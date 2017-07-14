Broadcasters obsess over Trump Jr., ignore ‘Hillary Clinton’s Russia-Uranium scandal’ study says

They were obsessed: ABC, CBS, NBC evening news shows have been dominated by one subject this week: Donald J. Trump Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower — “a meeting in which apparently no favors, money or meaningful information was exchanged,” writes analyst Geoffrey Dickens, in a new study for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

In the past four nights, the “Big Three” networks devoted over 62 minutes of airtime to Mr. Trump’s story he said, after tabulating the content of the coverage.

But those same news sources all but ignored “Hillary Clinton’s Russia-Uranium scandal” two years ago the analyst noted.

The total airtime for this subject amounted to a grand total of three minutes during the entire two-year period, Mr. Dickens found.

He recalls that Peter Schweizer — author of the 2015 book “Clinton Cash” — broke the story that a Canadian uranium company, seeking approval of a sale to the Russian government from then-Secretary of State Clinton’s State Department, had donated millions to the Clinton Foundation.

“At the time, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was considered the favorite to win the Democratic nomination but the networks couldn’t care less,” Mr. Dickens noted in his analysis.

In just four nights the networks have swamped their evening news shows,” he said, adding, that the Donald Trump Jr. coverage was 20 times more than what was devoted to the Clinton Foundation uranium deal.

