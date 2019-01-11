Broadcasters criticize Trump address 8 times more than Democratic rebuttal

The hostile news media went to town the morning after: Broadcasters hammered on President Trump following his 9-minute speech on Tuesday night, but they went easy on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who delivered the Democratic rebuttal.

Yes, there are numbers.

Analysts on NBC, ABC and CBS morning shows offered a “staggering 43 statements critical of the presidential speech,” writes Kyle Drennen, a senior analyst for Newsbusters.org, a conservative press watchdog.

“By contrast, only a scant five critiques were made of the Democratic response,” he said.

ABC offered 12 anti-Trump comments and none which were critical of Mr. Schumer and Ms. Pelosi. NBC had 13 Trump bashes, Mr. Drennen found, and three against the Democrats.

“CBS provided an overwhelming 18 statements ripping Trump, while only two statements challenged the Democrats,” Mr. Drennen wrote, citing one of those statements in particular.

“It was interesting to see Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They both looked sort of startled like deer in the headlights the way they were talking,” observed “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

