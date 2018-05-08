Broward SD finally admits Nikolas Cruz referred to Obama’s PROMISE program

Broward County school officials bolstered the case against the Obama-era discipline directive by admitting — after months of emphatic denials — that the confessed Parkland shooter was referred to a program designed to keep youths out of the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
The disclosure came as another hit to the district’s credibility and reignited criticism of the Promise program, a progressive protocol emphasizing counseling over suspensions, as a precursor to the Obama administration’s hotly disputed 2014 discipline guidance.
Among those weighing in Monday were parents of children slaughtered Feb. 14 in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, has confessed to the attack, but a judge has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Ryan Petty, the father of shooting victim Alaina Petty, called the disclosure a “stunning revelation.” He argued that the district’s discipline protocols created “perverse incentives” and “deadly chaos for our children, teachers & staff.”
Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the attack, said the admission by Superintendent Robert W. Runcie confirmed “what I have been saying for the last month and Runcie has been denying.”
Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, tweeted that the school district had misled him, and Stoneman Douglas student Kyle Kashuv said the superintendent “knowingly lied” about Mr. Cruz’s record.
“[Mr. Cruz] avoided arrest because of it,” said Mr. Kashuv. “That’s the point of the program. Students are referred to it in lieu of arrest.”
The program has been credited with drastically lowering the suspension, expulsion and arrest rates at Broward County schools but has been blamed for fueling classroom chaos by replacing traditional disciplinary measures with therapeutic approaches.
Critics have argued that the rampage could have been prevented if Mr. Cruz had been arrested for infractions such as bringing bullets to school, which would have left him unable to pass the background check needed to buy the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting.
More than 500 schools have enacted similar discipline protocols rather than face federal civil rights investigations, prompting teachers and administrators to manipulate the numbers to avoid scrutiny, said Max Eden, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
“It’s not about Promise itself,” Mr. Eden said. “It’s about the culture of fear [Mr. Runcie] and his policies create that drives educators to underreport serious offenses.”
He cited “the death threats made and weapons brought to school by Nikolas Cruz, of which there appears to be no record. But hey, he made himself look great by getting the arrests way down.”
Tracy Clark, Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman, said Monday that Mr. Cruz was referred to the Promise program in November 2013 for the vandalizing of a bathroom at Westglades Middle School, although she said he apparently did not complete the three-day placement.
She also defended the district’s earlier insistence that Mr. Cruz had never been admitted to Promise, which stands for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports and Education.
“Broward County Public Schools has correctly and accurately stated that Nikolas Cruz did not participate in the Promise program, which is for nonviolent infractions, while attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” said Ms. Clark.
Mr. Runcie has often said that Mr. Cruz was not enrolled at the program while in high school but didn’t always include the qualifier, as in his interview last month with WLRN-FM in Miami.
“Let me reiterate this point,” Mr. Runcie told the station. “Nikolas Cruz, the shooter that was involved in this horrific accident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, had no connection to the Promise program.”
Mr. Eden wasn’t impressed. “He said that Cruz was never in Promise ‘while in high school.’ And now we learn he was while in middle school. Utterly shameless,” he said.
The district, which has hired an independent firm to conduct an investigation into Mr. Cruz’s history with Broward County schools, said the information first reported Sunday by WLRN-FM was only recently unearthed.
“Our district’s and Superintendent Runcie’s previous comments were an honest effort to respond with what was believed at the time to be correct information,” said Ms. Clark. “The district has now learned new details — and that information is being shared — proof of the district’s ongoing commitment transparency.”
About 1,600 to 2,000 students participate each year in Promise, which is aimed at offering counseling and therapy to students involved in nonviolent infractions.
Approved by Mr. Runcie, Promise was at the forefront of a national movement that culminated in the Obama administration’s 2014 directive on school discipline, which threatened school districts with civil rights investigations unless they reduced racial disparities in school discipline.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is considering whether to rescind the directive in the face of mounting complaints, after holding listening sessions last month in her office with advocates on both sides of the issue.
Supporters of the directive have argued that the pressure is needed to prevent teachers and principals from discriminating in particular against black students, who are suspended at significantly higher rates than white students.
Mr. Cruz has been indicted on 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for each person killed in the massacre.
His attorney has offered to have him plead guilty in exchange for life without parole, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Pass all the stupid democrat inspired gun control laws you want and this will still be the result when those laws, like the existing laws, aren’t followed by liberal democrats in authority and they will still blame law abiding gun owners.
