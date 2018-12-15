Broc-coli, cel-ery, gotta be racism!

The ongoing effort on college campuses to root out racism and denounce “white privilege” is now exposing talking vegetables.
California students attending an annual “Whiteness Forum” at Cal State San Marcos were advised that “VeggieTales” winks at racism because the cartoon’s villains represent racial stereotypes while the good characters sound white.
The College Fix reported that one student’s stand against Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber was just one presentation at the forum, where students posted their projects for others to view.
Other displays denounced the NFL, gun ownership, and women who voted for Donald Trump.
Patrina Mosley of the Family Research Council says the “VeggieTales” story lines have the exact opposite effect on our culture than the presentation alleges.
“The morals that are taught in ‘VeggieTales’ teaches kids honesty and love for God, and love for your neighbor no matter the color or the background,” she points out. “And it’s ironic that these are the foundational things needed to not be a racist.”
Author-speaker Eric Metaxas, who once wrote for the cartoon, joked to PJ Media that all vegetables “are part of one race, even though they are of many colors.”
Mosley suspects the forum is nothing less than an opportunity to “indoctrinate” students with a bias against white people.
The first time I saw an article telling me that VeggieTales is racist, I thought I was reading the Babylon Bee.
“The ongoing effort on college campuses to root out racism and denounce “white privilege” is now exposing talking vegetables.”
Are you sure that you want to send your children to radical Liberal Colleges, so that they can be influenced and brainwashed to be taught and believe this Liberal insanity?
In their rendition of “The Grapes of Wrath”, the antagonists talk like “Hillbillies”. RAAAAAACI — oh, wait.
“Racism is when whites refuse to give away our country to non-whites.”
But that definition may be corrected (simplified) by the “Liberal” ruling clique to:
“Racism is the defining feature of being white.”
The reason why they accuse us with racism based on the above definitions is psychological projection. They, a garden variety of hereditary privileged minorities who are committed to anti-white racism and many want to “abolish” the white race, are projecting on us their real motivations and intentions.
It’s an expression of anti-white hostility.
It’s time we return the favor.
The gristmills of the real gods grind slowly, but exceedingly fine, while the spinning wheels of the Liberal god professed “Fruit of the Loom” veggie fantasies spin exceeding swift down the road to social division. No Rumpelstiltskin threads of social gold spun here, just the threads of invisible lies of their good intentions that lead us down the naked road to hell. If vegetarians eat vegetables, the Liberal humanitarians only succeed in eating humanity in the forbidden fruits and vegetables they offer, and the looming social insanity they profess.
Where did you get your keyboard? It types the best stuff. I’ll be chewing this one for a while.
Vegetables! In the end I just eat ’em. I don’t talk to them anymore. Frank Zappa said to “Call any vegetable” but they never did have a lot to say.
The Onion weeps!
I left one lib – in the dust:
My Q: “What is racism?”
Their answer all but proved my point to them.
My Statement: So by accusing me of being White and such, you proved you are the one that is racist. Thank you!
I got a small round of applause … and the liberal just went, “Wait, no!”
I said, ” .. re-think what you told me your definition of racist is. Then look at what you attacked about me. Your very definition was met from the words from your own mouth.”
I walked away … End of Dialog.
OMG! What next, a Transgender wins the Miss Universe contest?
Yes. But the name is being changed to Universal Persons Pageant.