diversity and freedom of speech as long as one agrees with Fogler’s liberal views! Communist liberals!
I agree. Personally i can’t see HOW ANY COMPANY can dictate what you do during your OWN TIME on your PRIVATE social media account..
Well, at least to get the lgbt protection the gender ‘X’ can only be having sex with another gender “X” person. If not, they cannot be considered gay! At last, maybe they have out smarted themselves.
The only “third gender” in English grammar is neuter, neither masculine or feminine.
There are only 2 sexes, as determined by chromosomes. All else is psychosis (a denial of reality). This is typical Marxist claptrap designed to undermine the nation by undermining traditional values, especially that of the traditional family.
Mr. Fogler could be stoned, stupid, insane or satanic. Maybe all of the above.
AND its undermining the 1st amendment..
You can bet had he had a vid clip on his social media site burning a US Flag, while peeing on an effagy of Trump, they wouldn’t have done a damn thing to him, other than maybe give him a raise!