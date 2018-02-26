“Broward sheriff says he gave ‘amazing leadership’ as criticism grows”

Amid calls for his ouster, a defiant Broward sheriff on Sunday defended his agency’s handling of the school shooting that killed 17 people at a Parkland high school and pushed back against questions about whether local police could have thwarted the attack had they responded differently to a series of calls and tips about confessed killer Nikolas Cruz.
“I can only take responsibility for what I knew about. I exercised my due diligence. I’ve given amazing leadership to this agency,” Sheriff Scott Israel said during a contentious interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.
Israel, who has come under fire since announcing Thursday that an armed sheriff’s deputy assigned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School waited outside the freshman building four “upwards of four minutes” as Cruz rampaged inside with an AR-15-style rifle, confirmed that three or more deputies were also waiting outside the building when Coral Springs officers arrived at the school Feb. 14.
It’s not known why those deputies waited, or whether that decision altered the events and consequences of the worst high school shooting in U.S. history. But Israel said investigators are looking into it and will determine if anyone acted improperly.
“Let me be perfectly clear. Our investigation to this point shows that during this horrific attack, while this killer was inside the school, there was only one law enforcement person, period. And that was former deputy Scot Peterson,” Israel said, referring to a school resource officer who resigned last week rather than be fired. “Coral Springs arrived, a group of Coral Springs officers went in within I think about four minutes, we’re projecting, after the killer left the campus. I understand that they’re going to give statements to us regarding the other three, four, five deputies. At this point, we have no reason to believe anyone acted incorrectly or correctly. That’s what an investigation is.”
Israel noted that Peterson is known to have gone on his radio as officers were responding and may have urged other police to establish a perimeter. Israel said that would have suggested that Peterson — “incorrectly” — had eyes on Cruz, and that the shooter was leaving.
“We don’t know what those deputies heard,” he said. “That will be outlined in interviews.”
Details from witnesses and investigators show that Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, took an Uber to the school and walked onto campus shortly before 2:20 p.m. with a semi-automatic rifle and extra magazines of ammo stuffed into a bag. He walked into the school’s freshman building, took out the rifle and began shooting in the hallways and into locked classrooms through windows and walls, killing 14 students, three faculty and wounding 15 more.
Cruz tried at one point to shoot out windows overlooking a courtyard where students were fleeing, but was unable to break through the hurricane-strength glass.
The shooter never encountered a police officer on campus. Clad in an old JROTC polo, he slipped off his gear, shed his rifle and ran out the school and fled with other students to a nearby Walmart. He wasn’t caught for another hour.
Questions about the police response before and after the shooting have been raised in the days since. Local and federal investigators have come under intense pressure in the wake of revelations that both the FBI and the Broward Sheriff’s Office had received multiple tips that Cruz was talking about shooting up a school.
In November, a caller from Massachussets was referred to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office after reporting that Cruz was collecting guns and knives, was suicidal and was possibly a “school shooter in the making.” No report was initiated by the Broward Sheriff’s Office after that call. Israel has said that two deputies are on administrative leave pending scrutiny of their handling of two of the 23 calls the Broward Sheriff’s Office received relating to Cruz over a span of 10 years.
The sheriff says the remainder of the calls were handled appropriately.
Israel also defended hid decision to wait until after a Wednesday night CNN town hall to disclose Peterson’s failure to try and stop Cruz, and his agency’s detailed history of tips and calls regarding Cruz and his residences. During the town hall, attended by thousands of Parkland students and families at the BB&T Center in Sunrise and watched by millions, Israel received a standing ovation from the audience after calling for a ban of assault rifles.
“I’m not on a timeline for a TV or news show,” Israel said, adding that he wanted to contact the families of all 17 victims about what he knew before releasing the information to the public. “I certainly wouldn’t disclose [that information] to a family at a town hall.”
Israel also slammed a Republican Boca Raton lawmaker who urged Gov. Rick Scott Saturday to remove the sheriff from his position due to “negligence.” The sheriff, a Democrat first elected to office about five years ago, said Rep. Bill Hager’s letter was filled with inaccuracies and was “shameful” and adamantly said he will not resign.
“I’ve led this county proudly as I always have,” Israel said, adding that he would have been the “first man in” if he had been at the school. “Deputies make mistakes. Police officers make mistakes. We all make mistakes. But it’s not the responsibility of the general or the president if you have a deserter.”
Tapper, incredulous, asked Israel if BSO could have prevented the shooting had deputies handled calls differently.
“If its and buts were candy and nuts, OJ Simpson would still be in the record books,” Israel responded.
Tapper: “I don’t know what that means. There are 17 dead people and a whole long list of things that your department could have done differently.”
Israel: “We understand everything wasn’t done perfectly. And if it happened in Los Angeles or Chicago or any other city, every person would have performed perfectly. That’s not what happened. Do I believe had Scot Peterson had went into that building there was a chance he could have neutralized the killer and saved lives? Yes I believe that. But as far as anything else done at this point, I can’t say that.”
What is the purpose of a law enforcement presence at schools ? Is it to protect the students or to acclimate students to a constant police presence ?
If its not to protect the students, WHY EVEN HAVE THE COPS THERE!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!
And if cops no longer have a duty to serve and protect, WHY SHOULD WE still pay for them?
Sounds like his good friend Hillary. This man needs to be terminated! New reports are that Coward County and Dade County have had and agreement with Sheriffs and the two school districts not to arrest minors so they could pad their pockets with more government funds because of their “safe” environment from crime. Lock them All up after they are fired.
Not just terminated, but SENT TO JAIL.
BUT unfortunately since his position is a voted one, he can’t be fired, just not voted back in.
“Broward sheriff says he gave ‘amazing leadership’ as criticism grows”
Translation:
Nobody could have done any better than I did!
