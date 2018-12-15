Broc-coli, cel-ery, gotta be racism!

The ongoing effort on college campuses to root out racism and denounce “white privilege” is now exposing talking vegetables.

California students attending an annual “Whiteness Forum” at Cal State San Marcos were advised that “VeggieTales” winks at racism because the cartoon’s villains represent racial stereotypes while the good characters sound white.

The College Fix reported that one student’s stand against Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber was just one presentation at the forum, where students posted their projects for others to view.

Other displays denounced the NFL, gun ownership, and women who voted for Donald Trump.

Patrina Mosley of the Family Research Council says the “VeggieTales” story lines have the exact opposite effect on our culture than the presentation alleges.

“The morals that are taught in ‘VeggieTales’ teaches kids honesty and love for God, and love for your neighbor no matter the color or the background,” she points out. “And it’s ironic that these are the foundational things needed to not be a racist.”

Author-speaker Eric Metaxas, who once wrote for the cartoon, joked to PJ Media that all vegetables “are part of one race, even though they are of many colors.”

Mosley suspects the forum is nothing less than an opportunity to “indoctrinate” students with a bias against white people.

