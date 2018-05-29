British judge wants to ban kitchen knives with sharp points

(UPI) — A British judge this month called for a ban on knifes with sharp points in an effort to decrease knife violence in the country.
Speaking at his retirement ceremony, Luton Crown Court Judge Nic Madge pointed out that knife crime rose 22 percent in England and Wales during 2017, according to the Office for National Statistics. Madge said that rounded kitchen knives instead of the common style of sharp-pointed knives could help assuage the problem because other policies to prevent knife violence have had little effect.
“A few of the blades carried by youths are so called ‘Rambo knives’ or samurai swords. They though are a very small minority,” Madge said, according to the Telegraph. “The reason why these measures have little effect is that the vast majority of knives carried by youths are ordinary kitchen knives. Every kitchen contains lethal knives which are potential murder weapons.”
According to the BBC, the British government has launched a £1.35 million ($1.8 million) advertising campaign to discourage youth from resorting to knife violence. The campaign tells true stories of victims of knife violence between the ages of 10 and 21.
“You will never get rid of stabbings. There have always been stabbings, there always will be stabbings,” Madge said. “All I’m trying to do it to reduce the numbers killed.”
Feckless dullard. Is he going to ban bench grinders too? You can put a sharp point on ANYTHING with one of those. A file takes a little longer, but will put a sharp point on anything too. Does he plan to ban scissors with sharp points? liberals, not a complete brain among them.
Prisoners learned to sharpen all sorts of things into “shanks” to use as weapons. What does this judge plan to do? Incarcerate the incarcerated?
Banning Muslims may work a lot better.
They should be happy that their gun violence rate is so low.
And Declare open season on all gangs.. BUT we said it last year, the leftists will want to ban knives once they get guns done..
When I went to law school I learned much of US tort law came from the British bench populated by inbred dullards who sit there because they were inept at candle making. Some things haven’t changed.
They are truly moving back to the stone ages. But, they might try to ban stones and caveman clubs too!
And i wonder, if/when they DO, what comes next? Banning fists and feet?? Cause i can kill just as easily with a few boots to the head, as i can with a knife.
We all knew knives were next. Libs are too stupid to know what they’re going to ruin next. Any conservative could take one look at their stupidity concerning “gun control” and see that knives would be next. We know what they’re going to do before they do. It’s like playing chess with a 5 year old, both intellectually and emotionally. You’ll never actually win because they flip the board in frustration.
Libs are too dead-set convinced that people are basically good (they aren’t) so the weapon must be the problem (it isn’t). They must be educated for years to reach this high level of stupidity, as all evidence points to the opposite being true.
I can almost see why Libs FEEL this way though about weapons. Libs are basically sociopathic in nature and can’t comprehend the possibility that someone else might be right about something. It’s all me, me, me. So if they realize their own lack of fitness to own or operate a weapon, due to having the maturity of an infant, they wrongly assume that everyone else would be even worse since they FEEL they are the smartest ones around.
So in that convoluted sociopathic worldview, it kinda makes sense to get rid of all weapons. They’re really saying that Libs can’t be trusted to bear arms. They also can’t be trusted with free speech, the right to vote, swearing an oath to the Constitution, or anything else responsible adults do every day.
Liberals don’t know that they’re stupid, in the same way a fish does not know it’s wet. It is just their natural state of being.
Hey Judge Nic Airhead Madge, I think you have a great idea taking the points off of kitchen knives. Without points on knives, a murderer can slice off your head with a sharp “kitchen” knife. If you lose your head, Judge, by having it sliced off, you won’t be losing anything, because you have a permanent Airspace between your ears (in other words, you have no brain)!
When are we going to get around to realizing that until all liberals are living in nice padded rooms, they won’t feel safe? The sooner this is done, the easier it’ll be for adults with functioning brains to begin to address, and solve, problems rationally.
Even then, liberals will still feel unsafe..
Acid attacks are also up in the U.K. so they should ban all corrosive liquids as well.
Don’t forget vans being used to run people over. So gotta ban car rental companies..
Why not? That is why table and butter knives are rounded; so nobody could stick the King. The Brits are too far gone. A comeback is not possible anymore.
That’s why they need guns!
england needs an intervention to get off the liberal coolaid.
I honestly feel they are too bloody far gone, even for an intervention to turn them around..
Well, of COURSE he does–because, you know, banning LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS from owning GUNS worked out so well, they thought they’d try it with KNIVES, too. Guess they are simply overlooking the fact that most Muslims are TOO PRIMITIVE to know how a gun works–much less USE one–but KNIVES they can handle!
They also banned self-defense…
When i saw several lawsuits back in the late 80s and early-mid 90s, where crooks got away with suing home owners for getting injured, i knew that the UK I grew up in, was starting to be lost to us.
British liberals have gotten Britain stuck in the same situation as the United States. Even with a moat, they have a serious illegal immigration problem. They can’t control their borders, and can’t deport criminal illegal aliens.
All because the dunces running the place, LET IT GET that way, by not kicking out, those who snuck in..
maybe if they also banned knives that have a sharp edge it would help reduce knife violence also
Don’t give them any more stupid ideas. They are liable to adopt them.
porthos, they seem to be ADEPT at adopting stupid ideas–with or WITHOUT any help from anybody else!
Well, London liberals, you’ve got your muslim mayor. What’s next, you going to ban baseball bats?
If you import millions of naturally violent barbarians and bar your citizens from self-defending themselves with a deadly weapon then you have to ban pointed knives in order to demonstrate to the public that you are doing something about deadly violence that the barbarians brought with them.
By Gad it happened! A few weeks ago I was joking about Britons being forced to use plastic utensils. Rule Britannia.
LOL