Sounds a lot like Obama bragging about his inaction/stupid actions during the crap economy of the last 8 years.
What’s next:
Our department saved or gave birth to 800 students, so losing 17 is no big deal.
Even if this clown was John Wayne with a badge riding a white horse, it still would have taken him time to get there, and students would have died, mainly because of the gun-free zone, which is catnip to murderers.
We need people with large caliber weapons within seconds, not minutes. There need to be several geographically located offices with firearms, and several random teachers packing heat. And we need to make it publicly known, so mass murderers choose a different school. Preferably the one where the liberal judges’ kids go, and not where my son goes. You’re not going to turn an evil person good, but you can thwart him. Deterrence works.
When was the last time you saw a shooter attack a police station, Terminator style? Or one of these “dangerous” gun shows, where literally hundreds of people in the room have weapons and ammo in plain sight? Yeah I can’t think of any instances either.
Deterrence works.
I believe it was President Truman who said the buck stops here. Seems this Coward Country Sheriff never heard of that. Classic democrat. Always someone else’s responsibility and fault.
They are the classic “NOT ME!”
Yup! That sheriff is ultimately responsible for everything that happens on his watch, just as a ship’s captain is entirely responsible for his ship, even if he’s asleep at night when it collides with an underwater reef.
Colleen. When it comes to libtards, its ALWAYS something or someone else to blame. NEVER THEM.
NRA gun owners are responsible about firearms, they didn’t shoot anybody, sick people and terrorists shoot, knife and bomb people. The FBI & Sheriff and their teams dropped the ball and now they run and hide behind gun control.
He did such a great job at protecting the kids that he expects citizens to give up more of their rights and become even more reliant him. In the world outside of liberal logic, trust is gained through competence. Here in looney big government land it is “I’ll keep screwing up till you trust me.”
Its almost as idiotic as the phrase “beatings will continue until morale improves”..
“I can only take responsibility for what I knew about.”
Not exactly inspiring words from a leader.
Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda, the mantra for a coward and irresponsible official. FIRE HIS BEHIND and take his pension away as well as Scot Peterson’s. These monies should be used to establish a fund for the survivors and families of students. I know no money in the world will bring back their children, but it may help in the healing with counseling and paying for their funerals.
And, since supposedly, HE was the one who ordered his 4 deputies to NOT ENTER THE SCHOOL< how did he "NOT KNOW what the hell was going on?!
A leader should always know what his underlings are up to, otherwise he's incompetent.
Sheriff Scott Israel is a gutless coward who tried to deflect his guilt onto Dana Loesch and the NRA. You Scott Israel and your deputy who was a security officer at the school, who had a loaded gun and a bullet proof vest are cowards. You should be held criminally liable and hung for what you allowed to happen to those children and teachers that were killed. You Scott Israel are a disgrace to the badge and I support our police. You, Israel make me sick to my stomach.
Yeh — amazingly bad, somewhere between what Daladier provided France and Chamberlain UK!
Israel’s self-defense efforts sound like desperation. From what we know already, his claim as a provider of “amazing leadership,” is delusional. Astonishing, though, it was and is. Astonishingly POOR!
This entire tragic episode reeks of what used to be a most derisive description of government behavior…SNAFU. For those of you too young to recognize it, or know for what the acronym stands, look it up.
I’d love to see someone on air, who’s interviewing this piece of excrement, “SO IF this was an example of your amazing leadership, on display, BOY AM I GLAD that we didn’t see an example of someone’e Grossly incompetent leadership!”
Don’t break your wrist patting yourself on the back SHERIFF!! You failed and of course your trying to save your *** and not man up. Great leadership!! No wonder they put you in charge! What another fricken delusional idoit in an position of authority, get him out of there before more get harmed.
So why does a Sheriff wear 4 stars like an Army General does??
Overinflated self importance..
This sheriff has set my teeth on edge from the very first TV appearance he made.
I think we are going to find out one of 2 things. Either the policy of this department is to stand down and wait for orders to go into a mass shooting situation or a stand down order was given for this incident by someone higher up the chain of command than the first 4 deputies on scene.
The other departments who went in first are under a different chain of command.
I’m not into the conspiracy theories of staged shootings, etc. I think leftism and incompetence will cover what went wrong here.
Of course you can tell brazen lies to the Left and if those lies suit their agenda, they’ll believe them. But the rest of us can only shake our heads and talk about the gall of Sheriff Chickensh1t and his band of retreaters. What was that line in “Monty Python’s Holy Grail”? “Run away!!!
ANYONE who could condone those under their command, for being cowards, and full dereliction of duty, should be the one under fire by these maniacs. How can this A_ _ H_ _ _ even begin to side with the cowards he has in his unit?. He is obviously just as unguided as are they. Cowardice is not what they were hired for, they were hired to DEFEND & PROTECT the innocent, not hide, listen and watch any be massacred by a evil, deranged, mind bent, madman, who should not, noting his past, even have had a weapon. Deranged people such as he, and all of his caliber, should be put into some sort of place where they can be monitored. He has been a bad egg for a very long time, yet he slipped between the cracks of society. This is why Background checks are a must, along with waiting periods. This would prohibit people such as him, from getting any weapons from reputable dealers, and sources. However, he and those of his feather, will always be able to get weapons from those who could care less about regulations, laws, or SIGNS, such as GUN FREE ZONE. These types of mentality delinquent signage, only give people like him a notice that those in that area are unprotected, and unable to return fire on them.
IMO they were ORDERED to not go in by this GUN HATING lunatic.. ALL cause he could use the tragedy to push his anti-gun agenda..
Scott Israel is some kind of bad joke and represents lunacy of left wing political thinking that has brought us to the current state of affairs.