Re existing laws and any new laws: not just “not followed”, that’s way too benign; “actively opposed”, as part of a revisionist socialist collectivist utopia fantasy, is more like it, exactly like this Promise program. Just like giving the shooter here a lifetime, literally, pass for the deaths caused by not proceeding for the death penalty, what these out of line students need more than anything is exactly the opposite of the false benevolence of such as the Promise program. Rather, they need the concept of self regard and self-control and self responsibility, which is negated precisely by the Promise program. But what after all does 0bama care about the small regrettable amounts of collateral damage to the nobility of his utopian paradise, after all, his kids go to private school, number one, and number two, have round-the-clock Secret Service protection, good guys with guns as they say. Utopia for me, not so much for thee. Happily, as has not been reported in the MSM, some of the Parkland parents have figured this out and are directing their ire where it actually belongs. Just take a look at who the signatories were to the agreement whereby the Promise program was set up in Broward County schools: the superintendent, the sheriff, the head public defender who now represents Cruz, and a local judge, and there may have been one other. All of them have blood on their hands.
LAWS not enforced, might as well not be laws in the first place!!
If we want things to improve we must hold those that harm us accountable and in jail, starting with Obama, who should also pay for the deaths caused by ISIS as a result of withdrawing from Iraq and not doing anything to stop or prevent the hideous atrosities that ensued!
Hence why i’ve been saying SINCE THIS SHOOTING< all those responsible, from the idiots at the FBI, those in the school board, those in the county sheriff's office, ALL NEED TO GET SUED individually as accomplices.
We should also call out the Fake News and the Hollywood crowd that adored and validated everything Obama did!
One more thing, take the morons the Hogg and Emma and give them some 20-30 slaps on the *** so they can think straight! It’s not guns STUPID! It’s common sense, not leftist biases, ignoring and looking to protect troubled kids instead of looking to defuse them and treat them back to sanity!
As Diamond and Silk would say’
They all got ” A BOWL FULL OF STUPID”.
What happens when the Board of Education ( a Paddle) ( in case you got a bowl of stupid ) is not Put on THE SEAT OF THE PROBLEM < "THEIR *****"
Bowlful? MORE like they drank the entire 55 gallon drums worth!
some heads need to roll or it will continue happening.
17 heads did roll in Parkland alone. Yet the liberal psychobabble continues. THE SOCALISTS NEED TO BE DRIVEN OUT OF THE COUNTRY!
TILL We get a DOJ who have balls, AND ARE NOT corrupt to the core, i doubt ANY of these scumbags will get held to account.
“Now, Mizzou, I just have two words for you tonight: five days. Five days. After decades of broken politics in Washington, and eight years of failed policies from George W. Bush, and 21 months of a campaign that’s taken us from the rocky coast of Maine to the sunshine of California, we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”
October 2008 speech in Columbia, Missouri. “Mission Accomplished!”
Why this isn’t being blasted over every TV, radio, internet and newspaper is perhaps the most frustrating thing of all. Like Wayne LaPierre said at the NRA conference this weekend that it is ironic that when shootings like Parkland take place, the media is always quick to blame an organization like theirs when the killer wasn’t even a member. And that is every single time, too!
BECAUSE this would mean the libtards have to acknowledge what we’ve been CLAIMING FOR WEEKS!! That its not about the ‘evil guns’ but the DUMBSPIT decisions made by the idiots in charge.. SOMETHING not one media outlet will ever do.
Mr..Hogg? Obama control is what we needed. Not gun control.
What I can’t understand is why Cruz hasn’t been swiftly tried (as required by the Constitution) and promptly executed. There is no question of his guilt.
Because the libtard laywers and judges need to confab to see how long they can draw this out!
Once again, idiotic leaders (democrats, regressives, liberals) with moronic ideas lead to horrific (though very predictable) results. And their solution – blame the NRA. Thanks Obama, your legacy lives on.
Why didn’t they as Hoggie what he thought about it all? After all, I haven’t seen a picture of him with his right fist raised in at least 3 days. I miss it; he’s so cool, WW II like…
Runcie will suffer no discipline whatever for his despicable, callous, CYA behavior, his dissembling and heartless regard for both victims and their families and friends. Anybody care to suggest why?