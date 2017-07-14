Bronx teen blared ‘F— tha Police’ from apartment window during slain officer’s funeral

A New York City teen is reportedly in hot water with his landlord after he blared N.W.A.’s 1988 protest song “F— tha Police” from his apartment window as officers gathered below for the funeral of slain Officer Miosotis Familia.
About 20 officers paid a visit Tuesday to 16-year-old Julien Rodriguez, of the Bronx, after he put the profane song on repeat from his third-story apartment on East 188th Street as mourners gathered at World Changers Church, The New York Post reported.
“This is the s— we face every day,” a police source “infuriated” by the stunt told The Post.
Julien told the paper that he eventually apologized to the police officers, but only because his landlord threatened to evict his family if he didn’t.
“I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” he said.
A man identifying himself as the landlord said he has “deep respect” for the police and was planning to evict the family over the incident.
“I left my job, came to the apartment, and told them they have to get out of there,” he told The Post.
Julien said his anger stems from his older brother and best friend being unjustifiably killed by law enforcement, but The Post could not find any records to corroborate their deaths.
Julien said he feels sympathy for Familia, “because she did not do anything wrong, but at the same time, my bro and my best friend died for no reason.”
Familia, a mother of three and 12-year NYPD veteran, was ambushed and killed in the Bronx while sitting in her mobile command unit last week. She was shot in the head by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill denounced anti-police hate during his eulogy, noting that Familia is the seventh NYPD officer to be shot and killed in the past five years.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Liberals are less than animals. They are non -human inhabitants!
I would call them cockroaches, but that would be an insult to cockroaches.
BLM, yep they really matter don’t they???? Yes, they do until they put on a blue uniform. One of his own was killed. How do I know? His BRO and friend was SUPPOSEDLY shot and killed by cops
These ignorant people – such as are mentioned in the story above – have no manners, no consideration, and no respect for others or for themselves. They are inconsiderate, self-absorbed and hateful. They view themselves as victims, not this courageous police officer who was gunned down in cold blood. I see this level of arrogance and belligerence in the Nation’s Capital where I work every day. People like this are less than civilized and don’t care about anything except themselves. The lives of others are meaningless to them.
The landlord should have evicted him anyway.
I apologized because it was between the house or getting evicted..let me lower myself to your retarded worthless level you scum sucking punk..I’m writing a new song..it has many meanings..it’s called f*** the blm” aclu” naacp” move on .org” muslim brotherhood” gangbangers” drugrunners” ho pimpers” liberal trash America leeches” oxygen wasters by means of still breathing true Americans air”..ect ect ect…sorry to the good people on here for my uncalled for rant..I really needed to vent after reading this article…the police said this is the **** they put up with daily..this is true and what conservatives put up with all over the country now thanks to our outstanding democrat lack of leadership has brought on our once great country..hey Al?..hey jessie?..hey Maxine?..hey the rest of you liberal bottom feeding trash?.. where are you?..oh wait..your having dinner and drinks celebrating this..your days are coming…….
We need WAAAAAAAAY Stiffer punishments for these Scumbags who commit these kind of crimes!!!!!
These lowlifes never think who would be the first people they would want in their corner if THEIR lives were in danger … the POLICE! If some doped-up whatcked-out druggee had a gun to YOUR head, or someone you loved’s head, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters? Hell no, you want the police!
Where were this little punk’s parents while he was doing this? Bet they’re so proud to have raised a hateful, lying ***. He lied about his brother and cousin (no record of their deaths) to try to get sympathy for the sh*t he pulled and only apologized to save being evicted. I say, evict them any way. Maybe then his parents will step up and discipline him.
In the current coddling environment, where there are never any consequences resulting from stupid decisions and actions, and anti-police sentiments are celebrated by the media–this type of a jerk is what should be expected.
And the penalty for Murder should bed Death by Hanging! NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO getting off the hook by Reason of Insanity or any other Bull**** on That order!!!!!!
I remember some disgruntled public citizens and the police union put up a billboard in Berkley back in the late 1960’s (when trashing police and calling them pigs was previously popular).
The billboard simply said: “The next time you’re in trouble, try calling a hippy.”
I am sure that his apology was so sincere that I am willing to give him my ocean front property in New Mexico.
Since there is NO oceanfront property in New Mexico,
I found that remark hilarious.
Thanks for the laugh Chuckyb
With an attitude like that, I suspect young Julien will never see his 25th birthday…and no one will even care. That’s just the life of a thug.
I admit, I REALLY don’t understand the “black community.”
There is no notable outrage from the “black community,” when a black man robs, shoots, or kills another black man–it goes largely unnoticed.
There is no notable outrage from the “black community,” when a black man shoots or kills black police officer–it doesn’t seem to register.
HOWEVER; if a police officer shoots a black person…even if the police officer is also black, the “black community” starts yelling racism–and in many instances, begins rioting and looting…often destroying businesses owned by black merchants…putting black employees out of work, “in protest against ‘blacks being treated unfairly by the community.'”
Objective crime statistics validate, the most dangerous place for a black person to live in the US is in one of the urban “black communities,” where individuals are exponentially at higher risk to violent crime than anywhere else.
It seems that the “black community,” largely operates against its own self-interests.
You don’t understand the ‘black community’?
Neither does any other normal human being.
What a piece of garbage this 16 year old is ! To play a disgusting, hate filled song, while a GOOD officer’s funeral is going on, is beyond disgusting. In my opinion these pieces of trash SHOULD have been evicted. His actions PROVE to me the poor upbringing that this teenage boy has had, and I believe that he will wind up leading a life of CRIME !
It seems likely this criminal kid will be a cop killer himself. He’s obviously had no raising at home but sprung up on the streets. As long as parents allow kids to follow this criminal rap culture they will see their kids in prison or dead in the streets.
Instead of protesting cops they should protest the rap ‘music’ industry. These filthy mouthed, violence preaching ‘stars’ are getting rich off dead teenagers.