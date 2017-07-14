Bronx teen blared ‘F— tha Police’ from apartment window during slain officer’s funeral

A New York City teen is reportedly in hot water with his landlord after he blared N.W.A.’s 1988 protest song “F— tha Police” from his apartment window as officers gathered below for the funeral of slain Officer Miosotis Familia.

About 20 officers paid a visit Tuesday to 16-year-old Julien Rodriguez, of the Bronx, after he put the profane song on repeat from his third-story apartment on East 188th Street as mourners gathered at World Changers Church, The New York Post reported.

“This is the s— we face every day,” a police source “infuriated” by the stunt told The Post.

Julien told the paper that he eventually apologized to the police officers, but only because his landlord threatened to evict his family if he didn’t.

“I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” he said.

A man identifying himself as the landlord said he has “deep respect” for the police and was planning to evict the family over the incident.

“I left my job, came to the apartment, and told them they have to get out of there,” he told The Post.

Julien said his anger stems from his older brother and best friend being unjustifiably killed by law enforcement, but The Post could not find any records to corroborate their deaths.

Julien said he feels sympathy for Familia, “because she did not do anything wrong, but at the same time, my bro and my best friend died for no reason.”

Familia, a mother of three and 12-year NYPD veteran, was ambushed and killed in the Bronx while sitting in her mobile command unit last week. She was shot in the head by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill denounced anti-police hate during his eulogy, noting that Familia is the seventh NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the past five years.

