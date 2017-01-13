Home Fresh Ink British Paper claims 'Ordinary citizen' McCain dispatched aide across the Atlantic to get dirty dossier from ex-spy

January 13, 2017 at 6:45 am 1 Fresh Ink
(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sen. John McCain said he did ‘what any citizen would do’ in turning over the dirty dossier, which contained unconfirmed secrets about the president-elect, over to the FBI.

The Guardian charted the path of how the dossier came to be and how it was that McCain got his hands on the controversial documents.

The story of the dossier began with an investigative firm in Washington, D.C., being tapped by one of Trump’s primary allies to dig up some opposition research on the Republican hopeful.

To read more of this long story go to the Daily Mail

One Comment

  1. Scruffy-USN-Retired
    Scruffy-USN-Retired January 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Sen. John McCain is nothing but a demented Liberal Democrat pretending to be a Republican. The people of Arizona have kept this bozo in office for 30 years…WHY??
    🙁 🙁 🙁 🙁

